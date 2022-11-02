GREENVILLE – Thiel College was selected as the Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) preseason wrestling favorite in 2022-23, according to a vote of league coaches, sports information directors and the conference office.
The league released the results of its preseason poll and its wrestlers to watch list Wednesday afternoon.
Thiel College, led by 20th-year head coach Craig Thurber, secured five of seven first-place votes and totaled 15 points to headline this year’s poll. Thiel won its 23rd PAC title last February at Waynesburg University’s Rudy Marisa Fieldhouse to tie John Carroll University (23 straight from 1966-67 to 1988-89) for the most in conference history.
Washington & Jefferson College and first-year head coach Sonnie Blanco claimed the final two first-place votes and 12 points. W&J owns six PAC championships, with its most recent in 2019-20. It was the program’s first since 1988-89.
Waynesburg and first-year head coach Aaron McKinney finished third with nine points. Waynesburg has won seven PAC titles, claiming three-straight from 2016-17 to 2018-19.
On Feb. 12, 2021, Thiel won its first PAC team championship since 2015-16, totaling 128.50 points in the three-team championship field. It was the highest point total by a PAC champion since Waynesburg scored 146 points in its 2010-11 title run. W&J finished as the runner-up with 103 points while Waynesburg had 67.50 points to finish third.
Thiel will host the league’s 64th wrestling championships at 10 a.m. on Feb. 11 at Maenpa Court in Beeghly Gymnasium in Greenville. The conference championships will feature six-wrestler, double-elimination brackets with each participating school entering a pair of student-athletes in each of the 10 weight classes.
Thiel, W&J and Waynesburg will compete at the Division III Southeast Regional Championships Feb. 24-25. The site of the regional championships is still to be determined. The Division III Championships are scheduled for March 10-11 at the Berglund Center in Roanoke, Virginia.
• Men’s Basketball – Washington & Jefferson College was selected as the preseason favorite in this year’s Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) Men’s Basketball Preseason Coaches’ Poll, which was voted on by the league’s 11 head coaches.
The PAC announced the results of its preseason coaches’ poll and its players to watch list Tuesday afternoon.
W&J secured 10 of the 11 first-place votes and 110 total points to earn the top spot in the preseason poll. Led by eighth-year head coach Ethan Stewart-Smith, W&J claimed the top seed in last year’s PAC Championship Tournament and went on to secure the program’s 10th PAC title with a 68-63 victory over No. 2 Chatham University at Salvitti Family Gymnasium. It was the program’s first since 1994-95. W&J made its third all-time appearance in the NCAA Division III Championship last season.
Geneva College and 27th-year head coach Jeff Santarsiero finished second in the poll, totaling 94 points.
Chatham and fifth-year head coach David Richards collected the final first-place vote and 88 points to finish third in this year’s poll.
Thiel and Westminster tied for fourth with 76 points. Waynesburg University was sixth (60), Grove City College was seventh (53), Allegheny College was eighth (48), Saint Vincent College was ninth (47), Franciscan University was 10th (42) and Bethany College was 11th (21).
The eight-team PAC Championship Tournament will get underway on Feb. 21 with its quarterfinal round. The semifinals are scheduled for Feb. 23 while this year’s title game is slated for Feb. 25.
• Women’s Basketball – Washington & Jefferson claimed the top spot in this year’s Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) Women’s Basketball Preseason Coaches’ Poll, which was voted on by the league’s 11 head coaches.
The PAC announced the results of its preseason coaches’ poll and its annual players to watch list Tuesday afternoon.
Washington & Jefferson College and 19th-year head coach Jina DeRubbo earned seven of the 11 first-place votes and 107 points to land the top spot on this year’s poll. The No. 1 seed in last year’s PAC Championship Tournament, W&J claimed its sixth PAC title in program history last February with a 58-42 victory over No. 2 Westminster College at Salvitti Family Gymnasium. It was the program’s first conference championship since 2005-06. W&J made its eighth appearance in the NCAA Division III Championship last season.
Westminster, led by 21st-year head coach Rosanne Scott, secured the remaining four first-place votes and 100 points to finish second in the poll. Westminster owns one PAC title (2004-05) and advanced to the league’s title game for the first time since 2009-10 last season.
Grove City was picked third (91) and was followed by Bethany College in fourth (81) and Chatham University in fifth (72). Saint Vincent College was sixth (70), Geneva College was seventh (57), Waynesburg University was eighth (46), Allegheny College was ninth (39), Franciscan University was 10th (27) and Thiel was 11th (25).
Headlining this year’s players to watch list are Westminster senior guard Natalie Murrio, W&J senior forward Victoria Koeck and Bethany sophomore guard Lindsay
Garrison. Last season Murrio was voted the PAC Player of the Year. Koeck was recognized as the PAC Defensive Player of the Year and Garrison was named the PAC Newcomer of the Year.
GROVE CITY
• Women’s Soccer – The Grove City College women’s soccer team’s nine-match win streak ended Wednesday afternoon with a 4-1 setback at No. 2 seed Franciscan in the semifinal round of the Presidents’ Athletic Conference Championship Tournament at Trinity Health System Field.
Grove City (11-7-1) grabbed a 1-0 lead at 3:56 when senior forward Hailey Weinert scored an unassisted goal after a Franciscan turnover.
Franciscan forged a 1-1 tie with 3:51 left in the first half on a Tania Davidson goal. She then broke the tie by scoring at 47:29.
The Barons (12-4-2) extended the lead with second-half goals from Juliana Rubino and Anni Winogradoff.
Franciscan held a 21-12 edge in total shots. Sophomore goalkeeper Courtney Lisman stopped 10 shots for Grove City.
The 2022 season marked the eighth consecutive year that Grove City reached double figures in victories. The Wolverines have had 10 or more wins in 15 of the last 16 seasons, with the lone exception being a nine-win campaign in 2014.
Grove City will lose Weinert, defender Danae Hurd, midfielder Melia Lamie (Grove City High) and defender Lydia Sedjo to graduation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.