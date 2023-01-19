The Mercer County Bowling Association (MCBA) now has their own website. There is plenty of information for league secretaries and both local and all bowlers. The information includes some MCBA history and MCBA average books from 1962 to the present. There are future plans to add more average books from the previous Mercer County USBC Women’sAssociation to the site.
In addition, there is information on events that will be happening from the association and from different county bowling establishments. To check it out, visit www.Bowl-MCBA.weebly.com.
• Congratulations are in order for Evan Muller Jr. On Jan 17, while competing in the Dan Merkosky Classic League, he rolled his first career USBC and TNBA certified 300 game. Evan comes from a long history of great family bowlers, and I’m sure there will be more 300 games for him.
Let’s also congratulate Lew Hiner for rolling his first 300 on Jan. 19 in the Miller Lite Thursday League that competes at Sunset Lanes.
Here are a few small tips ranging from your thumb position to your non-bowling hand that might help you increase your score.
• Always put your thumb into the ball to make sure it fits. Most of us know that our thumb will eithers well or shrink when we bowl. Perhaps you had to put tape in your thumbhole at your last bowling session, but that doesn’t mean you’ll have the same feel (fit) when you bowl again.
• Weather has much to do with the swelling or shrinking of the thumb. If it’s cold outside, you are probably going to need tape until your thumb swells. If the day (night) is hot and humid, your thumb is going to swell.
It’s easier to adjust when your thumb goes from small to large as you just remove the tape. However, if your thumb has swelled and you’re having some problems getting it to shrink to fit the thumb hole, you might want to try this tip. Take your handkerchief or a lightweight bowling towel, place it over the thumbhole and then insert your thumb. You’ll be surprised at how much your thumb will shrink.
• Always put your thumb all the way in the thumbhole and make sure you swing it back and forth a few times. Your thumb will feel different when the ball is still as opposed to when the ball is in motion.
• One cannot emphasize the importance of putting your thumb all the way into the thumbhole. Remember, your ball was fitted and measured with your thumb all the way in the hole. Failure to do this can lead to a variety of problems such as dropping the ball, poor roll, free swinging, etc.
• The next tip is a suggestion, but not a recommendation. The proper way to put your hand into the ball is by inserting your fingers first and then your thumb.
Inserting your thumb into the ball first will give you an entirely different feel. It’s a great technique for making subtle adjustments. For example, inserting your thumb first will change your release, and give you less rotation. It’s also a great tool for straightening the ball out when shooting spares.
• Here’s another suggestion that might prove beneficial as an adjustment. If you’re having some difficulty getting your ball to hook, try tucking your pinky finger to the first knuckle. When you first try this, it may feel like you’re going to drop the ball. Keep trying it until you feel comfortable.
• There are some bowlers who open or close their shoulders as a technique for more speed. However, this can cause some problems. If you don’t get your shoulder closed in time, the ball will be late in your swing. If you close your shoulder too early, you risk the chance of pulling the ball.
• Do not underestimate the importance of your non-bowling arm, as it is an important tool in providing balance. It should come off the ball at the end of the pushoff and should go out to the side of your body. This aids in equalizing the extra weight you have on the bowling side of the body. If you don’t get the hand out to your side,you will fall off the shot.
Like everything else in bowling, there is a “preferred position” for the non-bowling hand. The experts say even with the body or just behind your torso. They do not advocate the non-bowling hand to be behind your body. Some bowlers, including pros, may disagree with that as they have been successful with their non-bowling hand about 90 degrees behind their back when they finish. The bottom line is (as always) do what works for you.
• Here’s another tip concerning your non-bowling hand. Check the position of your non-bowling thumb. If the thumb is up when you deliver the ball, you have a tendency to roll the shoulder forward. The experts say it’s better to have the thumb turned down. However, try it both ways. You may discover some alternatives that could aid you in future situations.
It should be noted these tips are designed for the traditional bowler, not the two-handed ones.
As always, please remember, these are tips or suggestions. Try them when you are practicing (if you practice). Some of them may improve your game.
