The Penn State Shenango basketball teams swept Penn State New Kensington on the road Saturday.
* Men's Basketball - D'Montez Owens fired in 21 points to lead Penn State Shenango (6-12 PSUAC, 7-20) to a 74-70 win over Penn State New Kensington at the New Kensington Athletic Center.
Shenango led 42-39 at halftime and outscored New Kensington 32-31 in the second half to earn the win.
Jeremiah Green added 13 points for Penn State Shenango while Garrett Hamrick and Cameron Brown grabbed seven rebounds each.
Ta'Rasi Means rifled in a game-high 30 points for Penn State New Kensington (9-9, 11-14), Aubrey Feaster added 11 points and six rebounds, and Shyheim Flanagan contributed eight points and six boards.
Shenango closes out the regular season with Senior Night on Tuesday as the Lions host Penn State Fayette at 8 p.m.
* Women's Basketball - Aneziah Fryer had 15 points and Shar'Da Williamson scored 14 points and grabbed nine rebounds as Shenango (12-5, 15-9) defeated New Kensington, 68-41.
The game was tied 26-all at halftime and Shenango led 40-37 after three quarters of play. The local Lions rolled in the fourth quarter, outscoring New Kensington 28-4 to earn the victory.
Kylie Krupp added 13 points for Penn State Shenango, Hailee Aguinaga had nine points and 17 rebounds, and Jaysina Sellers (Sharon High) contributed nine points and four boards.
Destiny Batiste led New Kensington (2-15, 2-17) with 19 points, Shaylynne Boitnott scored 10, and Esther Cole had 12 rebounds.
Shenango closes out the regular season at 6 p.m. Tuesday against Penn State Fayette at the Buhl Recreation Center in Sharon.
GROVE CITY
* Women's Basketball - The Grove City College women's basketball team closed the 2022-23 regular season Saturday afternoon with a 65-53 setback at No. 24 Washington & Jefferson (23-2, 17-1 PAC) in Presidents' Athletic Conference action at Salvitti Gymnasium.
Ten Grove City players scored Saturday, led by a nine-point outing from sophomore guard Nevaeh Ewing. Junior center Katie Baller added eight points while freshman guard Emily Garvin tossed in seven points.
The Wolverines (15-10, 15-5 PAC) also received six points each from junior forward Kat Goetz, sophomore forward Hayley Fenchel and sophomore forward Clara Hannon (Grove City High).
W&J led 26-25 at halftime, then opened the third quarter on a 9-0 run. W&J led 48-38 after three quarters, then extended the lead to 55-38 early in the fourth quarter.
Grove City charged back with an 11-2 run, however. Goetz sparked the rally with two free throws while Ewing followed a pair of three-pointers. Senior guard Megan Kallock split a pair of foul shots and Fenchel's jumper in the paint capped the outburst.
Grove City finished the game 21 of 71 (30 percent) from the field, including 3-for-25 shooting from behind the three-point line. W&J shot 46 percent (27 of 59) from the field for the game. W&J went 10 of 14 (71 percent) in the third quarter.
Grove City outrebounded W&J, 44-43. Baller grabbed a team-high eight rebounds while Goetz and freshman guard Reese Hasley each recorded six rebounds.
Hasley also had four assists and Kallock totaled three assists. Sophomore guard Mara Polczynski recorded five of Grove City's 20 total steals. Kallock had four takeaways and Hasley posted three steals.
Overall, Grove City forced 22 W&J turnovers. The Wolverines turned over the ball 17 times.
Meghan Dryburgh led W&J with 22 points. W&J will be the top seed in next week's eight-team conference tournament. Grove City has earned the No. 3 seed in the tournament.
Grove City will host Westminster in the tournament quarterfinals at 7 p.m. Monday in the Grove City College Arena.
* Men's Basketball - GCC dropped an 87-63 verdict Saturday afternoon at Washington & Jefferson in PAC action at Salvitti Gymnasium.
Saturday's game marked the regular season finale for both teams, who will meet again Tuesday night at W&J in the quarterfinal round of the conference tournament.
Sophomore guard Jonah Bock fired in four three-pointers as part of a 14-point outing for Grove City (10-15, 8-12 PAC). Classmate Chase Yarberough added 11 points on 5-of-10 shooting.
Sophomore forward Ben Cano (Greenville High) and sophomore center Russ Gump both posted eight points for the Wolverines.
W&J led 49-25 at halftime after forcing 19 Grove City turnovers. The Wolverines finished the game with 23 turnovers.
Grove City shot 26 of 77 (34 percent) from the field for the game while W&J (19-6, 16-4 PAC) converted 35 of 66 (53 percent) field goal attempts.
Freshman guard Daniel Penosky posted a game-high eight rebounds for Grove City, helping the Wolverines amass a 51-38 edge on the glass. Bock and freshman Mike Christenson each collected six rebounds.
Bock also had three steals. Freshman forward David Olinger tallied three assists.
Bock now has 66 three-point goals this year, which ranks fifth on Grove City's single-season list. His 121 career three-pointers are No. 7 on Grove City's career list.
Matt Seidl led W&J with 24 points. W&J finished the game with 15 turnovers.
W&J will be the top seed in the conference tournament while Grove City owns the No. 8 spot. Tuesday's quarterfinal game will tip off at 7:00 p.m.
Grove City and W&J are two most recent programs to represent the league in the NCAA Division III Championship Tournament. Grove City won the conference in 2020 while W&J won the 2022 loop crown.
MEN'S LACROSSE
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - The Grove City College men's lacrosse team opened the 2023 season Saturday afternoon by dropping a 23-11 decision at No. 3 Christopher Newport (1-0) in non-conference action at Jennings Stadium. The Captains led 12-9 at halftime, then scored the first five goals of the second half to break open the game.
Freshman midfielder Kobi Bui paced Grove City's offensive attack by scoring four times in his collegiate debut. Junior midfielder Griffen Agawa added a pair of goals.
Senior midfielder Brett Gladstone, sophomore attack Zachary Hougan, sophomore midfielder Alec Jones, freshman attack Mac Faircloth and freshman defender Andrew Glasgow also scored for the Wolverines.
Hougan also recorded a team-leading four assists. Faircloth, Gladstone, Jones, freshman midfielder Boden Davidson and junior midfielder Luke Jayne all tallied assists.
Christopher Newport led 5-4 after one quarter, then quickly pushed the lead to 7-4 with a pair of goals. Bui scored twice in an 83-second span to cut the lead to 7-6. Agawa's man-up goal with 9:44 left in the half tied the game. Hougan assisted all three goals.
Junior goalie Danny Stone led Grove City with seven ground balls. Gladstone and Jayne both recorded four ground balls.
Stone matched a career high by making 18 saves. Christopher Newport outshot Grove City, 63-32, including a 41-18 edge in shots on goal.
Grove City had 16 turnovers while CNU turned over possession 14 times. The Captains won 32 of 36 faceoffs.
Brett Jackson led Christopher Newport with seven goals.
The Wolverines will host Baldwin Wallace at 3 p.m. next Saturday at Robert E. Thorn Field. That will be Grove City's 2023 home opener.
Note: This post will be updated as colleges send press releases to The Herald.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.