HARTFORD, Ohio – After going over a year without a rain out, Mother Nature finally took the victory on Tuesday for the scheduled Ohio Sprint Speedweek event. However, sunshine, is back in the forecast for Saturday.
The “Steel Valley Thunder” program on Cortland Mower Sales Night will feature the Hovis Auto & Truck Supply Big-Block Modifieds, Terry Bowser Excavating RUSH Sprint Cars, Gibson Insurance Agency Pro Stocks and the HTMA/Precise Racing Products RUSH Sportsman Modifieds. Racing begins at 7 p.m.
The Hovis Auto & Truck Supply Big-Block Modifieds will headline Saturday’s show for the their first appearance of 2023. The ground pounders will battle for $1,500 to-win, $200 to-start (complete payoff below) in a tune-up for the July 8 “Lou Blaney Memorial.” The Big-Block Modifieds were a weekly attraction at Sharon from 1981-92 then again from 1996-2017 and have since made limited appearances each year.
There have been 633 races run with 94 different winners. The late Lou Blaney leads the all-time win list with 121 victories over Rex King, who has 54 checkered flags. Rex King, Jr. has the most wins as an active racer with 27 followed by veterans Jim Rasey (19), Brian Swartzlander (14) and Dave Murdick (nine). Other active Modified winners include Erick Rudolph (4), Jeremiah Shingledecker (four), Peter Britten (two), Brad Rapp (two), Steve Feder (two), Chad Brachmann (one), Garrett Krummert (one), Kyle Fink (one), Lonny Riggs (one), Mark Frankhouser (one), Mike Maresca (one), and Ryan Susice (one).
The Terry Bowser Excavating RUSH Sprint Cars have made two appearances at Sharon this season with Chad Ruhlman winning both. The Erie driver won the May 13 opener over a 23-car field then won the May 25 $800 special with 22 cars on hand as an undercard to the World of Outlaws Late Models. Ruhlman has won 11 of the 26 races run all-time at Sharon as the four-time Series champion currently leads RUSH $5,000 to-win Sunbelt Weekly Series Championship points.
The Gibson Insurance Agency Pro Stocks will make their third visit of 2023. Both victors to date have been first time Sharon winners as invader Tim Bish won the $1,000 special on May 20, while Jordan Perkins of New Castle scored a popular win on June 3.
The HTMA/Precise Racing Products RUSH Sportsman Modifieds is the only division in action Saturday night that has completed three shows this season.
The 10th year division has produced three different winners as Ben Easler, Ayden Cipriano and Garrett Krummert have all found Hovis Auto & Truck Supply victory lane. Cipriano leads RUSH’s $3,500 to-win Weekly Series Championship. Easler, who won last year’s Wedge Motorsports “Route 7 Rumble” Series points also leads the $1,000 to-win championship this year.
Summit Racing Equipment will present the hard charger award to the RUSH Sprint Car division. The driver that passes the most cars in the feature will receive a $100 Summit gift card. In the event of a tie, the tiebreaker will be the driver that finished highest in the feature.
Big-Block Modified Payoff: 1. $1,500 2. $1,000 3. $750 4. $550. 5. $500 6. $425 7. $375 8. $300 9. $275 10. $250 11. $225 12. $220 13. $215 14. $210 15. $205 16-24. $200. Tow $75.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.