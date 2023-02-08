GROVE CITY – The game was tied at 50. Ben Cano took the ball from the left block and powered his way vertically for a layup.
The score broke the tie, but it also sparked a run that led to a 60-53 victory for the Grove City men's basketball team over Waynesburg Wednesday night at Grove City College Arena.
Cano, a Greenville graduate, scored four of his eight points during the 10-0 run that clinched the win. Cano also grabbed six rebounds with an assist, a steal and a block.
The victory punched the Wolverines' ticket for the eight-team Presidents' Athletic Conference tournament.
"We were coming off a difficult stretch, and we kinda just had to dig and get back to doing what we do," Cano said. "We came out on top, but for the future, we gotta end up sticking with what we do. If we do that, we might not end up in as precarious positions."
Cano wasn't the only sophomore to come up big for the Wolverines (10-12, 8-9 PAC). Classmates Jonah Bock and Chase Yarberough each scored 15 points.
Bock's points came early as the Wolverines started the game with a 14-2 lead. Yarberough joined Cano in the late run at the end. Both Cano and Yarberough scored four points in the final two minutes of play.
"(Yarberough) is a really good 3-point shooter, although he doesn't take a lot because he defers to our two-guards, but he hit a couple tonight," Grove City head coach Steve Lamie said. "He handled the ball well the second half. I'd say he was our engine today on both ends of the floor."
Waynesburg began to battle back in the end of the first half. The two teams traded the lead frequently throughout the rest of the game.
Lamie said the defense managed to wear down the Yellow Jackets (5-16, 3-14) in the late minutes, setting up the offensive outburst.
"We just fatigued them enough, and we got some good shots on our end and they missed the same type of shots on their end," Lamie said. "And we rebounded the ball, and Ben (Cano) was a big part of that."
Grove City has won four of its last five – with one loss coming in the form of a 75-70 decision against Chatham on Saturday. Lamie said it was the best five-game stretch the team has had all season.
He said the difference between the beginning and end of the season came down to "the standard." He said the players are playing up to the standard of the program, which has led to more wins recently.
The Wolverines will cap their home slate with a meeting with Allegheny College on Saturday afternoon. They will conclude their season with a two-game road stretch at Thiel on Wednesday and Washington & Jefferson on Feb. 18.
A run to the playoffs hasn't come easy. Grove City features 13 freshmen or sophomores. The youth has led to some inconsistencies in the win-loss column, but it has also helped build the chemistry with the players, according to Cano.
Now, the young Grove City squad will get its shot at making a run to the conference crown.
"We got a pretty young team – definitely a deep team – and we're a close team," Cano said. "It's really nice to see. We're just going out there together. We play together and we play for each other. It feels good to go out there and do that."
