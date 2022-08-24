GREENVILLE – The Westminster College women's soccer program was voted the preseason favorite in the Presidents' Athletic Conference (PAC), according to the league's annual coaches' poll. The results of this year's poll, voted on by the conference's 11 head coaches, were revealed with the PAC's Players to Watch List Wednesday afternoon.
Westminster and 21st-year head coach Girish Thakar claimed five first-place
votes and 103 total points to top the preseason poll.
Westminster earned the top seed in last year's six-team championship tournament after finishing the regular season with an unblemished 9-0 league record. After posting a 4-0 semifinal shutout win over No. 4 Washington & Jefferson College on Nov. 2, Westminster fell to No. 3 Chatham University 4-3 in double overtime in the tournament's title match on Nov. 6. Westminster owns five PAC titles, winning three-straight PAC championships from 2002-04 before winning back-to-back titles in 2006 and 2007.
Grove City College, led by 30th-year head coach Melissa Lamie, totaled three first-place votes and 101 points to finish second in the poll. The No. 2 seed in last season's championship tournament, Grove City was dealt a 1-0 overtime semifinal loss by Chatham. It was the first year the program did not advance to the title match since 2012. Grove City has won seven PAC titles, claiming back-to-back championships in 2018 and 2019.
Chatham and 11th-year head coach Betsy Warren earned three first-place votes and 99 points to finish third in the poll. Chatham secured its second-straight PAC Championship Tournament title last fall. It was the third-straight year Chatham appeared in the league's title match. As last year's championship tournament winner, Chatham received the conference's automatic-qualifying bid to the NCAA Division III Championship. It was the
program's first-ever appearance in the Division III Championship.
W&J registered 76 points to finish fourth and was followed by Franciscan University in fifth (73), Waynesburg University in sixth (62) and Allegheny College in seventh (59). Geneva College and Saint Vincent College tied for eighth with 46 points. Bethany College was 10th (27) and Thiel College was 11th (23).
This season’s players to watch list includes eight All-PAC First Team selections, eight All-PAC Second Team selections and eight All-PAC Honorable Mention selections from last fall.
Chatham graduate midfielder Morgan Anderson and Westminster rising sophomore forward Brooke Horvath headline this year’s players to watch list. Last year marked the second-straight PAC Player of the Year award for Anderson. She is the league's first back-to-back player of the year award winner since Westminster's Mallory Bugel in 2005-06. Horvath was honored last fall with the league's Newcomer of the Year award.
Horvath appeared in 17 matches while making 13 starts last season for\ Westminster. Her 33 points ranked second in the PAC. Horvath's 11 assists were the most in the PAC last fall, while her 11 goals were tied for the third most in the league. She totaled 14 points on five goals and four assists in nine PAC regular season matches. Horvath had three goals and an assist in Westminster's two matches during the championship tournament, including a pair of goals in the title match.
Anderson, Horvath and Westminster rising senior midfielder Julia Redilla were recognized as members of the 2021 United Soccer Coaches Division III All-Region VII Team last November. Redilla was a First Team All-Region pick while Anderson and Horvath were named to the Third Team.
The league’s regular season concludes Oct. 26 with the six-team PAC Championship Tournament scheduled to get underway Oct. 29. The title match is slated for Nov. 5.
This year’s tournament champion will secure the PAC’s automatic-qualifying bid to the Division III Championship. Team selections for the Division III Championship will be announced Nov. 6 with the first and second rounds slated for Nov. 12-13.
