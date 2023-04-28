Midway through a three-team competition in Greenville, Sharon's Ondrea Young took to the track.
It was her first time running the 300-meter hurdles. She still won, beating the Trojans and Commodore Perry with a time of 51.49 seconds.
The Sharon sophomore already competed in the 100 hurdles, 100 dash, 200 and the 400. And she posted wins in the 100 hurdles (16.63), 100 (13.41) and 200 (28.70) in Greenville, but that day she found a new favorite event.
"Usually when I run the 400, I'm so dead and tired," Young said. "I ran (the 300 hurdles) and I wasn't even tired at all. I was scared I was gonna lose steam, but when I run it again, I know I can push it harder."
New experiences were nothing new for Young, who jumped into uncharted waters with high school athletics.
Growing up, Young had an interest in athletics. However, the opportunity to compete in two sports didn't appear until she reached high school.
Young started her high school athletic career with volleyball, and eventually she joined a travel team. But it was track where she began to see her first success.
"It's right before volleyball season, so why not do another sport? I found a love for it," Young said. "It's my favorite sport, definitely."
As a freshman, Young made it to the District 10 Class 2A meet at Slippery Rock last May. She finished fourth in the 400 (1:01.55) and sixth in the 200 (27.75).
Now, as a sophomore, she has already punched her ticket to several district events.
Young will have a chance to prove herself today in the City of Hermitage Invitational. She comes in as the top seed in the 100 hurdles and the second seed in the 300 hurdles.
Over 800 athletes from 26 programs will converge on Hickory High School. Local teams competing are: Commodore Perry, Farrell, Greenville, Grove City, Hickory, Lakeview, Mercer, Reynolds, Sharon and Slippery Rock.
In the 300 hurdles, Young is behind favorite, Abbey Nichols of Grove City. Young still trails Nichols – one of the top local track athletes – by a little more than two seconds. But Young's preliminary time entering today in the 300 is 49.04, already more than two seconds faster than her time in Greenville.
"I think her number (in the 300 hurdles) is going to be super competitive by the end of the year," Sharon head coach Adam Moore said.
The City of Hermitage Invitational is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. with the field events. The running events are scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.