WESTMINSTER
• Men’s Lacrosse – The Westminster College men’s lacrosse team dropped a 19-14 decision at Alfred University Wednesday night.
Alfred improved to 2-0. Westminster fell to 0-3.
Senior attack Ryan Greer and sophomore midfielder Gavin Jones paced Westminster offensively. Greer finished with four goals while Jones totaled three goal and one assist. Senior midfielder Hamish Mathwin added two goals and an assist.
Senior midfielder Mike Roman finished with a game-high six ground balls and five caused turnovers. Jones, freshman goalkeeper Brendan Siwik and junior faceoff Colin O’Malley each had five ground balls.
O’Malley won 7-of-19 faceoffs, while junior faceoff Dino Mario D’Alesio II finished 7-of-16. Siwik stopped 14 shots.
Kevin Matson led Alfred with seven points on five goals and a pair of assists. Hunter Cupp won 22-of-35 faceoffs.
Alfred led 4-2 after the first quarter. Greer’s goal less than one minute into the second period cut Alfred’s lead to one, 4-3. The Saxons scored the final two goals of the half and went into the break leading 9-5.
Trailing 11-6, Westminster rattled off four-straight goals to cut the deficit to one, 11-10, with just over five minutes left in the third. Jones had a pair of goals during the scoring spurt. Mathwin scored back-to-back goals to even the score at 12-12 with just over a minute to go in the period. The scored was tied 12-12 heading into the fourth period.
Alfred scored five-straight goals in the fourth to stretch its lead to 17-12. Greer closed out the scoring with just over a minute remaining in regulation.
Alfred finished with a 54-36 edge in shots, including a 33-24 advantage in shots on goal. The Saxons had 24 turnovers while the Titans turned over possession 19 times.
• Women’s Lacrosse – The Westminster College women’s lacrosse team suffered a 20-4 loss to The College of Wooster Wednesday night at the UPMC Sports Complex.
Wooster improved 2-0 this season. Westminster fell to 0-3.
Kaitlyn McBride led the Fighting Scots with six goals. Britta Treu had four goals and four assists.
Ten players scored for Wooster.
Hannah Shaw finished with 15 draw controls for Wooster. Lizzie Hardy totaled six ground balls. Jill Murray added three ground balls. Wooster finished 11-of-15 on clears and had a 24-5 edge in ground balls.
Freshman attack Emma Brazier had two goals and an assist for Westminster. Junior midfielder Nina Rascona and freshman attack Emma Lafayette each scored a goal.
Senior goalkeeper Jaden Domaratz made 15 saves for Westminster.
Wooster led 6-2 after one period and outscored Westminster 7-0 in the second period to lead 13-2 at halftime.
• Men’s Swimming and Diving – Eleven members of the Westminster College men’s swimming and diving program were named 2022-23 All-Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) Wednesday afternoon.
FIRST TEAM
• Sophomore Samuel Duda: 500 free (1st), 100 back (2nd), 1650 (2nd), 400 free relay ‘A’ (3rd), 800 free relay ‘A’ (3rd), 200 medley relay ‘A’ (4th); 400 medley relay ‘A’ (4th)
• Graduate student Patrick Holton: 1-meter dive (1st), 3-meter dive (1st)
• Junior Paul Kallaur: 100 breast (2nd), 200 breast (3rd), 400 free relay ‘A’ (3rd), 200 free relay ‘A’ (4th), 200 medley relay ‘A’ (4th), 400 medley relay ‘A’ (4th), 50 free (8th)
• Junior Sean Perrone: 1-meter dive (2nd), 3-meter dive (2nd)
SECOND TEAM
• Senior Stephen Adametz: 200 fly (3rd), 200 medley relay ‘A’ (4th), 400 medley relay ‘A’ (4th), 100 back (8th), 100 fly (10th)
• Sophomore Zachary Burghgraef: 800 free relay ‘A’ (3rd), 200 free relay ‘A’ (4th), 200 IM (6th), 200 back (7th), 200 free (11th), 400 free relay ‘B’ (11th), 400 medley relay ‘B’ (11th)
• Junior Jacob Medvitz: 200 fly (4th), 800 free relay ‘B’ (10th), 100 back (10th), 200 medley relay ‘B’ (11th), 100 fly (12th)
• Senior Jake Trzcinski: 1-meter diving (3rd), 3-meter diving (3rd)
• Freshman Ron Whitehouse: 100 back (6th), 200 back (6th), 800 free relay ‘B’ (10th), 200 medley relay ‘B’ (11th), 400 medley relay ‘B’ (11th), 200 fly (12th)
• Sophomore Dawson Yocum: 400 free relay ‘A’ (3rd), 800 free relay ‘A’ (3rd), 200 free (4th), 1650 (4th), 200 free relay ‘A’ (4th), 400 medley relay ‘A’ (4th), 500 free (6th)
HONORABLE MENTION
Graduate student Kevin MacMurdo: 400 free relay ‘A’ (3rd), 800 free relay ‘A’ (3rd), 200 free relay ‘A’ (4th), 200 medley relay ‘A’ (4th), 50 free (9th), 100 free (9th), 200 free (12th)
