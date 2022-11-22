GREENWOOD, Ind. – Six Thiel Tomcats were named to the 2022 Academic All-District Football First Team Tuesday, as selected by College Sports Communicators (CSC).
Thiel's honorees included senior Donny Pattison, junior Jared Curcio and sophomores Luke Faber (Reynolds High), Randall Miller, Chad Morningstar and Owen Trumbull.
An exercise science major, Pattison maintains a 3.85 cumulative grade-point average. A five-semester Dean's List student, he twice qualified for the PAC Academic Honor Roll (2021, 2019). A tight end, he ranked third on the team in 2022 in receptions (22) and receiving yards (197). He was named a Presidents' Athletic Conference (PAC) honorable mention selection on Nov. 15.
A hybrid outside linebacker, Curcio is majoring in early childhood and special education. He carries a 4.00 cumulative grade-point average. A four-semester Dean's List student, he qualified for the PAC Academic Honor Roll in 2021. Curcio tied for the team lead in total tackles in 2022 (50.0) and was named to the PAC Sportsmanship Team earlier this month.
A biology major, Faber owns a 3.64 cumulative grade-point average. A Dean's List student, he qualified for the PAC Academic Honor Roll in 2021. A defensive end, Faber tallied 48 tackles in 2022, tying him for the third most on the team. He earned PAC honorable mention accolades earlier this month.
Miller is majoring in health systems and has a 3.62 cumulative grade-point average. A two-semester Dean's List student, he qualified for the PAC Academic Honor Roll in 2021. A defensive back, Miller made 32 tackles and intercepted two passes this season.
Morningstar is a history major and owns a 3.81 cumulative grade-point average. A two-semester Dean's List student, he qualified for PAC Academic Honor Roll in 2021. A defensive tackle, he finished second on the team in 2022 in sacks (2.5) and fifth in tackles (39.0). He went on to earn PAC honorable mention accolades after the season.
An environmental science major, Trumbull carries a 3.87 cumulative grade-point average. A two-semester Dean's List student, he was named to the PAC Academic Honor Roll in 2021. A quarterback, Trumbull led the team in total offense this season (725).
Academic All-District honorees advance to the CSC Academic All-America ballot. First-, second- and third-team Academic All-America honorees will be announced in December.
GROVE CITY
• Men's Basketball – The Grove City College men's basketball team dropped a 73-62 decision Tuesday night at Saint Vincent in Presidents' Athletic Conference action at the Carey Center. Grove City shot a season-best 49 percent (23 of 47) from the field but a season-high 23 turnovers offset the Wolverines' shooting performance.
Sophomore guard Jonah Bock fired in a career-high seven three-pointers on his way to a career-best 23 points. Sophomore backcourt partner Chase Yarberough added 10 for the Wolverines.
Grove City jumped out to an 8-2 lead. The first half featured six ties and three lead changes. Saint Vincent led 34-33 at halftime. Grove City shot 14 of 22 (64 percent) in the first half.
Freshman forward David Olinger secured a team-high four rebounds for Grove City, helping the Wolverines own a 35-32 edge on the glass.
Sophomore forward John Ward dished out four assists and Yarberough added three assists.
Jaden Gales led Saint Vincent with 32 points. The Bearcats shot 24 of 57 (42 percent) from the field. Saint Vincent had seven turnovers.
Grove City (1-4, 0-2 PAC) returns to action Nov. 30 at 7:30 p.m. against visiting Franciscan in conference play.
• Women's Basketball – The Grove City College women's basketball team dropped to 1-1 in the Presidents' Athletic Conference as the Wolverines dropped a 57-47 home decision Tuesday night to Saint Vincent in the Grove City College Arena.
Saint Vincent jumped out to a 16-4 lead as Grove City converted only 3 of 19 (16 percent) field goal attempts in the first quarter. Grove City had a season-low nine turnovers but finished the game 17 of 68 (25.0 percent) from the field.
Junior forward Kat Goetz paced Grove City (1-4, 1-1 PAC) with a season-high 14 points, along with a team-leading nine rebounds. Senior guard Megan Kallock added nine points.
Saint Vincent led 20-10 after one quarter but Grove City whittled the lead to 26-22 by halftime. The Wolverines then took their first lead of the game, 34-33, when senior center Nina Cano (Greenville High) hit a baseline jumper with 1:10 to go in the third quarter.
Saint Vincent reclaimed the lead in the closing moments of the third quarter on Ella Marconi's layup. A Kallock layup with 6:40 left cut the Bearcats' lead to 43-42. Grove City misfired on its next seven shots, though, and did not score for nearly six minutes.
Grove City forced 15 Saint Vincent turnovers. The Bearcats finished the game 23 of 58 (40 percent) from the field. Each team had 45 rebounds.
Junior center Katie Baller, sophomore forward Clara Hannon (Grove City High) and sophomore center Kiley Ingram all collected five boards for Grove City. Kallock added two assists and a pair of steals.
Marconi led Saint Vincent with 16 points.
Grove City will host Franciscan at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 30 in conference action.
WESTMINSTER
• Men's Basketball – Westminster College men’s basketball team suffered its first setback of the season, a 75-68 Presidents’ Athletic Conference contest to Washington & Jefferson College.
Tuesday evening at the Salvitti Family Gymnasium, host W&J jumped out to a 45-25 margin at intermission. However the visiting Titans outscored the Presidents 43-30 during the second half before their comeback bid fell short in W&J’s wire-to-wire win.
Reigning PAC-champion Washington & Jefferson (3-0, 5-1) was led by a quartet of double-digit scorers in Matt Seidl (13), Brandon Jakiela and Alex Acosta (12 apiece), and Kyran Mitchell (10). Mitchell mustered 10 rebounds en route to a double-double, a figure matched by teammate Isaiah Langston. The latter also dished out a team-high 5 assists, and Langston and Michael Bigley bucketed eight and seven points, respectively.
After a sizzling 19-for-41 (46.3 percent) first-half shooting performance the Presidents concluded the contest connecting on 29 of 68 (42.6 percent) of their floor shots and 5 for 18 from beyond the 3-point arc. Westminster’s respective totals were 23 for 72 (32 percent) and 4 for 21 (19 percent).
Westminster (2-1, 4-1) was led by junior Andrew Clark’s 22-point, 6-rebound performance. Complementing Clark were senior guard Austin O’Hara, with a 14-point, 11-rebound double-double, plus 3 steals, and junior Reese Leone and newcomer Trey DePietro, who evenly divided an additional 18 points. DePietro added 10 rebounds.
But the Titans turned over the ball 22 times, leading to 22 Presidents’ points (31 off fast breaks). W&J’s depth also provided 42 points from the paint and 31 points off the bench. Washington & Jefferson also won the board battle, 52-48.
Westminster welcomes Waynesburg to Ron Galbreath Court inside Buzz Ridl Gymnasium in a 2 p.m. PAC tipoff Saturday.
• Women's Basketball – Tuesday night’s early-season Presidents’ Athletic Conference contest was late starting. However once visiting Washington & Jefferson College settled in from their transportation troubles, the visiting Presidents were right on time.
Defending PAC champion W&J women’s basketball team connected on 45 percent of its floor shots – including 11 of 31 from beyond the arc – en route to a 75-37 win over Westminster College.
On Ron Galbreath Court inside Buzz Ridl Gymnasium, the host Titans took a 12-point lead with 4:36 remaining in the first frame. From that juncture, though, the Presidents profited from the 3-point line.
With two minutes remaining to intermission W&J’s Adalynn Cherry chucked in a triple, providing the Presidents with their first lead (22-20). Skylar Bibbee, off the bench, bucketed another pair of treys extending the visitors’ margin at intermission to 28-20.
Westminster was unable to recover, owing to 13 second-half turnovers.
Washington & Jefferson (3-0 PAC, 5-1 overall) was led in scoring by Cherry and Meghan Dryburgh, with 14 and 13 points, respectively, while Bryn Bezjak scored nine and was credited with six steals. Also Victoria Koeck snared seven rebounds – one more than Dryburgh. Cherry and Dryburgh evenly divided 10 dimes, also, while Cherry was credited with five steals.
Coach Jina DeRubbo’s Presidents produced 31-for-69 (45 percent) shooting from the field. Led by Cherry’s 4-for-7 marksmanship, W&J connected on 35.5 percent of its attempts from the 3-point line. Those compared with Westminster’s respective totals of 15 for 45 (33 percent) and 2 for 16 (12.5 percent).
Additionally, Westminster was outrebounded 38-28 and was guilty of 24 miscues. The latter resulted in a 36-9 scoring differential for W&J, which committed only 10 turnovers.
Westminster (2-1, 4-1) was led in scoring by senior Lindsay Bell’s game-high 18-point performance. Bell brokered an 8-for-12 shooting effort, including a triple.
Also for Coach Rosanne Scott’s Titans junior forward Katie Fitzpatrick hauled down a half-dozen rebounds, and senior guard Camden Hergenrother contributed six assists, five rebounds and five steals.
Westminster welcomes Pitt-Greensburg in a non-conference contest, Tuesday, beginning at 6 p.m.
