SHARON – It didn't take long for Jamestown pitcher Miranda Biles to get into a rhythm. She retired the first nine batters she faced in a 14-2 win over Sharon at Wengler Field in Sharon.
Biles pitched a two-hit complete game for the Muskies. The sophomore allowed one walk and struck out 10 in a five-inning game.
She said the weather played a part in her performance. Biles pitched Wednesday in an 11-9 win over Hickory, but it was cold with precipitation. Thursday was slightly warmer and a little more forgiving.
"With the weather not being as rainy and cold, I was able to get a better grip on the ball," Biles said.
And Biles got plenty of support from her teammates.
Josie Pfaff was 4 for 4 with a grand slam and two runs scored.
Leona Brown went 3 for 3 with two RBIs and a run scored, and Madilyn Enterline finished 2 for 3 with three runs scored and a pair of RBIs. Reese Schaller and was 1 for 2 with three runs and two driven in, and Savannah Thurber was 2 for 3 with two runs and two RBIs.
"(Biles is) still a sophomore, so she deals with a lot of pressure that she brings on herself," Jamestown head coach Rodney Callahan said. "We're trying to work with her to work, relax, trust your teammates, just do your job. You don't have to do everybody else's."
With everyone playing their role, the team was clicking from first pitch.
The Muskies (2-0) took advantage of Sharon defensive miscues the majority of the night. The first came in the top of the first inning.
Schaller walked to start the game and scored on a throwing error in the next at-bat. Enterline followed by touching home on an RBI double from Brown down the right-field line. A single by Pfaff and walk by Kalani Spurlock set up a two-run double to right from Thurber.
The Muskies extended the lead to 5-0 in the top of the second. Schaller walked for the second time in as many innings and advanced to third base with a steal and throwing error. Enterline drove home the Jamestown leadoff hitter on a sacrifice fly to left field.
Another pair of Sharon errors led to a five-run inning in the third for the Muskies.
Thurber reach on a walk and eventually scored on a dropped pop up. Wilkerson reached on the error. Enterline hit an infield single, and Brown walked to bring Pfaff to the plate. The Jamestown catcher battled to a full count before connecting on a pitch and driving it over the center-field wall for a 10-0 lead.
A singe by Thurber and a fielding error put Wilkerson on base to start the fourth. Schaller recorded her first hit of the day with a two-run double to the left-center gap, and the Youngstown State commit scored on a single by Enterline. Brown drove in Enterline on a single to close the scoring for the Muskies.
Claire Bodien took the loss. The sophomore Tiger allowed 14 runs – one earned – on 11 hits and six walks. She struck out two in the complete game.
"When you don't field it well and you don't hit it well, you're gonna have all kinds of problems," Sharon head coach Dave Bodien said. "We gave them way too many extra outs, to many walks, didn't make plays in the field. And when you give a good team extra chances, it kinda snowballs on you and you get yourself in trouble."
Sharon (1-1) got on the board when Dalaini Bayer hit a leadoff double to left field in the bottom of the fourth. She scored on a sacrifice fly from Bodien later in the inning.
Mary Claire Brown added a two-out solo home run to center in the fifth to add an extra run for the Tigers.
The double by Bayer snapped Biles' no-hit bid, and Bodien's sac fly broke up the shutout. But did Biles realize how close she was to a no-hitter?
"Not really," Biles said. "I think one pitch at a time."
