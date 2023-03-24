GROVE CITY
• Women's Water Polo – The Grove City College women's water polo team stepped out of Collegiate Water Polo Association Division III East league action Friday night by dropping a 22-5 non-conference decision at NCAA Division II member Salem (W.Va.) University.
Sophomore Kamryn Kerr pumped in a team-leading three goals for Grove City while sophomore Riley McCullough and freshman Kiley Sill both added goals.
Senior Tia Kannel chalked up three assists and Sill added an assist.
Freshman Lea Steen stopped seven shots in goal.
Grove City returns to action April 1-2 with four CWPA Division III East games in Utica, N.Y.
THIEL
• Football – The Thiel College football team will host a camp for those graduating high school in 2023 and 2024, as well as transfer students, on May 12.
The camp, which will take place at Alumni Stadium from 6-8 p.m., is $25 per camper if pre-registered. Registration is also available the day of the camp for $40. Walk-up payments can only be made with cash or check made payable to "Thiel College Football."
To pre-register for the 2023 Tomcat Football Camp, visit https://thielcollege.wufoo.com/forms/2023-tomcat-football-camp.
For questions, contact Thiel head football coach Sam Bauman at 724-589-2137 or sbauman@thiel.edu.
• Men's Soccer – Thiel College men's soccer coach Zack Walters recently announced the hiring of Adam Yesbeck as the program's assistant coach.
A native of Richmond, Va., Yesbeck was a four-year starter in the defense for Roanoke College, helping lead them to a 2014 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) regular season title. He also helped lead Roanoke to four straight ODAC Tournaments, appearing in the semifinals and the finals two times a piece.
In his Roanoke career, Yesbeck started in 51 games, totaling 14 career points, scoring six goals and assisting twice. He contributed to 34 career shutouts and helped lead a 2016 team that did not lose a conference game.
Yesbeck earned a Bachelor's Degree in Sports Management from Roanoke College.
Prior to coming to Thiel, Yesbeck served as the assistant men's soccer coach at Ithaca College. While at Ithaca, he helped introduce an off-season technical training regime that was customized to each player and their position.
Yesbeck also coached at Charlotte Soccer Academy and Richmond Strikers, where he maintained a positive and competitive environment for his teams.
