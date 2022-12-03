BROOKFIELD, Ohio – The Brookfield boys basketball team went to the locker room with a tough hill to climb. The Warriors were down double digits on Saturday night to Sharpsville, who started their season in Ohio.
But the Warriors steady climbed back by turning defense into offense and beat the Blue Devils 55-49 at Brookfield High School.
Matteo Fortuna and Isaiah Jones helped propel the Warriors (2-0) to the victory. They turned things around offensively in the second half, and both boys finished with 16 points. Jones also grabbed a team-high eight rebounds while Fortuna brought down six boards.
Donovan Pawlowski was the early scoring option for the Warriors. He helped keep Brookfield in the game in the first half. Pawlowski scored 15 points with five rebounds and five assists.
Liam Campbell scored a team-high 16 points with a game-high 11 rebounds to lead the Blue Devils (0-1). Braden Scarvel added 12 points and seven rebounds with three assists.
Luke Distler only scored two points, but he tallied a team-high five assists. Garen Levis added five points with four assists.
The Warriors took a one-point – their first lead of the game – on a floater from Fortuna with just under seven minutes to play. Slowly the gap started to grow in favor of Brookfield with close-range shots and free throws.
Sharpsville started to make a comeback in the final minutes. The Blue Devils cut the lead to 48-47 with 3:22 to play.
Fortuna was fouled on a shooting attempted but cramped up. Mohammed Omar entered and split the pair of free throws. Pawlowski grabbed the offensive rebound on Omar's miss and scored on a put-back to regain some breathing room.
"Instead of coming out and taking care of the basketball, we gave them a run to start the (third) quarter," Sharpsville head coach Mike Williams said. "We missed a couple inside, internal shots that we should have made. And we didn't get glass. They had a couple offensive rebounds. These things start to multiply."
The Blue Devils jumped out to a 33-21 lead at halftime. The early scoring was a result of the Warriors not taking care of the ball and the Devils getting quality looks. But that all changed in the second half as the roles reversed.
Brookfield went 11-for-29 (37.9 precent) shooting from the floor. Fortuna scored 13 points in the second half while tallied 12 points in the final two quarters.
And some third-quarter turnovers got the transition offense going to jumpstart the scoring. The Warriors needed that offense since they had trouble at times in the half court during the first half with the Devils playing zone defense.
"Second game of the year. We haven't seen much zone at all," Hammond said. "We just weren't working the ball. We needed to get to (Jones), Matteo and the guys in the lane. Once in the lane, he can make things happen."
The loss was the first game for Williams as the head coach of the Blue Devils. Williams entered the season with 298 victories and previously spent time coaching Mercer boys and West Middlesex girls.
The Warriors have won their first two games of the season after bested fellow Trumbull County squad Hubbard in their season opener on Friday night.
Brookfield only has two returning starters from last season's team. But there are signs of chemistry being formed and it will take some time for everything to gel, especially in the transition game.
"We were very unselfish last night. Tonight, it was hard trying to get some transition points," Hammond said. "It's a big part of our game, trying to get up and down the floor."
-----------------
SHARPSVILLE 18 15 6 10 49
BROOKFIELD 11 10 17 17 55
SHARPSVILLE – Toth 0-0-0-0, Levis 2-1-7-5, DeJulia 0-0-0-0, Distler 1-0-0-2, Scarvel 4-4-8-12, B. Campbell 0-0-0-0, Staunch 3-0-0-6, L. Campbell 6-0-1-16. 3-pt. goals: L. Campbell 4, B. Campbell 2. Totals: 16-5-16-49.
BROOKFIELD – Witherow 0-0-1-0, Fortuna 6-1-2-16, Jones 5-6-7-16, Hoffman 2-1-2-5, Pawlowski 3-8-11-15, Bartolin 1-0-1-2, Omar 0-1-2-1, Creed 0-0-0-0, DeJoy 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Fortuna 3, Pawlowski. Totals: 16-17-25-55.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.