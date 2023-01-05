GREENVILLE – Four Grove City College women’s basketball players scored in double figures Thursday night to help lead the visiting Wolverines to a 93-35 victory at Thiel in Presidents’ Athletic Conference action at Rissell-Beeghly Gymnasia.
Sophomore guard Nevaeh Ewing bombed in four three-pointers while scoring a career-high 14 points. Senior guard Megan Kallock and freshman guard Emily Garvin both posted 12 points. Sophomore guard Mara Polczynski fired in 11 points.
Grove City led 32-23 at halftime, then outscored Thiel, 61-14, over the final 20 minutes. Grove City shot 25 of 46 (54 percent) from the field in the second half, including 8-for-14 marksmanship on three-pointers.
The Wolverines trailed 15-13 after one quarter but quickly took the lead for good by opening the second quarter with a 14-2 run. Sophomore forward Blaise Kilmartin tied the game with a layup on the first possession of the period while a steal and layup by sophomore forward Hayley Fenchel reclaimed Grove City’s lead.
Sophomore center Kiley Ingram scored in the paint and after two Kallock foul shots, Ewing buried a three-pointer. Garvin’s transition layup and a free throw from sophomore guard Ashley Durig capped the run.
Garvin and senior center Nina Cano (Greenville High) each collected a team-leading six rebounds. Junior center Katie Baller added five boards to help Grove City earn a 60-37 edge on the glass.
Durig dished out four assists. Kallock and Polczynski both had five steals. Cano added a pair of blocked shots.
Grove City had 10 turnovers while Thiel committed 26 turnovers. Grove City shot 37 of 87 (43 percent) for the game. Thiel hit 11 of 51 (22 percent) field goal attempts. Grove City held Thiel to a 4-for-29 shooting performance in the second half.
Destiny Johnson led the Tomcats (2-10, 1-7 PAC) with 14 points and eight rebounds. Johnson made four shots from the floor and went 6-for-6 at the foul line. She also contributed three blocks, two steals and two assists.
Destiny Merriwether corralled six rebounds and scored three points. Viviana Paucarima grabbed five rebounds while Emili Scavitto scored four points and secured three rebounds.
Grove City (6-6, 6-1 PAC) will visit Allegheny at 2 p.m. Saturday in conference play.
The Tomcats will face Chatham on the road Saturday. The PAC game will begin at noon.
GROVE CITY
• Men’s Basketball – The Grove City College men’s basketball team dropped a 72-50 decision Thursday night to visiting Thiel (6-5, 5-3 PAC) in Presidents’ Athletic Conference action at the Grove City College Arena.
Freshman guard Mike Christenson paced Grove City (6-7, 4-4 PAC) with 15 points on 6-of-7 shooting. Sophomore guard Chase Yarberough chipped in eight points.
Christenson’s 3-pointer five minutes into the first half gave Grove City an 11-9 lead. Thiel surged ahead with a 9-0 run, however. Thiel’s lead grew to 16 but Christenson’s three-point play with 3:12 left in the half trimmed the lead to 34-23.
Thiel outscored Grove City, 10-2, over the final 3:12 of the half and led 44-25 at the intermission.
Thiel shot 17 of 31 (55 percent) from the field in the first half and finished the game 27 of 64 (42 percent). Grove City converted 21 of 64 (33 percent) shots from the floor.
Freshman forward Christian Suceveanu led the Wolverines with six rebounds while sophomore forward John Ward added five boards. Thiel outrebounded Grove City, 45-39.
Ward led Grove City with three assists. Suceveanu and senior center Josh Bryan both blocked two shots.
Grove City finished with 14 turnovers, with only four in the second half. Thiel turned over the ball eight times. Marlon Ellerbee led the Tomcats with 14 points while Elijah Harden posted 13.
Thiel was led by junior guard Marlon Ellerbee who recorded 14 points to go along with four rebounds. This is the eighth time Ellerbee has had double-digit points this season. Freshman guard Elijah Harden (Kennedy Catholic High) recorded 13 points, and freshman Mike Brown recorded nine points. Graduate forward Ahmad Tejumola recorded a game-high 13 rebounds to go along with eight points.
The Tomcats look for their fourth consecutive win when they travel to Chatham on Saturday for a Presidents’ Athletic Conference matchup. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m.
Grove City will visit conference foe Allegheny at 4 p.m. Saturday in Meadville. It will be Grove City’s fifth game in nine days.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.