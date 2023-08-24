BROOKFIELD – The tide can turn in an instant during a volleyball match, and that was on full display Thursday night when Brookfield hosted Champion.
The Warriors needed a fifth-set win to clinch a 3-2 win over Champion. They won 25-18, 25-19, 24-26, 15-25, 15-11 for their first conference win under first-year head coach Andrea Grimm.
Rotation errors, players flying into the stands, wild swings in momentum. The Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference matchup featured a little bit of everything.
That was on full display with the match-winning point. The Warriors set the ball over on an attack, but a Golden Flash got to the ball. On the third hit, the ball was on track to clear the net, but it hit the curtain hanging above the net and dropped into a hole in the Champion formation.
“It was a lot see, and it was really fun to watch,” Grimm said.
The Warriors (2-1, 1-0 MVAC Grey) were in control for the first two sets. Brookfield trailed 8-7 in the first before Cailey Wellman registered a block to tie the match. Brookfield scored six of the next seven points to take break things open.
The Golden Flashes (2-1, 0-1 MVAC Grey) tried battling back and cut the lead to 24-17, but a kill from Wellman off a setup from Rylie Burdge gave Brookfield a 1-0 advantage.
Midway through the second set saw another close match. The set was tied at 16 following a block by Champion’s Callisto Ridgeway. However, a service error on the Golden Flashes.
Brookfield took advantage with another kill via the combination of Wellman from Burdge. That point sparked a six-point run that increased the Brookfield lead to 22-16, and the set was taken with a kill from Sarah Lindholm off a Burdge assist.
The third set was the tightest of the night. The score was tied a 16 again before the Golden Flashes used small batches of points to take a 24-20 advantage.
However, the Warriors went on a short run, and an ace from Lindholm tied it at 24. But a violation on Brookfield and an ace from Ridgeway got the Golden Flashes on the board.
With a win, Champion gained the momentum.
The Golden Flashes led 10-9 in the fourth, but a service error on Brookfield gave Champion a little breathing room and possession. A six-point run broke things open and led to a 25-15 victory in the fourth for the visitors.
After falling behind 2-0 in the fifth set, the Warriors regained the momentum and tried to put the match away.
A couple aces from Arianna Jones and several kills from Wellman gave the Warriors an 11-4 lead. But Kennedi Jones tallied four aces and Kennedy Caldwell registered a block point, and the Golden Flashes tied the set at 11.
Grimm quickly called a timeout, and Wellman and Burdge connected again for a kill that put Brookfield back on top. It led to a four-point run, and ended with the ball hitting the curtain above the court.
“When we have (Wellman) hitting, of course our energy’s gonna be up,” Grimm said. “It’s awesome to watch her hit. Her teammates really support, get behind her.
“Without our passing and the set coming through for her ... it’s a whole group effort. She had some amazing kills, but she has a whole support system behind her that really makes that possible.”
Wellman finished with team highs in kills (28) and blocks (11). She also had three assists.
Burdge had 27 assists, nine digs and a pair of aces. Leah Wlodarski registered 15 kills and two aces, Arianna Jones had eight digs, four blocks and a team-leading four aces, Lindholm tallied eight kills and Alexia Baker led the Warriors with 16 digs.
It’s the second straight win for the Warriors. They dropped their first match of the season to Ursuline but bounced back with a win in straight sets over Mathews.
“I think that’s the most challenging part, getting that first conference win, because everybody’s looking at you and you’re new and there’s pressure, but I don’t look at it that way,” Grimm said. “I look at it as the girls, them getting that first conference win gives them confidence, and I just back them up.
“They lead the way with that and I just support them and give them what they need and adjustments on the fly. Luckily, we pulled that one out today.”
