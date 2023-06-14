The Youngstown State men's golf program has signed Division II standout and Mahoning Valley native Justin Atkinson for the fall of 2023, head coach Tony Joy announced on Wednesday.
"We are very fortunate to have Justin join our golf program for his final year of eligibility," Joy said. "He brings an impressive resume from Findlay and the talent to have an instant impact on the success of our team. Being that he played his high school golf at Brookfield, his transition to YSU should go very smoothly. Not only am I very excited, but his local teammates are also eager to play alongside Justin."
Atkinson, a native of nearby Brookfield, Ohio, was a standout for Division II Findlay over the last three seasons. As a freshman in 2020-21, he was named G-MAC Freshman of the Year while earning first-team all-conference honors.
As a sophomore in 2021-22, Atkinson was again named First-Team All-G-MAC after posting a 73.06 strokes-per-round average. He earned medalist honors at the TU Kyle Ryman Memorial with a three-round score of 208. Atkinson also tied for third at the West Liberty Invitational with a three-round 204 (-9), which ranks as the second-lowest 54-hole score in Findlay history. He tied for 51st at the NCAA DII National Championship, and he was named an Academic All-American by the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA).
As a junior in 2022-23, Atkinson was named First-Team All-G-MAC for the third straight season after recording a 73.63 strokes-per-round average over nine tournaments. He finished as the runner-up at the West Liberty Invitational with a three-round 204. Atkinson fired a season-low round of 63 (-8) in the second round of the West Liberty Invitational to set a new program and conference 18-hole scoring record.
Atkinson was a four-time first-team all-conference selection at Brookfield High School. He was a four-time state qualifier, finishing as the runner-up at the Ohio Division II state tournament as a senior in 2019. Atkinson earned first-team all-state honors in 2018 and 2019 as a high school teammate of current Penguin Conner Stevens. During his time at Brookfield, he was also involved in National Honor Society and student council.
