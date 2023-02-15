GROVE CITY
• Women's Basketball – The Grove City College women's basketball team closed its regular season home schedule Wednesday night by charging to an 86-55 victory over Thiel in Presidents' Athletic Conference action at the Grove City College Arena. The victory is the 150th win for Grove City head women's basketball coach Chelle Fuss.
Grove City bolted to a 27-6 lead after one quarter, then extended its lead to 35-6 in the second quarter. All 18 active Grove City players scored in Wednesday's victory.
Senior guard Megan Kallock paced the Wolverines (15-9, 15-4 PAC) with 16 points while freshman Emily Garvin added 10 points on 5-of-8 shooting. Junior forward Kat Goetz and sophomore guard Jaden Davinsizer both chipped in eight points.
Grove City finished 37 of 86 (43 percent) from the field for the game. Thiel went 20 of 71 (28 percent) for the game on field goals.
Junior center Katie Baller pulled in a team-leading 10 rebounds while sophomore center Kiley Ingram added eight rebounds. Garvin, Goetz and sophomore forward Clara Hannon (Grove City High) all had five rebounds as the Wolverines amassed a 56-51 edge on the glass.
Grove City recorded assists on 27 of its 37 team field goals. Garvin, freshman Reese Hasley and sophomore Mara Polczynski all assisted four field goals. Goetz had three assists. Polczynski also recorded three steals while Ingram blocked two shots.
Grove City forced 18 Thiel turnovers. The Wolverines turned over the ball a season-low six times.
Grove City led 45-22 at halftime and 70-40 after three periods.
Lexy Wagner led Thiel (3-21, 2-17) with 13 points.
Grove City concludes the regular season Saturday at Washington & Jefferson. Tip-off will be 1 p.m. in Washington, Pa.
THIEL
• Men's Basketball – The Thiel College men's basketball team won a Presidents' Athletic Conference (PAC) game against the Grove City Wolverines, 81-74, Wednesday night.
Grove City started the game with a 7-2 scoring run, before the Tomcats had an 11-0 run to take an early six-point lead. Neither team took control of the game for the remainder of the first half. Thiel held the largest lead of the first half with six points.
Grove City started the second half with back-to-back buckets to take an early two-point lead. But Thiel would take the lead back and hold on to it for the rest of the game. The Tomcats led by as many as nine in the second half.
Thiel was led by freshman guard Elijah Harden (Kennedy Catholic High) who scored a career-high 29 points to go along with two rebounds and two assists. Harden shot 69 percent (9-13) from the field, including 3-3 from 3-point range, and 72 percent (8-11) from the charity stripe. Junior guard Marlon Ellerbee tallied 12 points and six assists. Beni Lavodrama added game-high 10 rebounds. Gabriel Gonzalez tallied nine points and three assists. Ahmad Tejumola recorded a game-high four blocks.
Three Grove City College men's basketball players scored in double figures
Sophomore guard Chase Yarberough fired in a team-high 20 points for Grove City (10-14, 8-11 PAC) while sophomore Jonah Bock drained four 3-pointers as part of a 14-point outing. Sophomore forward Ben Cano (Greenville High) added 11 points and a team-leading seven rebounds.
Grove City will conclude the regular season Saturday at Washington & Jefferson. The game will tip off at 3 p.m. Grove City will also visit W&J next Tuesday in the quarterfinals of the Presidents' Athletic Conference Championship Tournament. W&J has clinched the top seed while Grove City will be the No. 8 entry.
The Tomcats will close out the 2022-23 regular season at Westminster on Saturday. The PAC game is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m.
WESTMINSTER
• Men's Basketball – The Westminster College men's basketball team suffered a 94-74 Presidents' Athletic Conference (PAC) loss at Chatham University's Athletic and Fitness Center Wednesday night.
Chatham improved to 13-11 overall and 12-7 in the PAC. Westminster fell to 14-10 overall and 12-7 in league play.
Freshman Trey DePietro paced Westminster with 17 points on 7-of-12 shooting. He added five rebounds, two assists and a pair of blocked shots. Senior Jordan Zupko fired in a career-high 14 points on 7-of-8 shooting. Junior Reese Leone chipped in with 10 points, three rebounds and a pair of steals.
Simon Boyer led four Chatham players in double figures with 20 points, adding six rebounds, two assists and three steals.
Westminster finished the game shooting 49.2 percent (32-65) from the field but just 25.0 percent (3-12) from 3-point range.
Chatham shot 54.3 percent (38-70) from the floor and made 13-of-28 (46.4%) 3-point tries. The Cougars outrebounded Westminster 39-31 and turned 22 Titan turnovers into 26 points.
Junior Andrew Clark knocked down a jump shot with 15:20 to go in the first half that gave Westminster a 9-6 lead. Chatham put together a 15-2 scoring run to go up 10, 21-11, just under nine minutes left in the half. DePietro's jumper with 2:46 remaining cut Chatham's lead to 30-29, but the Cougars used an 8-2 stretch to take take a 38-33 lead into the break.
Boyer's 3-pointer with 13:31 left in the second pushed Chatham's lead to 15, 59-44. He had eight points during the stretch. Westminster trimmed Chatham's lead to nine, 69-60, on Zupko's jumper with just over nine minutes remaining, but a 13-2 run pushed the Cougars' lead to 84-62 with 4:27 remaining. Chatham's lead swelled to as many 28 (94-66) before securing the 20-point victory.
Westminster closes the regular season Saturday when it hosts Thiel College. Tipoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Student manager Tom Howell, along with senior Tyler James, Zupko, senior Austin O'Hara and senior Justin Bofenkamp will be honored before the game.
• Women's Basketball – The Westminster College women's basketball team was dealt a 64-56 Presidents' Athletic Conference (PAC) loss by visiting Chatham University Wednesday night at Ron Galbreath Court inside Buzz Ridl Gymnasium.
Chatham, winners of three straight, improved to 16-7 overall and 13-6 in league play. Westminster fell to 14-10 overall and 10-9 in the PAC.
Senior Natalie Murrio finished with a 26-point, 10-rebound double-double. It was her first double-double of the season. Murrio went 10-of-19 from the floor and made 6-of-7 free-throw attempts. Wednesday was her ninth game scoring 20 or more points this winter. She ranks fifth in the league with 16.0 points per game scoring average.
Junior Katie Fitzpatrick finished with 10 points and nine rebounds. Senior Camden Hergenrother added nine points, three rebounds and four assists.
Hannah Chenault led three Chatham players in double figures with 19 points and five rebounds.
Chenault's 3-pointer with six seconds left in the first period cut Westminster's lead to one, 12-11, heading into the second period.
Early in the second Chatham put together a 13-0 scoring run to jump out to a 24-14 lead on Ashley Louden's 3-pointer with just under seven minutes left in the half. Westminster closed out the period on a 10-0 scoring run and trailed by one, 31-30, at the break. Murrio and Fitzpatrick each had four points during the run.
Fitzpatrick's three-point play with 3:29 to go in the third period stretched Westminster's lead to eight, 43-35. The Titans led 44-40 heading into the fourth period.
Louden's bucket with 6:27 left in the fourth capped a 10-5 scoring run and gave Chatham a 50-49 lead. A Murrio three-point play with just under five minutes left in regulation put Westminster up two, 52-50, but Chatham outscored the Titans 8-0 over the next 4:13 to go up by eight, 60-52. The Cougars hit four-straight free throws down the stretch to secure the eight-point road win.
Westminster shot 35.9 percent (23-64) from the field but went just 2-of-17 (11.8%) from 3-point range. The Titans knocked down 8-of-10 (80.0%) free throw tries.
Chatham shot 35.6 percent (21-59) from the floor and hit 9-of-26 (34.6%) 3-point tries. The Cougars combined to make 13-of-16 (81.3%) free throw attempts.
The Titans finished with a 40-34 edge on the glass and outscored the Cougars 38-22 in the paint.
Westminster closes the regular season Saturday when it hosts Thiel College. Tipoff is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Hergenrother, Murrio and Bell will be honored before the game.
PENN STATE BEHREND
• Women's Swimming – The Penn State Behrend women's swimming and diving team is in third place out of 10 teams after day one of the 2023 Allegheny-Empire Championships hosted by Nazareth College at the Webster Aquatic Center on Wednesday night.
The scores were Nazareth 185, Alfred State 132, Penn State Behrend 126, Penn State Altoona 106, Hartwick 106, Utica 91, Alfred 78, Wells 58, Pitt-Bradford 30 and Medaille 26.
Junior diver Julia Sank registered a score of 267.25 for third place on the one-meter board. Sank also tallied a personal-best score of 264.65 in the preliminaries before achieving her score in the finals.
Behrend had two relays finish in fifth place on the night
Emma Webster, Heidi Schwartz, Jadyn Danylko and Becca Krenzer (Grove City High) had a time of 1:54.59 in the 200 medley relay to start the finals.
Bella Nadzam, Krenzer, Madelyn King and Isabel Sheridan made up the team for the 800 free relay that came in fifth (8:13.57).
Behrend returns to the water tomorrow for day two of the AMCC Empire Championships. Prelims begin at 10 a.m. with finals at 5 p.m.
