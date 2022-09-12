Westminster's Gomes, GC's Morrow earn PAC Weekly honors
Westminster running back Ryan Gomes was named the Presidents' Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week. And Grove City College kicker Nick Morrow was named the conference Special Teams Player of the Week.
Gomes ran for a career-high 183 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries in Saturday's 42-3 win over Bethany. He scored on runs of 59 and 7 yards. He also caught three passes for 11 yards. Gomes lead the PAC with 232 yards rushing in two games this season.
Morrow put up 13 points by going 2-for-2 on field goal attempts and converted all seven extra point tries in the Wolverines' 55-17 victory over Geneva Saturday afternoon. He made a 41-yard field goal in the second quarter to tie the game at 10. He added a 29-yard kick to give GC at 20-10 lead at halftime. He is third in the PAC with 22 points in two games.
BUTLER COUNTY COMMUNITY COLLEGE
• Men's Golf — At North Park Golf Course, Troy Loughry (Grove City High) shot a 5-under 67 to lead the BC3 men's golf team to a victory on Friday.
BC3 finished first with a team score of 290, and Westmoreland CCC was second at 336. Community College of Allegheny County and Pennsylvania Highlands only had individuals.
Liam Kosior (68), Cory Voltz (77) and Jack Mason (78) rounded out BC3's scores. Tanner Hohmann (Grove City High) shot an 88 but was the throw-out score.
GROVE CITY
• Volleyball — Grove City College sophomore middle blocker Audrey Donnelly and freshman outside hitter Bella Costa were recognized by the Presidents' Athletic Conference on Monday for their performance last week.
Donnelly was named the PAC Defensive Player of the Week while Costa was named Rookie of the Week.
Donnelly accounted for 18 blocks as the Wolverines went 3-1 last week. She had a career-high 10 blocks in Friday's win voer Oswego State at the Penn State Behrend Invitational in Erie. She added three more in Saturday's 3-2 win over Penn State Behrend. She is averaging 0.88 blocks per set this season.
Costa recorded 39 kills and 63 digs in four games for the Wolverines. She had a career-high 13 kills and 13 digs in Wednesday's 3-1 loss at Allegheny College. On Saturday, she had 11 kills and 19 digs in GC's 3-1 win over Fredonia State at the Behrend Invitational.
