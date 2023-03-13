GROVE CITY
Grove City College junior Nick Guidas was named the Presidents' Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Week after he threw a nine-inning perfect game against Illinois College, retiring all 27 batters in a 6-0 Grove City victory.
He needed 105 pitches and struck out a career-high 14 batters, fanning eight of the last nine men he faced.
Only two balls put in play left the infield, as Guidas threw Grove City’s first perfect game since current senior Tate Ostrowski retired all 21 Bethany hitters April 23, 2021, in a seven-inning victory.
WESTMINSTER
• Softball – The Westminster College softball team claimed two victories at the Auburndale Sports Complex Monday afternoon. The Titans rolled to a 9-1, five-inning win over St. Joseph's University-Long Island before edging Lake Forest College 2-1.
Up 3-0 after two innings in the opener, Westminster turned four hits and three Golden Eagles' errors into five fourth inning runs to jump out to an 8-0 lead. Sophomore designated player Mia Meholick keyed the scoring with a two-run single. After St. Joseph's-Long Island scratched out one run in the top of the fifth, senior first baseman Mackenzie Latess singled and scored senior outfielder Brooke Atkins, who had a base hit earlier in the inning, to close out the scoring.
Junior Elizabeth Malczak (Grove City High) improved to 2-0 in the circle this season. She did not allow a hit and struck out one in 4.0 innings.
Meholick went 2-for-3 with two RBIs, a run scored and a stolen base. Latess was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored. Malzak finished 2-for-2 with a double, a walk, an RBI and a run scored.
Westminster outhit St. Joseph's-Long Island 9-1.
In Game 2, graduate student Madison Brown ran her record to 2-0 with a terrific start against the Foresters. She struck out eight and walked one in the complete game victory. Brown allowed seven hits and one earned run.
Scoreless after two innings, sophomore designated player Sarah Eisenhuth led off the third with a base hit and one batter later scored on an errant throw. Senior outfielder Emma Gurley drew a walk to lead off the fourth and later scored on another throwing error.
Lake Forest picked up a single run in the sixth inning.
Meholick and Eisenhuth each had two hits.
Lake Forest had won three straight before Monday's loss.
Westminster improved to 4-0 this season with Monday's wins. It is the third-straight year the Titans have started a season with four-straight wins.
Today at the Auburndale Sports Complex, Westminster will face the College of Wooster at 9 a.m. and Ohio Northern University at 11:30 a.m.
