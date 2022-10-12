Westminster College owns a seven-stroke lead over Washington & Jefferson College after day one of the Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) Women’s Golf Championship.
The 36-hole fall event is being hosted by the Avalon Golf & Country Club in Warren, Ohio. The women are playing two rounds at Avalon at Squaw Creek in Vienna.
Day two will start at 10:30 a.m. today.
This year’s PAC Championships will feature a 72-hole stroke play event, beginning with 36 holes played this fall and another 36 holes played April 21-22, at Mill Creek Metroparks and the Mill Creek Golf Course in Boardman, Ohio. The women will play two rounds on the North Course, while the men will play a pair of rounds on the South Course.
W&J sophomore Christina McGinnis sits at the top of the 37-player leaderboard after firing an 83 Wednesday. She shared the lead after day one last fall.
Westminster senior Erika Hoover (Wilmington High) and junior Morgan Byers are tied for second after each shot a first round 82.
Westminster leads the eight-team field with a 341. Westminster has earned four-straight PAC titles.
W&J is in second place with a 348 and Thiel College sits in third place (360). Allegheny College is fourth (375), Geneva College is fifth (400), Grove City College is sixth (424), Franciscan University is seventh (444) and Waynesburg University is eighth (513).
The All-PAC teams, along with the PAC Players of the Year and PAC Newcomers of the Year, are determined by the combined 72-hole scores from the fall and spring championships. The All-PAC teams are made up of the top 15 overall scorers (five first team, five second team, five honorable mention).
In the PAC Men’s Golf Championship, Allegheny College owns an eight-stroke lead over Washington & Jefferson College after day one.
The 36-hole fall event is being hosted by the Avalon Golf & Country Club in Warren, Ohio. The men are playing two rounds at Avalon Lakes.
Day two will start at 10:30 a.m. today.
This year’s PAC Championships will feature a 72-hole stroke play event, beginning with 36 holes played this fall and another 36 holes played Friday-Saturday, April 21-22, at Mill Creek Metroparks and the Mill Creek Golf Course in Boardman, Ohio. The women will play two rounds on the North Course, while the men will play a pair of rounds on the South Course.
Allegheny sophomore Faaris Cheema tops the 40-player leaderboard after carding a two-under 70 Wednesday.
W&J sophomore Cade Patterson sits in second place with an even-par 72. Allegheny sophomore Carter Hassenplug and W&J senior Colin Robinson are tied for third after posting one-over 73s.
Allegheny paces the eight-team field with a 300. W&J is in second (308) and is followed by Westminster College in third (310), Geneva College in fourth (324), Saint Vincent College in fifth (332), Thiel College in sixth (338), Grove City College in seventh (345) and Waynesburg University in eighth (349).
The All-PAC teams, along with the PAC Players of the Year and PAC Newcomers of the Year, are determined by the combined 72-hole scores from the fall and spring championships. The All-PAC teams are made up of the top 15 overall scorers (five first team, five second team, five honorable mention).
Team selections for the Division III Women’s Championships will be announced Monday, May 1, while selections for the Division III Men’s Championships will be announced May 8. The Division III Women’s Championships are scheduled for May 9-12 at the Mission Inn Resort and Club in Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida. The Division III Men’s Championships are scheduled for May 16-19 at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Kentucky.
• Men’s Soccer – The Grove City College men’s soccer team remains atop the Presidents’ Athletic Conference with a 6-0 league mark after earning a 4-1 win Wednesday afternoon at Allegheny in conference action at the Robertson Complex. Grove City (8-5 overall) took control of the match by scoring three times in the final 35 minutes.
Grove City broke a 1-1 tie at 55:12 when sophomore forward Jordan Rebsamen scored his fourth goal of the season. Senior forward Sam Belitz assisted Rebsamen’s game-winning goal.
Ten minutes later, the Wolverines pushed the lead to 3-1 as sophomore defender Luke Kimmich headed in a corner from junior midfielder Lance Lenosky at 66:50.
Belitz closed the scoring at 89:51 after receiving a cross from freshman midfielder Aidan Eck. Belitz also opened the scoring for Grove City as his goal at 29:59 gave the Wolverines a 1-0 lead. Freshman midfielder Jed Hart, this week’s Rookie of the Week in the conference, supplied the assist on Belitz’s first score.
Allegheny (3-7-2, 2-2-2 PAC) tied the match on Darius Googe’s goal at 34:15.
Grove City peppered Allegheny with 33 shots, the highest shot total for the Wolverines since a 33-shot effort October 17, 2017 against Thiel. In addition to a 33-6 edge in total shots, Grove City also owned a 17-2 advantage in shots on goal. Grove City also accumulated 20 corner kicks, the highest total for the Wolverines since posting 20 corners Sept. 27, 2019, against Thiel. Allegheny had two corner kicks.
Senior goalkeeper Jesse Greyshock made one save to earn the victory. He has a 0.17 goals-against average and a .947 save percentage in league play this year.
• Women’s Soccer – The Grove City College women’s soccer team extended its win streak to four matches Wednesday night by earning a 1-0 road win over Allegheny in Presidents’ Athletic Conference action on the Blue Turf at the Robertson Complex.
Grove City (6-6-1, 3-2-1 PAC) broke the scoreless tie at 57:13 when junior midfielder Megan Mathes scored her second goal of the season. Mathes received an assist from freshman defender Karly Keller and directed the ball past Allegheny goalkeeper Kari May.
It is Mathes’s first collegiate game-winning goal.
Grove City outshot Allegheny, 29-8, including an 8-3 edge in shots on goal. The Wolverines had three corner kicks while Allegheny earned one corner.
Sophomore goalkeeper Courtney Lisman stopped three shots to secure her first shutout win of the season.
• Men’s Soccer – Westminster College men’s soccer squad played to a 1-all stalemate with Geneva College in a Presidents’ Athletic Conference contest.
Wednesday night at Reeves Field, graduate student forward Tyler Caterino scored for the visiting Titans at the 15:36 mark. He was assisted by graduate student midfielder Michael Roman.
But Geneva garnered the tie as Blaise Burns, assisted by Landon Berger, scored the equalizer in the 86th minute.
The host Golden Tornado (2-2-2 PAC, 5-4-5 overall) out-shot Westminster, 16-5 (6-1 in shots-on-goal) and enjoyed a 10-1 edge in corner kicks.
Senior goalkeeper Jad Jadallah made 4 saves in 90 minutes for Westminster (1-3-2, 6-5-2), while Geneva goalkeeper Gabriel Kemp also played the full 90 minutes.
• Women’s Soccer – Julia Redilla scored once and assisted on another goal, leading Westminster College women’s soccer squad to a 3-0 Presidents’ Athletic Conference victory over Geneva College.
On Tuesday afternoon at Reeves Field, senior midfielder Redilla, assisted by sophomore forward Brooke Horvath, scored at 16:14. During the second half sophomore midfielder Mackenzie Powell and sophomore forward Allie Augustine garnered goals less than 2 minutes apart at 56:58 and 58:45, respectively. Redilla assisted on Augustine’s score.
First-year goalkeeper Morgan Murphy made 3 saves in 66:53 minutes, while sophomore Lauren Gross got another save in 23:07 to preserve the shutout.
Westminster (5-1-0 PAC, 9-3-1 overall) out-shot Geneva, 18-10 (7-4 shots-on-goal) and 11-2 on corner kicks).
For Geneva (1-5-0, 3-9-2), Jade Farnsworth made 4 saves in 90 minutes.
