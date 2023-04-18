SHARPSVILLE – The Sharpsville softball team remained patient. With each passing at-bat, the added more pressure to Kennedy Catholic.
The approach at the plate allowed the Blue Devils to pile the runs on early in a three-inning 21-0 win over the Golden Eagles on Tuesday evening in Sharpsville.
Sharpsville scored 14 runs in the first inning. They sent 19 batters to the plate, drawing 11 walks.
“We’ve been preaching (plate discipline) since Day 1,” Sharpsville head coach Mark Piccirilli said. “We’re getting better. We’ve had some issues, but were getting better. We’re working on it.”
Most of the runs driven in by the Blue Devils were the product of bases-loaded walks in the first inning.
Lily Palko led the Blue Devils lineup. She hit a grand slam in her second at-bat of the first inning.
Miah Applegarth, Breanna Hanley, Emma Brest, Bella Ritenour and Palko each scored twice. Applegarth, Izzie Candiotti, Emma Brest, Ritenour Jordan Brest and Clarrissa Ealy each drove in an RBI in the first inning.
Hanley was credited with the win after pitching the first two innings. She struck out five with one hit allowed in the as the Blue Devils (6-0 Region 1, 6-3) won their third straight.
Jordan Brest closed out the game in the third innings. She walked Brooke Kirkpatrick, but Alaina Suhar flew out to center to end the game.
Suhar had the lone hit for the Golden Eagles (0-6 R1, 0-6). She hit a sharp grounder to Applegarth at third base to reach in the first.
Kirkpatrick was given the loss. She allowed 21 runs – 14 earned – on nine hits and 16 walks.
Pitching has been a problem for the Golden Eagle through the first few weeks of the season. A few players did not return to the team. They had pitching experience, so Kirkpatrick – who was primarily a No. 2 or No. 3 pitcher – was forced into the top spot for this season.
“I’m just trying to get them to get better every game. That’s our goal, to get better every game. Try to improve,” Kennedy Catholic head coach Robert Mancino said. “Unfortunately, in softball, pitching is such a dominant part of the game because there’s no pitching rules. We’ll always face a No. 1 pitcher, and it’s tough. and for us to not have a No. 1 pitcher, it’s tough on both sides of the ball.”
As for the Blue Devils, they have their eyes set on defending their region title from last season. Sharpsville claimed Region 1, outlasting Reynolds in a season-long battle.
A number of key contributors return from last year. Some of them were a big part to the high-scoring first inning from Tuesday, including Palko, Hanley and Candiotti.
“We’re not looking ahead,” Piccirilli said. “We want to try to win the region, definitely for seeding in the playoffs. We go over that at the beginning of the year, but we don’t talk about it until it gets here. They know what they gotta do each game to get there.”
