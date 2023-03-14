GREENVILLE, Pa. – Rob Clune recently announced his resignation as Thiel College's head women's basketball coach.
Clune coached the Tomcats for 11 seasons.
"On behalf of Thiel College, I would like to thank Coach Clune for his service and dedication to our student-athletes and athletic department during his tenure," said Thiel College Director of Athletics Jason Fautas. "Coach Clune was a dedicated coach that impacted our student-athletes and department for the better. We wish him the best of luck moving forward."
Five players scored their 1,000th career points under Clune's tutelage, including: Destiny Johnson, Jess Vormelker, Jaclyn Watkins, Kelly Barzak and Kelly Muffley.
"I would like to thank Thiel College for the opportunity to lead the women's basketball program for the past 11 years," Clune said. "I have had the pleasure to coach some great players and more importantly many terrific people during my tenure."
Vormelker was one of the most decorated players in program history. In 2019, she was the first player in school history to be named to a D3hoops.com All-America Team and the first women's basketball player in Thiel history to be named the Presidents' Athletic Conference (PAC) Player of the Year.
Johnson, who was named the PAC Freshman of the Year in 2019, concluded her career with the second-most rebounds in school history (935).
Led by Vormelker and Johnson, the 2018-19 Tomcats were the first team in PAC history to reach the semifinals of the conference championship tournament as an eighth seed.
Clune also served as Thiel's men's tennis head coach from 2014-18 and women's tennis head coach from 2015-17.
A national search for the next head coach of the Tomcats will begin immediately.
