GROVE CITY
• Men’s Basketball – The Grove City College men’s basketball team opened its 2022-23 home schedule Wednesday night by dropping a 60-50 decision to Kenyon (3-0) in non-conference action at the Grove City College Arena.
Freshman guard Mike Christenson paced Grove City (1-2) with nine points while sophomore guard Jonah Bock had seven points.
Senior center Josh Bryan, sophomore guard Chase Yarberough and freshman forward Christian Suceveanu all chipped in six points.
Suceveanu also had seven rebounds while sophomore forward Ben Cano (Greenville High) collected five rebounds. Kenyon owned a 46-37 edge on the glass.
Yarberough assisted four field goals and added two steals. Cano also had two steals.
Miles Versa led Kenyon with 19 points, 16 of which came in the first half. Kenyon led 35-22 at halftime. The Owls shot 26 of 62 (42 percent) from the field for the game. Kenyon had 13 turnovers.
Grove City opens its Presidents’ Athletic Conference schedule Saturday at 3:30 p.m. when the Wolverines host longtime nemesis Geneva in the Grove City College Arena.
SLIPPERY ROCK
• Men’s Basketball – The Slippery Rock University men’s basketball team improved to 3-0 on the season with a dominant second-half performance that led to a 105-70 victory over Penn State University Greater Allegheny Wednesday at Morrow Field House.
SRU’s perfect record marks the first time that The Rock has started a season 3-0 since 2009-10 and is also just the eighth time that Slippery Rock has won its first three games of a season since joining NCAA Division II.
The Rock jumped out to a quick 7-0 lead over the Lions (2-7), but any thoughts of an early blowout were put to rest as Penn State Greater Allegheny responded by going on a 33-18 run over the following 12 minutes to take an unexpected 33-25 lead with 5:24 left in the first half.
The second half was all Slippery Rock as SRU held Penn State Greater Allegheny to just six points over the first six minutes to completely erase its deficit and take an 11-point lead of its own at 58-47. The Rock went on to close the game out by growing their advantage to as many as 35 points en route to the 105-70 win.
Thirteen players saw playing time for The Rock Wednesday. Khalid Gates led the with a 23-point, six-rebound, one-block, one-steal performance. Gates went 9-of-14 from the field and 5-of-8 from the foul line while five of his six rebounds came on the offensive glass.
Amante Britt recorded his second straight 20-point game while also collecting three steals. Reigning Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Western Division Athlete of the Week Jonathan McFall added 18 points, four rebounds and two steals as well.
Jomo Goings came off the bench to go for eight points, six rebounds, two steals and one block while fellow reserve Lashon Lindsey grabbed eight rebounds and scored six points all the while blocking three shots, making three steals and dishing out three assists.
Ahmad Galimore dished out a game-high five assists in addition to tallying seven rebounds and two blocks. Bobby Clifford and Nik Cazacu scored six points apiece with Cazacu also grabbing six rebounds.
Penn State Greater Allegheny was paced by Jeremiah Miller, who just missed out on a double-double with 14 points and eight rebounds. As a team, the Lions shot 38.4 percent from the field overall (28-of-73), 17.9 percent from 3-point range (5-of-28) and 75 percent (9-of-12) at the foul line.
Slippery Rock breaks for the weekend before hosting Daemen University for a non-conference contest 4 p.m. Nov. 22 at Morrow Field House.
• Women’s Basketball – The Slippery Rock University women’s basketball team never trailed Notre Dame College on the way to a 76-63 victory Wednesday in South Euclid, Ohio.
Slippery Rock picks up its second straight victory to improve to 2-1 overall while the loss moves Notre Dame to 0-3 on the year.
Kennedy Middleton tallied her second consecutive double-double, by way of 17 points and 16 rebounds all the while dishing out four assists, making two steals and blocking one shot, while Deleah Gibson scored a game-high 25 points and Isabellah Middleton chipped in a career-high 23 points to lead the way for the SRU offense.
Isabellah Middleton tallied eight rebounds while The Rock’s offensive leaders were rounded out by Kelley McKnight (six points, five rebounds), Alyssa Gillin (three points, two rebounds) and Arianna Mitchell (two points, two rebounds).
SRU led NDC by as many as 12 (26-14) over the first half and extended its lead to double-digits two separate times before ultimately taking a 43-33 advantage into the halftime break.
Slippery Rock finished the first half shooting an impressive 17-for-26 (65.4) from the floor. The trio of Gibson, Isabellah Middleton and Kennedy Middleton combined for 37 of The Rock’s 43 points entering the third quarter.
The Falcons put up a second-half battle, cutting the Slippery Rock lead to as little as one in the final two minutes of the third quarter. However, Gibson hit a jumper with nine seconds remaining in the quarter to give SRU a slight four-point lead (57-53) entering the final 10 minutes of play.
Slippery Rock ends its four-game road trip when it travels to Ursuline College at 2 p.m. Saturday in Pepper Pike, Ohio.
WESTMINSTER
• Women’s Basketball – Paced by a trio of double-figure scorers, Westminster College women’s basketball team overwhelmed Allegheny College, 62-42, in the Presidents’ Athletic Conference opener Wednesday night.
At the David Wise Center, it was a wire-to-wire win for Westminster (1-0, 3-0), which built a 30-19 bulge by the halftime break, then extended its edge to 45-30 through three quarters.
Senior Natalie Murrio mustered a game-high 17 points and dished out seven assists for the Titans, while seniors Camden Hergenrother and Lindsey Bell evenly divided an additional 22 points.
Hergenrother handed out a handful of assists and also hauled down eight rebounds and Bell grabbed six boards. But Westminter was led on the boards by junior Katie Fitzpatrick, who ripped a game-high 14 rebounds, leading Westminster to a 47-38 edge. Kirkpatrick also connected for nine points.
The Titans of taskmaster Rosanne Scott connected on 45 percent (27 of 60) floor shots, including 6 of 14 (40 percent) from 3-point range. They scored 32 points from the paint.
Westminster will continue conference action Saturday, traveling to Latrobe for a 2 p.m. tipoff against Saint Vincent College.
