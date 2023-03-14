A trio of Grove City Wolverines and a Thiel Tomcat received Presidents' Athletic Conference honors on Tuesday.
Grove City men's lacrosse players Addison Bennett and Mac Faircloth joined tennis freshman Benjamin Jones and Thiel women's lacrosse's Ashlyn Wightman in the weekly honors.
Bennett was named the PAC Defensive Player of the Week. The Wolverines allowed 10 goals in two wins last week. On March 7’s PAC opener, he recorded two ground balls and won a pair of face-offs and the Wolverines defense held Thiel to a season-low in goals in a 27-4 Grove City victory. Then in Saturday’s win at Southern Virginia, Bennett led a defensive effort that allowed just two third-quarter goals and zero in the fourth, as the Wolverines pulled away for a 17-6 win.
Faircloth was named the Rookie of the Week. He posted four goals and three assists while adding in three ground balls in Grove City’s conference-opening 27-4 win at Thiel. On Saturday in a 17-6 non-conference victory at Southern Virginia, he added another goal for his eighth point of the week.
Jones also received Rookie of the Week credit on the court. He went 2-0 in singles action during Grove City’s spring break matches. He helped the Wolverines win 7-2 at Texas Lutheran by taking a 7-6, 6-1 win at second singles, Jones picked up the lone Grove City win in their match against NAIA Lourdes on Saturday with a 4-6, 6-1, (10-4) decision at No. 3 singles.
Wightman received Midfielder of the Week honors for the Tomcats. The junior scored 10 goals in Thiel’s 23-15 win over Notre Dame of Maryland on Wednesday. Her 10 goals were the second most in a single game in program history, and her 10 points tied for the second most in program history. Wightman also recorded seven draw controls, six ground balls and four caused turnovers in the non-conference win.
• Baseball – The Westminster College baseball team split a doubleheader with Bowdoin College late Monday night at the Lake Myrtle Sports Park, falling 11-7 in game one before responding with a convincing 18-4 game two win.
Following an off day, Westminster (4-4) will face Wheaton College (Mass.) Wednesday at 9 a.m. at the Chain O'Lakes Complex in Winter Haven, Florida.
In the opener, Bowdoin (1-1) scored three runs in the top of the fourth inning and added another in the top of the fifth on a Luke Chessie home run to grab a 6-4 lead. Trailing by two, Westminster scored runs on three-straight hits to reclaim the lead, going up 7-6. Junior second baseman Donald Shimko doubled to right, junior left fielder Matthew Randza singled down the right field line and junior shortstop Logan Murgenovich singled to left field to cap the inning's scoring output.
Bowdoin struck for five runs in the top of the seventh on run-scoring doubles by Kevin Murray and Chessie and a three-run double by Liam Foley.
Senior reliever Hunter Stellato took the game one setback and fell to 1-1 this season after allowing two runs (two earned) on three hits with a strikeout in one-third of an inning. Junior starter Timothy Lewis (Wilmington High) picked up a no decision, allowing five runs (three earned) on six hits with a walk and a strikeout in four innings.
Randza went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles, a walk, an RBI and a run scored. Murgenovich was 2-for-3 two RBIs, a walk and a run scored. Shimko and sophomore third baseman Braeden Campbell each had two hits, an RBI and a run scored.
In Game 2, Westminster scored a single run in the top of the first and added two runs in both the second and third innings to jump out to a 5-0 lead. Bowdoin scratched out a run in the fourth before sophomore catcher Marco Gambino scored on a wild pitch in the fifth to push the Titans' lead to 6-1. Murgenovich capped a three-run sixth with a run-scoring double.
The Polar Bears plated three runs in the bottom of the sixth to cut the deficit to five, 9-4, before Westminster exploded for a nine-run top of the seventh. The Titans sent 13 batters to the plate in the inning and scored in five-straight plate appearances. Shimko, Randza, graduate student right fielder Seth Schrader and junior first baseman Jake Dockum all drew bases loaded walks, while Murgenovich was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. Cooper roped a three-run double down the right field line to close out the scoring.
Murgenovich went 4-for-4 with a double, a walk, two RBIs and three runs scored. Schrader was 3-for-5 witha walk, two RBIs and a run scored.
Junior starter Logan Exler improved to 2-0 this season with the game two victory. He allowed four runs (two earned) on six hits with a walk and five strikeouts in six innings. Senior reliever Robert King threw a scoreless seventh inning, allowing one hit.
• Softball – The Westminster College softball team broke even at the Auburndale Sports Complex Tuesday. The Titans claimed a 2-0 victory over The College of Wooster before falling to Ohio Northern University 5-1.
The Titans (5-1) will get a break tomorrow but get right back to it Thursday at the Diamondplex in Winter Haven, Fla., facing off against Case Western Reserve University at 2 p.m. and St. Norbert College at 4:30 p.m.
After a scoreless first three innings in the opener, Westminster sophomore third baseman Sydney Lokay hit a home run to left field in the fourth to bring in a run and give the Titans a 1-0 lead. Westminster scored again in the sixth inning with the help of senior shortstop Alexis Yates, who hit an RBI single through the middle to bring in freshman pinch runner Elliana Hsieh.
Junior starter Elizabeth Malczak (Grove City High) improved her record to 3-0 while totaling four strikeouts in a complete game shutout.
Lokay went 1-for-2 with a home run, an RBI and a run scored. Yates finished 1-for-4 with an RBI.
In the nightcap, Westminster trailed early in the first, going down 1-0 after an RBI double by Ohio Northern's Annika Murray. After senior outfielder Brooke Atkins advanced to second following an Ohio Northern error, senior outfielder Ashley Wire hit an RBI single up the middle to score Atkins and tie the game at 1-1.
The Polar Bears would eventually get four more runs in the sixth inning. The Titans were limited to four hits over the final four innings.
Atkins went 2-for-4 with a run scored and a stolen base. Wire also finished 2-for-4 with an RBI.
Graduate student Madison Brown suffered the loss in the circle, falling to 2-1 this season. She allowed five runs (four earned) on eight hits with four strikeouts in the complete game. Brown went 1-3 at the plate.
