NEW WILMINGTON – On Friday, the Westminster athletic department announced the hiring of Anthony Accardi as the new men's lacrosse coach.
"We were fortunate to have great candidates for our head men's lacrosse position and Anthony Accardi separated himself from the rest of the pool,” said Director of Athletics Jason Lener. “His lacrosse acumen, experience in the PAC, and his knowledge of Western PA all made him a perfect fit to continue the success of our men's lacrosse program. I am excited to welcome Anthony to the Titan Family and to work with him to continue to advance the lacrosse program and to provide life changing experiences for our lacrosse student-athletes."
Accardi spent the past four years as an assistant at Allegheny College, where he was the defensive coordinator in addition to coaching face-off, goalie and the substitution box.
The 2015 Mercy College (N.Y.) graduate also coached two seasons at Washington & Jefferson in 2017 and 2018.
In June, Travis Brown left to take the head coaching job at Tiffin after leading the Titans the past four seasons.
The Titans made two Presidents’ Athletic Conference Championship appearances under Brown in 2019 and 2021. He amassed a 31-23 record (13-7 PAC) with the Titans. Westminster qualified for the PAC Tournament every season under Brown, with the exception being the 2020 postseason, which was canceled due to COVID-19.
