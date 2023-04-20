WEST MIDDLESEX — Once the West Middlesex softball team got runners on base, they weren’t stopping unless forced.
Aggressive base running kept the pressure on Farrell as the Big Reds beat the Steelers 15-0 in three innings on Thursday.
In total, the Big Reds took 25 extra bases via errors, wild pitches, passed balls and stolen bases.
“If we can sneak in a base to second because they’re watching the runner on third, obviously we’re going to take it every single time,” said West Middlesex coach Jacquelyn Jones said.
Emily Dick and Ava Gilmore both went 3-for-3. Gilmore had two home runs and drove in third. Meanwhile, Dick drove in a run and doubled. Both players scored three runs each.
KK Leonard finished 2-for-3 with with a run scored and an RBI, Abby Geiwitz was 2-for-2 with a double, two runs scored and one driven in and Harper Nickels drove in a pair and scored twice.
Nickel, a freshman, made her first varsity start in the circle for the Big Reds (4-3 Region 1, 15-3). She pitched a one-hitter, allowing two walks and striking out six in a complete game.
“Harper did great,” Jones said. “This is her varsity debut. She’s our freshman pitcher. We have a pitcher in every grade other than senior, so we’re set at pitcher for the next couple years.”
The Big Reds struck first with a four-run first inning. Gilmore got things going with a double to right, and she advanced on a throwing error. Gilmore scored on an RBI single by Dick, and an inside-the-park home run to center by Nickel put the Big Reds up 3-0. Kaylee Long later reached on a hit by pitch, and she later scored on an error.
West Middlesex put up four more runs in the bottom of the second. Geiwitz reached on a leadoff single to right and scored on a liner from Gilmore to center for a two-run home run. Dick reached base in the next at-bat, and she scored on a throwing error. The final run of the inning came across when Long scored.
The Big Reds put the nail in the coffin with seven runs in the third to force the run rule.
Emily Davano drew a leadoff walk to start the third, and Geiwitz followed with a double to left field and stole home. Gilmore added a second inside-the-park home run on a hit to right-center field. Dick singled and scored on a popup from Long, Nickel walked and eventually crossed on a wild pitch, Alaina Bowers walked and scored on a throwing error and Leonard single to center and scored on a pair of errors.
Maria Harrison got the lone hit for the Steelers (1-4 R1, 1-6). She had a sharply hit ball that made it’s way past Gilmore at second base in the first inning.
Harrison took the loss. She allowed 15 runs on 12 hits and four walks. She struck out four in 2 1/3 innings.
Farrell head coach Qasim Harrison said he’s seen progress with the Steelers compared to last year. The players are a little more confident at the plate, and they earned third first win of the season against Kennedy Catholic.
The Steelers’ coach said he’s starting to see incremental improvements as the players get more experience.
“I got five new players again. Every year, we’re always hurting for experience, but so far this year, I’m looking at our team and I’m overjoyed,” Qasim Harrison said.
The Big Reds have won back-to-back games following a win over Reynolds on Wednesday. Jones believes her 2023 squad has the talent to compete for a district title, it’s a matter of getting everyone on the same page for a second-half push.
“It’s just day by day, that’s how I take it,” Jones said. “Every coach, I believe, does the same thing. Take everything day by day, see how it goes and then we go from there.”
