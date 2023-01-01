BROOKFIELD, Ohio – There wasn’t much that didn’t go the Brookfield girls basketball team’s way Monday night.
The Warriors got an early lead to kept the pressure on in a 68-33 win over Champion at Brookfield High School.
Sophia Hook was the leading scorer for the Warriors. She finished with 20 points, five rebounds and six assists.
Mikenzie Jumper tallied 19 points and five assists while Katie Gibson added 18 points on six 3-pointers with two rebounds and three assists. Cailey Wellman scored seven points but brought down a game-high 16 boards with four assists.
“Katie Gibson had a heck of a game,” Hook said. “She couldn’t miss. I think she only missed two 3s. Mikenzie Jumper, she played great, too. It really helps when everybody’s scoring and contributing.”
The game was tied at 14 with just over five minutes to play in the second quarter. But Jumper scored eight of the Warriors’ final nine points to end the half with a 23-19 advantage.
The gap remained close until the midway point of the third quarter. The Warriors (8-2) began attacking inside, setting up shots from beyond the 3-point arc.
Offensively, Brookfield found its flow. and they didn’t stop, taking a 49-28 lead into the final frame.
The scoring continued for the Warriors until the starters were pulled with three minutes to play. They led by 30 by that point.
Brookfield had 24 assists on the night. The passing helped create some easy shot opportunities for the Warriors in the middle quarters.
“They played a zone and we got some open looks. Makes it easier when we’re hitting shots,” Brookfield head coach Ken Forsythe said. “Everybody’s contributing, it makes it hard to defend us. Everybody gets involved, we’re good to go.”
Forsythe would like to see the scoring become a little more consistent. The Warriors still have Crestview and Garfield on the schedule, two of the tougher teams in a challenging Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference Grey Tier.
“We shot the ball well tonight. Now we gotta carry it over to the next game,” the Brookfield coach said. “Everybody knows they need to stop Sophie, but again, it’s what the others can do to take (the defensive focus) away from her.”
Forsythe isn’t worried about forming a “battle-tested” team. He’s going to lean on his veterans like Hook.
Hook said the middle of the season is when everything starts to gel together. Good teams start to figure things out and get on a roll before heading down the stretch.
Specifically, Hook was glad to see the Warriors get the better of the Golden Flashes. Champion has had their number the past few meetings.
“We’re 1-3 with them. Now we just beat them,” Hook said. “That was a big game for us.”
––––––
CHAMPION 11 8 9 5 33
BROOKFIELD 11 12 26 19 68
CHAMPION – Warzala 4-1-2-11, Schlesinger 0-2-2-2, Meyer 5-1-2-13, Meadors 2-0-0-5, Doan 1-0-0-2. Melillo 0-0-0-0, Burkey 0-0-0-0, Wilson 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Warzala 2, Meyer 2, Meadors 1. Totals: 12-4-6-33.
BROOKFIELD – Wellman 2-3-3-7, Logan 0-0-0-0, My. Jumper 0-0-0-0, Hook 9-0-0-20, Gibson 6-0-0-18, DeJoy 0-2-4-2, Mi. Jumper 7-0-0-19, Hubbard 1-0-0-2, Pisarcik 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Gibson 6, Mi. Jumper 5, Hook 2. Totals: 25-2-4-68.
