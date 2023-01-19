GROVE CITY — The Grove City College men’s basketball team dropped a 76-68 decision Wednesday night to visiting Saint Vincent (10-7, 6-6 PAC) in Presidents’ Athletic Conference action at the Grove City College Arena.
Grove City trailed 37-32 at halftime and then trailed 46-35 three minutes into the second half. Grove City charged back with a 9-0 run, sparked by three free throws from sophomore guard Chase Yarberough. Senior center Josh Bryan and freshman forward Christian Suceveanu added tip-ins during the run while freshman guard Daniel Penosky added a jumper.
However, Saint Vincent used a 12-0 run to re-establish its double-digit lead. Mike Iuzzolino’s four-point play with 13 minutes left ignited Saint Vincent’s spurt.
Sophomore guard Jonah Bock led Grove City with 14 points while Yarberough and sophomore forward Ben Cano (Greenville High) both had eight points. Suceveanu chipped in seven points.
Grove City outrebounded Saint Vincent, 46-39. Suceveanu led Grove City with seven rebounds while Yarberough and Cano each netted five rebounds.
Grove City finished the game 21 of 64 (33 percent) from the field for the game. The Wolverines hit 10 of 36 (28 percent) attempts in the second half. Saint Vincent converted 24 of 55 (44 percent) field goal attempts.
Junior forward Jon Weir and sophomore forward John Ward both had three assists for Grove City. Grove City had 13 turnovers while Saint Vincent turned over the ball 10 times.
Jaden Gales led the Bearcats with 22 points.
Grove City (6-10, 4-7) will play four of its next five games on the road. That stretch begins Saturday at Geneva. Tip-off in Beaver Falls will be 3 p.m.
WESTMINSTER
NEW WILMINGTON — The Westminster College men’s basketball team had five players finish in double figures in Wednesday night’s 102-98 Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) overtime victory over visiting Washington & Jefferson College at Ron Galbreath Court inside Buzz Ridl Gymnasium.
Westminster improved to 11-6 overall and 9-3 in the PAC. W&J fell to 12-5 overall and 9-3 in league play.
The win snapped a two-game skid for the Titans. Westminster had fell in five-straight meetings with W&J heading into Wednesday’s matchup. The Titans dropped a 75-68 decision in Washington on November 22.
Westminster held a lead Wednesday for just six minutes, 17 seconds. The game featured 16 ties.
Senior Tyler James paced the Titans with a 22-point, 11-rebound double-double. It was his first double-double of the season. James was 8-of-11 from the floor and 5-of-6 from the free throw line. The 22-point effort tied his career high.
Freshman Bobby Ray had 19 points on 9-of-13 shooting. He added four rebounds and a pair of assists. Senior Justin Bofenkamp chipped in with 17 points, two rebounds and a pair of assists. He was 7-of-11 from the floor. Junior Reese Leone had 11 points, five assists, four steals and two rebounds and went 4-of-8 from the field. Freshman Trey DePietro totaled 10 points, four rebounds and four blocks.
Westminster finished shooting 47.4 percent (37-78) from the floor, making 19-of-36 (52.8%) of its field goal attempts in the second half. The Titans held a commanding 42-29 edge in rebounding, including an 11-7 advantage on the offensive glass.
W&J scored the game’s first 10 points and went up by as many as 13, 23-10, in the first half. A 17-4 Westminster scoring spurt evened the game at 29-29 with just over five minutes remaining in the first half. The Presidents led 41-39 at the break.
Sophomore Larry Ransom Jr. pushed the Titans’ lead to seven, 70-63, with 10:13 left in regulation. Trailing by three, 89-86, with 3:19 to play, James knocked down a three-pointer to even the score. Brandon Jaskiela put W&J back in front by two, 93-91, with just over a minute to play before James’ layup with two seconds to go sent the game into overtime.
Down five, 98-93, following Kyran Mitchell’s bucket with 2:37 to go in the first extra period, Westminster strung together nine-straight points to secure the four-point win.
Mitchell led five W&J players in double figures. He finished with 21 points, three rebounds, eight steals and four assists. Jakiela had 20 points and four boards in 28 reserve minutes.
Westminster will host Saint Vincent College Saturday. Tipoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.
PENN STATE SHENANGO
The local Lions dropped a 75-70 decision at Penn State Greater Allegheny on Wednesday night.
Shenango trailed 41-30 at halftime and was outscored 45-29 in the sceond half.
Martice McArthur had 18 points for Greater Allegheny, Jeremiah Miller added 10 points and nine rebounds, Bryce Phillips had 19 points, Devin Green scored 12, and Damon Gamble added 11 points.
Greater Allegheny improved to 4-7 in the PSUAC and 5-15 overall while Shenango is 6-5, 7-15.
D’Montez Owens led the way for Penn State Shenango with 20 points and six rebounds, Chris Williams scored 14, and Cameron Brown added nine points.
Shenango hoss Penn State Mont Alto at 4 p.m. Saturday.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Penn State Shenango dropped to 8-3 in the PSUAC and 9-7 overall with a road loss to Penn State Greater Allegheny on Wednesday.
Greater Allegheny (7-4, 9-5) jumped out to a 27-12 lead after one quarter of play and led 43-29 at halftime. Greater Allegheny outscored the local Lions 47-45 in the second half.
Tomisha Pierce rifled in 31 points for Penn State Greater Allegheny, Lauren Harris scored 28, and Abby Henderson added 16 points.
Shar’Da Williams led Penn State Shenango with 26 points and 11 rebounds. Also, Aneziah Fryer scored 14 points, Alli Lewis (Grove City) had nine points and 10 rebounds, and Hailee Aguinaga added 11 points and 14 boards.
Penn State Shenango returns to action at 2 p.m. Saturday when it hosts Penn State Mont Alto.
GROVE CITY
LATROBE — A furious second-half comeback fell just short Wednesday night for the Grove City College women’s basketball team as the Wolverines dropped a 62-52 decision at Saint Vincent in Presidents’ Athletic Conference action at the Carey Center.
Grove City trailed 17-4 after one quarter and faced a 56-46 deficit with four minutes remaining. However, Grove City pulled to within 56-52 on successive field goals from junior forward Kat Goetz, freshman guard Emily Garvin and senior guard Megan Kallock.
Kallock then recorded a steal but Grove City misfired four times from the floor on the subsequent possession. Saint Vincent then sealed the win by hitting its final five free throw attempts in the closing seconds.
Kallock led Grove City (8-8, 8-3 PAC) with 16 points. Sophomore guard Mara Polczynski added 10 points.
Goetz ripped down 14 rebounds to help the Wolverines earn a 46-41 edge on the glass. Polczynski added six rebounds. Grove City finished the game 20 of 74 (27 percent) from the field. The Wolverines opened the game by going 2 for 18 in the first quarter. Saint Vincent shot 43 percent (23 of 53) for the game.
Kallock added three assists and four steals. Garvin tallied three steals. Grove City forced 16 turnovers. The Wolverines committed a dozen turnovers.
Saint Vincent led 38-20 at halftime and quickly extended the lead to 42-20. Grove City stormed back with a 22-6 run, however. Three-point plays from junior center Katie Baller, sophomore forward Clara Hannon (Grove City High) and Garvin fueled the outburst. Sophomore forward Blaise Kilmartin added a layup during the run, which Polczynski helped cap with a three-pointer.
Madison Weber led Saint Vincent with 22 points.
Grove City will visit conference foe Geneva at 1 p.m. Saturday.
WESTMINSTER
WASHINGTON, Pa. — The Westminster College women’s basketball team suffered a 65-47 Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) loss at No. 25 Washington & Jefferson College Wednesday night.
Winners of 15-straight games, W&J improved to 16-1 overall and 12-0 in the PAC. Westminster fell to 11-7 overall and 7-6 in league play.
Senior Natalie Murrio finished with 13 points, three rebounds and a pair of blocked shots to lead Westminster. She went 6-of-12 from the field. Junior Caitlyn Condoleon added 10 points, four rebounds and three steals. Junior Katie Fitzpatrick totaled four points, a team-high nine rebounds and two blocked shots.
Stellanie Loutsion scored a game-high 17 points for W&J.
W&J led 23-10 after the first quarter, and after opening the second quarter with a 13-0 run, outscored Westminster 19-9 in the period to take a 42-19 into the break.
Condoleon scored six of her 11 points in the third quarter and the Titans trailed 58-36 heading into the fourth. Westminster held an 11-7 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.
Westminster shot 34.0 percent (18-53) from the floor and went 4-of-15 (26.7%) from three-point range. The Titans knocked down 7-of-8 (87.5%) free throw attempts.
The Titans held a 34-33 edge in rebounding and finished with a 23-14 advantage in bench scoring.
Westminster hosts Saint Vincent College Saturday at 1:30 p.m. at Ron Galbreath Court inside Buzz Ridl Gymnasium.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.