BROOKFIELD – Ethan Petak drove to the rim, losing the ball, but recovering just in front of the basket. He put up a hook shot over Isaiah Jones, but it faded just to the right.
Jones pulled down the rebound, and as soon as his feet hit the court, the buzzer rang out in Brookfield High School.
The Brookfield boys basketball team pulled out a 55-53 win over Mathews on Friday night. It was the Warriors’ 10th win in row to close out the regular season.
“Having a week off, I figured I’d be a little sloppy, but we grinded it out,” Brookfield head coach Shawn Hammond said. “It was not pretty. We knew they played hard, and we knew what we were gonna get.”
Brookfield (17-5) took a 47-45 lead into the fourth quarter after Jones converted a layup with 39.6 left in the third.
Donovan Pawlowski missed the first shot of the fourth quarter, but he grabbed the offensive rebound. Jones found Nevon Hoffman for a 3-pointer to end the possession and give the Warriors a four-point lead.
However, the Mustangs (14-8) didn’t go away. They cut it to a one-point game on a layup by Petak. But Matteo Fortuna responded with a basket of his own. Another layup by Fortuna made it a 54-51 game with 1:29 to play.
A pair of free throws by Petak cut the Brookfield advantage to 54-53, but a free throw by Pawlowski extended it to a two-point game. Petak tried to tie the game on his drive to the basket in the closing seconds, but the shot was just off.
Petak led all scorers with 23 points, and led the Mustangs with five rebounds. Jason Hayne added nine points and three rebounds, and Dom Toto chipped in eight points and three assists.
Fortuna scored 21 points with seven rebounds and three assists to lead the Warriors. Jones tallied 18 points with a game-high nine boards with three assists. Pawlowski finished with seven points five rebounds and a game-high five assists, and Hoffman had five points.
“It’s nice when you have a big man down there to have all the chaos come in on him and kick it out,” said Fortuna, referring to Jones. “It’s hard to guard our team. We have Donovan Pawlowski, who can shoot the 3, Nevon can shoot the 3, Carter (Creed) can shoot the 3. and if you come up on any of us, we’ll go right past you.”
The Warriors will receive a bye in the first round of the Division III Warren District tournament. They will face the winner of Ravenna Southeast and Campbell on Friday.
Ravenna enters the tournament near the bottom of the Portage Trail Conference.
Meanwhile, Campbell and the Warriors saw plenty of each other this season.
The Red Devils (11-11) tied Brookfield with an 11-3 record in the Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference Grey Tier.
Brookfield won both meetings with the Devils, besting Campbell 54-47 and 59-58.
The Devils and Warriors were a part of a difficult MVAC Grey Tier Division. Of the eight teams, five finished with records of .500 or better.
The challenging schedule, and adding non-conference teams like Mathews, has the Warriors confident they could make a run at the district title.
“The teams make you tougher for the playoffs,” Fortuna said. “They make you really tough and play competitive basketball.”
MATHEWS 14 14 17 8 53
BROOKFIELD 14 23 10 8 55
MATHEWS – McGregor 0-0-0-0, Petak 8-5-5-23, Grimes 1-0-1-2, Spagnoletta 2-0-0-4, Matheny 1-0-0-3, Toto 3-1-2-13, T. Pesa 0-0-0-0, Hayne 3-1-4-9, Kester 0-0-0-0, Williams 1-2-2-4. 3-pt. goals: Petak 2, Hayne 2, Matheny 1, Toto 1. Totals: 19-9-14-53.
BROOKFIELD – Fortuna 9-3-5-21, Jones 7-4-4-18, Hoffman 2-0-0-5, Pawlowski 3-1-2-7, Bartolin 1-0-0-3, Creed 1-0-0-2. 3-pt. goals: Hoffman 1. Totals: 23-8-11-55.
JV: Brookfield, 48-27.
