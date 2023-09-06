GROVE CITY
• Men’s Soccer – The Grove City College men’s soccer team battled visiting Oberlin to a scoreless draw Wednesday evening in non-conference action at Don Lyle Field. It is Grove City’s first shutout of the 2023 season.
The Wolverine defense limited Oberlin (0-2-1) to one shot on goal and only six total shots for the match. Sophomore goalkeeper Teddy Almeter earned his first collegiate shutout by making one save.
Grove City (0-1-2) doubled up the Yeomen in total shots, 12-6. Grove City also held a 10-1 advantage in corner kicks.
• Women’s Soccer – The Grove City College women’s soccer team opened its 2023 home schedule Wednesday night by securing a 3-1 victory over Mount Union in non-conference action at Don Lyle Field.
Junior midfielder Emma Herrmann scored twice for the Wolverines (2-1) while senior forward Gianna D’Amato posted the game-winner to help Grove City earn its second straight win.
Herrmann gave Grove City a short-lived 1-0 lead at the 7:39 mark when she scored off a rebound. Senior midfielder Anna Jenkins assisted the goal.
Mount Union forged a 1-1 tie 41 seconds later on Lauran Bailey’s goal. However, D’Amato helped Grove City reclaim the lead at 27:15 when she scored her first goal of the season. Junior forward Britta Lagerquist provided the assist on D’Amato’s goal.
Grove City led 2-1 at halftime, then doubled the lead at 67:05 when Herrmann scored an unassisted goal. It is Herrmann’s team-leading fourth goal of the season.
Grove City held a 29-15 edge in total shots and an 18-10 advantage in shots on goal. Junior goalkeeper Courtney Lisman made a season-high nine saves to earn the victory.
The Wolverines also held a 10-2 advantage in corner kicks.
• Women’s Tennis – The Grove City College women’s tennis team opened its home schedule Wednesday afternoon by earning a 9-0 victory over Carlow in non-conference action at Walters-Zbell Courts.
The Wolverines yielded only eight games in singles action, taking all six bouts in straight sets.
• Women’s Volleyball – The Grove City College women’s volleyball team improved to 6-1 overall by sweeping a pair of matches Wednesday night in the Grove City College Arena.
Grove City earned a 25-17, 25-22, 25-20 victory over Thiel in Wednesday’s opener. The Wolverines then topped Allegheny, 25-21, 25-14, 22-25, 25-17.
At 6-1, the Wolverines are off to their best start since 2007, when Grove City won its first eight outings.
Senior Anna DeGraaf helped pace the Wolverines in the nightcap by posting 11 kills, along with a season-high eight blocks on defense.
Senior Grace Kim and freshman Alexis Standford both recorded eight kills for Grove City against Allegheny. Junior Audrey Donnelly and freshman Julia Fisher each contributed seven kills.
Junior setter Kennedy Kerr totaled 22 assists and sophomore setter Brooklyn Wirebaugh added 14 assists. Kerr served four aces and Fisher added two aces.
Senior Eloise Sutter had three blocks and Standford chipped in two blocks. Kim and senior libero Gabby Lucas both had 18 digs. Fisher finished with 16 digs and Kerr collected 11 digs.
DeGraaf and Fisher both led Grove City with eight kills against Thiel in the afternoon opener. Standford and freshman Lily Lagaras both had five kills. Kerr set 17 assists and Wirebaugh chalked up 11 assists. Kerr also had three aces.
Lucas led the defense with 11 digs. Standford recorded three blocks while DeGraaf added two blocks.
SLIPPERY ROCK
• Men’s Soccer – The Slippery Rock University men’s soccer team scored goals 86 seconds apart to come away with a 2-2 draw on the road at the University of the District of Columbia in its season opener Wednesday.
Slippery Rock begins the year at 0-0-1 with the result, while UDC stays at .500 at 1-1-1.
Arturo Pla Hernandis, last season’s leader in goals with eight, led the way with three of The Rock’s nine total shots to accompany his penalty kick goal. In his first game as a member of The Rock, Aitor Jorde was credited with the first goal of the game along with two shots.
Ignacio Rullan had two shots on the day, one on target. Freshmen Aaron Finney and Aashi Pandher also added support in their SRU debut with one shot each.
Adam Davies had a strong showing in his newly acquired role as starting goalkeeper, saving five of seven shots faced.
The Firebirds outshot The Rock, 9-3, in the opening half including a goal by Ignacio Pericet in the 31st minute to give UDC the early one-goal advantage which it would take into the halftime break.
Slippery Rock found its best opportunity in the 51st minute of play when UDC’s goalkeeper, Bryan Diaz-Blanco, attempted clear the ball from the box, but the errant kick instead took a deflection off Jorde’s head directly into the back of the net for the game-tying score.
The rejuvenated SRU side regained possession immediately after the kickoff. A clearance from the back line soared over the midfield to Pla Hernandis, who was fouled by Diaz-Blanco to set up a penalty kick. Pla Hernandis took it himself and converted, giving The Rock a 2-1 lead. The two goals came just 1:26 apart.
UDC soon answered in the 58th minute with a counterattack goal netted by Santiago Gordillo Martinez and assisted by Vasco Irazola, his second assist on the day.
Following the Firebirds’ equalizer, Slippery Rock had successfully defended six UDC shots, but was ultimately unable to convert on any of its three remaining shots on the way to the tie.
• Women’s Soccer – The Slippery Rock University women’s soccer team opened Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Western Division competition with a 5-0 shutout victory against Pitt-Johnstown Wednesday at Egli Field.
The victory improves The Rock’s record to 2-1-0 overall and 1-0-0 in the PSAC West while the Mountain Cats drop to 0-2-1 overall and 0-1-0 in league play.
SRU has now scored 11 goals in its two home games this season sandwiched between a road loss. The 11 goals mark the highest goal output over the first two home games of a season in program history.
Sydney Patrick led the way for Slippery Rock with a four-point day that included one goal and two assists. Patrick has compiled a team-best nine points via three goals and three assists through the opening three games of the year.
Reigning PSAC West Athlete of the Week Morgan Sarver chipped in her second goal of the season, Briona Rice and Sophia Palermo tallied their first collegiate goals while defender Faith Diffenbacher rounded out the goal scorers with her first of 2023.
Nina King and Ashley Rea also joined Patrick in setting up the attack with one assist apiece as well.
Freshman goalkeeper Leah Allman stopped the lone shot she faced for her first collegiate shutout.
SRU wasted little time igniting its offensive onslaught as Sarver scored on a Rea pass just 90 seconds into regulation. The early score was the third fastest goal in program behind only Juliana Howell (46 seconds vs. Wheeling / 2009) and Laurent Plouse (53 seconds at California / 2006).
Palermo added the second goal of the game in the 34th minute to send The Rock into the halftime break leading the Mountain Cats, 2-0.
Slippery Rock’s offense got going once again 15 minutes into the second half as Patrick netted a goal with a high arching shot from the deep corner. Just 2:46 later, Rice finished a shot in front of the net past UPJ goalie Parker Grimm in the 64th minute.
Diffenbacher went on to put the finishing touches on the five-goal victory by heading home a corner kick from Patrick in the 73rd minute en route to the win on a hot day at Egli Field.
THIEL
• Men’s Soccer – The Thiel College men’s soccer team lost a non-conference game on the road to the Alfred State Pioneers, 4-0, Wednesday night.
Andy Sanchez recorded a goal and an assist for the Pioneers.Ali Mata-Ruiz, Nuri Sarbudak and Henry Leahy all recorded one goal as well.
For the Tomcats, Evan Young recorded one shot on goal, while Trey Grazier recorded a shot. In net, Nick Kristian got the start, recording one save. Kevin Gilroy also played in goal, recorded one save.
Thaddeus Grierson recorded one save and a clean sheet for the Pioneers.
The Tomcats return to Alumni Stadium on Saturday for a non-conference game against the Pitt-Bradford Panthers. The game is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m.
• Women’s Tennis – The Thiel College women’s tennis team lost a non-conference match on the road Wednesday to the Pitt Greensburg Bobcats at the Greensburg Racquet Club, 9-0.
Eden Richey defeated Payton Blankenbeckley 6-1, 6-0 at second singles. Cathryn Rossi topped Mei Williams (Wilmington High) 6-1, 6-0 at fourth singles.
Thiel will compete in the Grove City Invitational on Saturday. First matches are scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.
WESTMINSTER
• Women’s Soccer – Nine women scored for Westminster College in Wednesday evening’s 11-0 shutout victory over visiting Penn State Altoona.
Wednesday was the first match this season at the UPMC Sports Complex.
Westminster improved to 3-0 with the win, while Penn State Altoona fell to 0-3. Thirty-three players appeared for the Titans.
Freshman Chloe LaRosa completed the first hat trick of her career in the 52nd minute, scoring off of an assist by junior Brooke Horvath. Horvath tied the program record with four assists Wednesday (4, Samantha Killmeyer-vs. Thiel, 10/15/2008; Katie Krone-at Bethany, 9/25/2000). She also scored her third goal of the season in the 56th minute.
Westminster carried a 6-0 lead into halftime. LaRosa scored twice in the first half while sophomore Emma Maloberti, junior Mackenzie Powell, sophomore Amanda Lewis (Slippery Rock High) and junior Kylee Shannon netted first half goals.
Junior Allie Augustine, Horvath, freshman Abbigale Whaley and sophomore Natalie Doty also scored second half goals.
Lewis and Shannon each finished with one goal and one assist.
Westminster finished with a 34-3 advantage in shots, a 19-2 edge in shots on goal and a 6-0 lead in corner kicks.
Sophomore Morgan Murphy, freshman Emily Codere, junior Lauren Gross and freshman Ashley Vith combined for the shutout. Murphy and Vith had a save apiece.
Westminster will travel to Pittsburgh Friday to face La Roche University. The match is scheduled to get underway at 4 p.m. at the Baierl Athletic Complex.
