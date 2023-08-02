Representative from the Presidents' Athletic Conference football teams converged on Latrobe for the annual media day. By the end, a usual suspect was tabbed as the favorite to win the league this fall.
Carnegie Mellon was named the preseason favorite via a vote from PAC head coaches, sports information directors and media members at St. Vincent College on Wednesday.
Carnegie Mellon received 36 first-place votes and 415 points after winning its second straight league title last fall.
“We appreciate the recognition from the PAC on being named first in this year's preseason poll,” said second-year Carnegie Mellon head coach Ryan Larsen said in a press release. “This recognition is a testament to the hard work our players, coaches and administration has poured into our program over the past few years.
“With that in mind, we also understand that the competitiveness of this league week in and week out does not allow us to take any team lightly. Just like last year, we will take on each opponent with a 1-0 mentality, and we look forward to preparing for our opener against Geneva College on Sept. 2."
Washington & Jefferson was named the runner-up with one first-place vote and 363 points. Westminster was the first local team to appear in the pole, coming in third with 326 points. Grove City was right behind with one first-place vote and 312 points for fourth, Case Western Reserve was fifth with 283 points, St. Vincent was sixth (204), Waynesburg was projected to finish seventh (179), Geneva was slotted in eighth (152), Allegheny finished ninth (145), Thiel was given tenth (72) and Bethany College was 11th (57).
Bob Gregg and Mark Uriah were honored as this year's recipients of the Dow Carnahan Media Award. Carnahan, a longtime supporter and friend of the PAC, passed away unexpectedly on April 29, 2016. The award is presented annually to a distinguished member of the media or on-campus representative for his or her commendable service while covering and promoting the conference’s student-athletes, coaches and
programs.
Gregg and Uriah will broadcast their 40th season of Washington & Jefferson football for WJPA radio.
The Pennsylvania natives have called games at W&J since the 1984 season. Over that stretch, W&J has racked up more than 300 wins, 25 PAC titles and reached the Stagg Bowl twice. The 1984 campaign also started the program’s string of 39 consecutive winning seasons.
The 2022 season is scheduled to begin on Sept. 2. In an early matchup, Grove City will host rival Westminster that day at 1 p.m. at Robert E. Thorn Field. That night, Thiel will open with Case Western Reserve at 7 p.m. at Alumni Stadium in Greenville.
