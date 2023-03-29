GROVE CITY
• Men's Lacrosse – The Grove City College men's lacrosse team fired in six goals over the final 14 minutes Wednesday afternoon at Saint Vincent as the visiting Wolverines rallied for a 15-12 Presidents' Athletic Conference victory at UPMC Field. Grove City erased a 5-2 deficit in the first half, then rallied from down 11-10 in the fourth quarter for the road triumph.
Sophomore attack Matt Blythe tied the game with an unassisted goal at the 9:42 mark of the fourth quarter. Grove City then took the lead for good 73 seconds later as freshman midfielder Boden Davidson scored a man-up goal. Senior midfielder Brett Gladstone assisted Davidson's tiebreaking goal.
Blythe pushed the lead to 13-11 with 5:57 remaining as he scored off an assist from junior midfielder Luke Jayne. Freshman attack Mac Faircloth sealed the win with a pair of unassisted goals in the final four minutes.
Blythe and Faircloth both paced Grove City with four goals each. Davison scored a season-high three goals while classmate Kobi Bui scored twice. Gladstone and freshman attack Rigdon Greene also scored.
Gladstone and Jayne both assisted two goals while Blythe and Bui each added an assist for Grove City, which led 7-5 at halftime.
Blythe and senior defender Bailey Decker both caused two turnovers to help pace the Grove City defense. Senior long stick midfielder Addison Bennett recorded four ground balls and senior midfielder David Kraus collected three ground balls.
Saint Vincent finished the game with 15 turnovers while Grove City had nine. Grove City held a 41-37 edge in total shots.
Senior Jack Petit earned the win in goal by stopping 12 shots.
Grove City (3-7, 2-0 PAC) will host Westminster at 3 p.m. Saturday in conference action at Robert E. Thorn Field.
SLIPPERY ROCK
• Softball – The Slippery Rock University softball team was swept in a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Western Division doubleheader by Mercyhurst University Wednesday at Kasnevich Field.
Trailing by three runs entering the bottom of the fifth inning of game one, Slippery Rock scored four runs to take its first lead of the contest, but ultimately had its comeback effort fall short in an 8-5 game-one loss to Mercyhurst.
The Rock were led through their first contest by Erin Gardner who went 3-for-4 with two runs and two RBI and Aubrey Mansfield who was 1-for-3 while driving in two runs.
Kelsi Anderson (8-3) took the game one loss after allowing seven runs, five of which were earned, on five hits while striking out six batters over 6.2 innings before giving way to Chloe Sharman.
Sharman came on for Anderson in the seventh to record the inning’s final out after the Lakers added three additional runs.
Morgan Hilty (6-4) earned the win to open the day for the Lakers after allowing one run on four hits over 2.2 innings pitched in relief of Alexa North who surrendered four runs on six hits over 4.1 innings of work. Madison Fry paced the Mercyhurst attack going 2-for-5 with one run scored and two RBI.
The Lakers opened their scoring in the top of the first inning with an RBI single for an early one-run lead before both teams played empty second, third and fourth frames. MU extended its advantage to three with a run-scoring ground out and stolen base at the top of the fifth inning.
Slippery Rock struck back with four runs of its own the home half of the fifth on a Gardner two-run double, followed by her then scoring later in the inning on a Mansfield RBI.
Alexsa Hurd was then able to give SRU a one-run advantage by scoring on a wild pitch after reaching base on a single down the left field line, stealing second and eventually taking third when Gardner scored to put The Rock ahead 4-3.
The Lakers broke the game open with a five-run seventh frame that saw three run-scoring hits, including a two-RBI single by Jessica Clark, and a Mercyhurst runner score on a Rock throwing error.
Slippery Rock’s last chance at a comeback came in the bottom of the seventh inning. Gardner started the rally attempt with a one-out single before advancing to second on Hurd’s groundout and the scoring on another Mansfield RBI.
Cami Fisk then doubled to left field to give SRU runners in scoring position with two outs on the board. However, Hilty forced the game-ending groundout by Julia Montie to seal an 8-5 Lakers victory.
Game two saw Slippery Rock fall to Mercyhurst 12-0 in five innings to complete the Lakers sweep.
Hurd (3-2) tallied a roster-high two hits for SRU in the batter’s box while also being the pitcher of record after allowing seven runs, four being earned, on six hits over 3.1 innings pitched.
Mackenzie Borkovich in 1.1 innings of work allowed five runs on five hits while Claire Zimmerman closed out the contest with no hits or runs allowed with one walk while facing two batters.
Allison Dejidas led the Mercyhurst offense in game two as she went 2-for-3 with one run and four RBI while Hilty earned her second win of the day after allowing seven hits in a five-inning shutout effort.
The Lakers scattered 12 runs over four innings highlighted by four runs in the first frame and five in the fourth that featured a pair of RBI-singles and run scoring doubles on the way to their 12-0 win.
Slippery Rock remains home to host Pitt-Johnstown for a conference doubleheader 12 p.m. Saturday at Kanevich Field.
THIEL
• Men's Lacrosse – The Thiel College men's lacrosse team lost a Presidents' Athletic Conference (PAC) game on the road Wednesday to the Allegheny Gators, 14-3.
Chase Lawler led the Tomcats with two goals. He also picked up nine ground balls. Bennett Medyn scored a goal and also contributed six ground balls and a pair of caused turnovers.
Jack Cushwa led Allegheny with five points (four goals, one assist).
Jason Masciantonio made 12 saves for the Tomcats. David Kratzenberg and Toby Vetsch combined to make eight saves for the Gators.
Thiel will host the Chatham Cougars Saturday at Alumni Stadium. Faceoff for the PAC game is set for noon.
WESTMINSTER
• Women's Lacrosse – The Westminster College women's lacrosse team opened its Presidents' Athletic Conference (PAC) schedule Wednesday night with a 11-9 loss at Franciscan University.
Senior midfielder Stephanie Cimini led Westminster (2-6) with three goals. Freshman attack Emma Brazier scored two goals. Junior midfielder Nina Rascona added one goal and one assist. Junior midfielder Samantha Reed and freshman attack Haley Wenzel each scored goals. Freshman attack Emma Lafayette had one assist.
Rascona and freshman defender Isabella Cespedes finished with four ground balls and three caused turnovers each.
Cimini registered seven draw controls while Rascona had a career-high six draw controls.
Senior goalkeeper Jaden Domaratz totaled 11 saves.
Franciscan (2-3) had five different players score two goals apiece.
Rascona tied the game at 1-1 with just under eight minutes to go in the first period. Brazier cut the lead to 3-2 with under six minutes remaining, scoring off of an assist from Lafayette. Franciscan led 4-2 heading into the second.
With 1:15 gone in the second Wenzel cut the deficit to 4-3. Trailing 6-3, Cimini scored on a free position attempt with just over six minutes to go in the half. She scored again at the 3:18 mark before Domaratz tied the game at 6-6 after scoring with under two minutes remaining.
Grace Deegan gave the Barons a 7-6 lead just under five minutes into the third period. Cimini tied the game at 7-7 after scoring on another free position shot with nine minutes left in the third. Franciscan carried an 8-7 lead into the fourth period.
Samantha Reed forged an 8-8 tie early in the fourth after scoring off of a Rascona assist with 12:18 remaining. Kiera Wilson put Franciscan up 9-8 1:25 later.
Brazier cut Franciscan's lead to 10-9 with three minutes left in regulation. Ashley Morisey closed out the scoring, pushing the Barons' lead to 11-9 with under a minute remaining.
Westminster held a 31-27 advantage in shots and had a 24-22 edge in shots on goal. Both teams had 21 ground balls.
Westminster will travel to conference rival Grove City College Saturday. The opening draw at Don Lyle Field is scheduled for 12 p.m.
• Men's Tennis – The Westminster College men's tennis team opened its Presidents' Athletic Conference (PAC) schedule Wednesday afternoon, falling at Franciscan University 7-2.
Westminster fell to 1-4 overall and 0-1 in league play. Franciscan improved to 2-9 overall and 1-1 in the PAC.
After falling behind 3-0 at the conclusion of doubles matches, Westminster picked up singles victories at No. 2 and No. 6.
Junior Jacob Mack picked up a 7-6, 4-6, 10-8 win over Aidan Palladino at second singles. Freshman Ryan Crissman secured a 7-5, 6-2 win over James Scanlon at sixth singles.
Westminster hosts PAC rival Grove City College today at 3:30 p.m.
YOUNGSTOWN STATE
• Women's Bowling – The Youngstown State bowling team will compete in the Regional round of the National Collegiate Bowling Championship for the third straight season.
The Penguins were among eight at-large teams selected in the field of 17, and they will bowl in the Lansing Regional at Royal Scot Golf & Bowl in Lansing, Mich. on April 7-8. YSU will open play in the NCAA Championship against Maryville, and Vanderbilt and Carthage will also be in the Regional bracket.
Youngstown State has been an at-large selection in each of the past two tournaments. In their tournament debut in 2021, the Penguins swept through the regional round and advanced to the Final Four in North Kansas City, Mo. In 2022, YSU competed at the Lansing Regional and posted a 1-2 record. YSU has three bowlers - Megan Grams, Madyson Marx and Kirsten Moore - who were on that Final Four team, and seven of the nine student-athletes on the roster were part of last year's regional squad.
The Penguins are coming off a fourth-place showing over the weekend at the Southland Bowling League Championship. YSU was seeded fourth, and that's where it finished. The Penguins showed their resilience by prevailing in elimination matches against Valparaiso and top-seeded Vanderbilt. Grams averaged 236.75 in her four traditional games to be named to the All-Tournament Team.
Youngstown State is one of six teams from the Southland Bowling League in the field, joining Arkansas State, Louisiana Tech, Sam Houston, Stephen F. Austin and Vanderbilt. Vanderbilt is the No. 2 overall seed in the tournament, and Arkansas State is the third seed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.