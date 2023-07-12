Sharon, PA (16146)

Today

Partly cloudy early. Scattered thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 83F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low near 65F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.