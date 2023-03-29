GIRLS BASKETBALL
• Laurel 61, Slippery Rock 28 – Day 3 of the Buddy Guerino Underclassmen Basketball Tournament opened with a meeting between Laurel and Slippery Rock. But Laurel got the better of the Rockets.
Maelee Hill and Kendra Ruperto scored 15 points each for the Spartans. Sarah Fedrizzi added 12 points.
Libby Campbell scored 14 points for the Rockets.
Central Valley 60, Sharpsville 29 – The Warriors made the drive from Monaca and came away with a win over the Blue Devils.
Sophomores Italia Wilson and Nyah Hayes combined for 28 points – Wilson had 15 and Hayes added 13 – for the Warriors.
Guard Lily Palko scored 12 points for the Blue Devils.
BOYS BASKETBALL
• Mercer 76, Greenville 41 – Mercer took care of business against the Trojans.
Daemyan Mattocks scored 21 points to lead the Mustangs, and Bubba Palmer added 15.
Mason Vannoy tallied 13 points for the Trojans while Noah Cano chipped in 11.
• Rocky Grove 55, Commodore Perry 38 – The Panthers crossed paths with a familiar opponent. Commodore Perry dropped both regular season meetings with Rocky Grove this winter.
Wednesday was no different as Jamison Hughes tallied 19 points and Landon Carter had 11 for Rocky Grove.
Kyle Stringert led the Panthers with 16 points and Xavier Williams scored 12.
--------------------------
TODAY'S SCHEDULE
Boys: Hickory vs. Commodore Perry, 5:15 p.m.
Boys: Mercer vs. West Middlesex, 6:30 p.m.
Boys: Farrell vs. Sharpsville, 7:45 p.m.
Boys: Sharon vs. Rocky Grove, 9 p.m.
FRIDAY'S SCHEDULE
Girls: Mercer vs. Laurel, 7:45 p.m.
Girls: West Middlesex vs. Sharpsville, 9 p.m.
