THIEL
• Men's Lacrosse – Thiel College sophomore Zach Melin was named the Presidents' Athletic Conference (PAC) Offensive Player of the Week on Monday.
Melin led the Tomcats to a 1-1 week with 14 points (13 goals, one assist). In the Tomcats game against Muskingum on Wednesday, Melin scored five goals and picked up two ground balls.
In the Tomcats win over Hilbert on Saturday, Melin scored eight goals, the second most in program single-game history and also picked up four ground balls.
Melin has started all three games for the Tomcats this season, and currently leads the team in goals with 13.
Melin and the Tomcats host the Malone Pioneers for a non-conference game on Wednesday night. The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.
