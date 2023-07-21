STRUTHERS, Ohio — Soren Hedderick hit a dribbler down the line. He stopped halfway before realizing it was staying fair. It was the Avalanche 18U baseball’s first hit of the game, and it took until the sixth inning to break through on the scoreboard.
The Avalanche, with a roster mostly made up of Mercer County ballplayers, dropped a 9-2 outing against Knightline in the second game of the National Amateur Baseball Federation tournament at Bob Cene Park in Struthers, Ohio.
Riverside High pitcher Ronnie Harper threw a complete-game two-hitter in the start for Knightline. Harper was perfect until the bottom of the fifth when he allowed a walk to Kyle Hurley.
“Had good off-speed and a good fastball that moved a lot,” Hedderick said. “You’re trying to get ahead in the count and get a fastball to hit, pretty much.”
The Avalanche finally started getting ahead in the count in the sixth, leading to their first hit and only two runs. Richie Preston drew a leadoff walk, and Hedderick reached on his 40-foot single to load the bases.
Drew Gault followed with a two run-single up the middle to score Preston and Julian Trott. But the damage was already done.
“We didn’t hit the ball well today. We didn’t have good approach in the box and we didn’t hit the ball hard,” Avalanche head coach Shawn Boyer said. Have known Ronnie Harper for a long time. He’s a great pitcher, he’s from Riverside, he does a great job. He did a great job of keeping us off balance and mix pitches.”
Michael Earman took the loss for the Avalanche after allowing seven runs on seven hits and three walks. He punched out one in five innings of work in the start. Landon Whippo gave up two unearned runs on a hit and struck out a pair in two innings of relief.
Olindo Pezzone, Andrew McRoberts and Ty Eberhardt each had two hits for Knightline. Logan Cayavec, Tyler Capan, Caden Maffitt and McRoberts each had an RBI.
Knightline got on the board early when Chance Laczko scored on a throwing error on a 6-4-3 double play in the top of the first inning. Knightline tacked on two more when Caden Maffitt singled and scored on a double steal in the second, and Santino Ciambotti scored on a sacrifice fly from Capan.
The Avalanche were unable to get the bats going with a slim deficit, and Knightline took advantage in the top of the fifth with a five-run inning due to errors from the Avalanche. Knightline added two more runs in the sixth for a 9-0 lead.
The Avalanche will need to win their final two games of pool play to get a shot at advancing in the tournament.
“We made our share of mistakes,” Boyer said. “We know that’s not the baseball we play and forget about it and go win two games tomorrow and it will lie where it lies.
“I said, ‘Let’s finish strong. Let’s finish the tournament 2-2, and hopefully, we can get in.’”
––––––
Locals on Avs roster
Hayden Scarmack (Sharon)
Santino Piccirilli (Sharon)
Jack Strausser (Greenville)
Soren Hedderick (Greenville)
Bennett Hayne (Greenville)
Michael Earman (Grove City)
Julian Trott (West Middlesex), Pitt-Johnstown
Richie Preston (West Middlesex), Salem University
Kyle Hurley (West Middlesex)
Evan Gilson (West Middlesex)
Nolan Reichard (Reynolds), Cornell College
DJ Donatelli (Hickory), Westminster
Tyson Djakovich (Hickory), Westminster
Dennis Fedele (Hickory)
Jake Mattocks (Mercer)
