GROVE CITY
• Baseball – The Grove City College baseball team collected 27 total runs Wednesday afternoon on the way to a doubleheader sweep of host Geneva in Presidents' Athletic Conference action at 33rd Street Field. Grove City won the opener, 20-6, then picked up a 7-1 victory in the nightcap. The conference's 10-run mercy rule shortened Game One to seven innings.
Grove City (19-7, 6-2 PAC) pounded out 18 hits in the opener as six players produced multi-hit outings. Freshman center fielder Nick Sampson went 4 for 6 with a triple, double and five runs batted in. Sophomore third baseman Shane Cato launched a grand slam while finishing 2 for 3 with five runs batted in. Meanwhile, senior catcher C.J. Saylor homered, singled and scored four runs.
Sophomore shortstop Luke Vittone went 3 for 5 with a double and three runs scored. Sophomore right fielder Josh Minnich (Mechanicsburg, Pa./Cumberland Valley) and sophomore pitcher Mally Kilbane both added two hits.
Grove City trailed 1-0 after three innings but surged ahead with a six-run outburst in the top of the fourth. Junior second baseman Lucca Baccari tied the game when his sacrifice fly scored Minnich. Vittone drove in Saylor with an infield hit while Sampson followed with a two-run double that scored Cato and sophomore left fielder Nico Rodriguez.
Kilbane then capped the inning with a two-run single.
Saylor's two-run homer in the fifth pushed Grove City's lead to 8-1. In the sixth, Minnich singled home Sampson and Vittone and later crossed home on an error. Cato and Sampson both had run-scoring singles in Grove City's second six-run inning of the day. Vittone drove in Cato with a bases-loaded hit batsman.
Grove City sewed up the win with six more runs in the seventh inning, highlighted by Cato's grand slam. Sampson closed the scoring by tripling in Vittone and Rodriguez.
Kilbane (2-0) pitched four innings to earn the win. He allowed one earned run and four hits. Junior Christian Hoffmann struck out two in his 1 2/3 innings of relief. Senior Robby Randolph closed out the win with 1 1/3 scoreless innings of relief.
In Game Two, sophomore pitcher Evan Umland fired a four-hitter to earn his fifth win of the season. Umland (5-2) struck out six and did not walk a batter in his nine innings.
Vittone's solo homer in the third inning opening the scoring. Sampson then singled, stole second and scored on a Minnich single to center field.
Baccari broke open the game in the fourth inning by launching his first collegiate home run, a three-run blast that scored sophomore left fielder David Leslie and junior first baseman Markus Williams. In the ninth, Saylor doubled in Baccari and sophomore pinch runner Sam DiStefano.
Baccari and Williams both finished 2 for 4 as Grove City accumulated nine hits in the nightcap.
Grove City will host Bethany in a conference doubleheader Saturday at 1 p.m. at Jack Behringer Field.
• Softball – The Grove City College softball team's seven-game winning streak ended Wednesday as visiting Westminster (20-6, 10-2 PAC) took both ends of a Presidents' Athletic Conference doubleheader from the Wolverines at College Field. Westminster pulled out a 3-1 win in Game One, then won the second tilt in five innings, 9-1.
Grove City (14-10, 8-4 PAC) broke through in the fifth inning of Game One when senior shortstop Lexi Buck doubled and later scored on a two-out single from senior first baseman Janessa Dawson. Dawson's single cut Westminster's lead to 2-1. Dawson went 2 for 3 in Wednesday's opener.
Westminster reclaimed its two-run lead by scoring in the top of the sixth, however.
Junior pitcher Kaitlyn Constantino fired a complete game for the Wolverines. She struck out two and walked two while yielding three runs.
Buck also singled and scored in the fifth inning of Game Two. Dawson recorded the run batted in. Sophomore third baseman Rachel Zona added a double for Grove City, which finished with five hits.
Dawson pitched three innings and allowed five earned runs. Freshman Miranda Metro (Sharon High) and sophomore Brooke Brodie both pitched in relief. Metro pitched 2/3 of an inning while Brodie tossed 1 1/3 scoreless frames.
Grove City will visit Allegheny for a conference doubleheader Saturday at 1 p.m.
THIEL
• Softball – The Thiel College softball team dropped a pair of Presidents' Athletic Conference (PAC) games to the Saint Vincent Bearcats Wednesday afternoon.
The Bearcats won game one 5-1, before taking game two 8-0.
In game one, the Tomcats took the lead in the second inning before the Bearcats would score five unanswered runs to finish out the scoring. Amber Wilkes recorded an RBI, while Kylee Yothers went 2-for-3 from the plate. Kayla Roddy, Haylee Dyne and Dani Ficeti (Greenville High) all recorded hits.
Roddy pitched six innings with two strikeouts and zero walks. She also allowed five runs, four of which were earned.
For the Bearcats, Katelyn Stokan and Alex Dillner both recorded two RBIs a piece. Haley Bicko went 2-for-3 from the plate.
Olivia Bushore went seven innings, giving up just one run on five hits, striking out 10 and walking one.
In game two, the Tomcats only amassed two hits. Ficeti and Makenna Oswalt both recorded a hit.
On the mound, Lauren Bonner (Reynolds High) went three innings, striking out one and allowing eight runs. Haylee Dyne pitched one inning in relief.
For Saint Vincent, Jessica LaPorte went 1-for-3 with three RBIs, while Haley Bicko went 1-for-2 with two RBIs.
Bicko went four innings, striking out four and walking zero.
The Tomcats are back in action on Saturday when they host the Bethany Bison for a conference doubleheader. The first game is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.
• Track and Field – The Presidents' Athletic Conference (PAC) named graduate student Andre Williams as the men's track & field PAC Field Athlete of the Week on Wednesday.
This is the third time that Williams has won the award, including the second time for outdoor track & field.
At the Grove City Mini-Invitational last Wednesday, Williams recorded two top-four finishes. Williams finished first in the men's triple jump with a distance of 13.81 meters, which is the best mark in the PAC this season, third best mark in the region, and the 34th best mark in all of Division III.
He then added a fourth-place finish in the men's long jump with a mark of 6.51 meters, the second-best mark in the PAC this season.
Williams and the men's and women's track & field teams are back in action on Saturday when they host the Thiel Tomcat Invitational. The events are scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.
WESTMINSTER
Baseball – The Westminster College baseball team secured a Presidents' Athletic Conference (PAC) split Wednesday afternoon at Waynesburg University, winning game one 9-7 in 10 innings before falling in game two 7-2.
Westminster is 12-12 overall and 5-3 in the PAC this season. Waynesburg is 10-18 overall and 6-6 in the league.
Westminster will travel to Saint Vincent College Friday. First pitch of the conference doubleheader is scheduled for 1 p.m.
Game 1
Trailing 2-0 after the first inning, the Titans struck for six runs in the fourth. Senior center fielder Brandon Cooper drove in a first run of the frame after being hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. Sophomore third baseman Braeden Campbell drew a bases loaded walk that scored graduate student right fielder Seth Schrader. Junior catcher Chase Tomko (West Middlesex High) scored senior designed hitter Frankie Manios with a sacrifice fly before junior second baseman Donald Shimko drove in a pair of runs with a double. Junior left fielder Matthew Randza drove in Shimko and Campbell with a two-run double.
Waynesburg scored single runs in the seventh and eight to cut the deficit to 6-5. Bryce Bedilion hit a two-out solo home run in the bottom of the ninth to force extra innings.
Campbell singled up the middle in the top of the 10th to score Manios, who led off the inning with a single, and Cooper, who reached on a bunt single.
With one out Shimko was intentionally walked to load the bases. Junior shortstop Logan Murgenovich drove in the eventual game-winning run after drawing a walk.
Waynesburg picked up one run in the bottom of the 10th.
Junior Timothy Lewis (Wilmington High) improved to 2-1 on the season with the win. He allowed two runs (2 earned) off two hits while walking one and fanning one in 2.0 innings of relief.
Eight players combined for eight hits in the win. Randza, Schrader and Shimko had doubles. Manios went 1-for-3 with two walks and two runs scored.
Game 2
Waynesburg got things going early, scoring three runs in the bottom of the first. Shimko scored on an error in the third and Murgenovich doubled in Shimko after his one-out double in the fifth to cut the deficit to 3-2. The Jackets scored four runs on four hits in the bottom of the fifth to take a 7-2 lead. Gavin Pratt's two-run home run keyed the four-run frame.
Murgenovich finished 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI.
Sophomore starter Ryan Gibbons took the game two loss, allowing seven runs (5 earned) on eight hits with three walks and four strikeouts in 5.0 innings.
Both teams finished with 10 game two hits. The Titans stranded nine on base.
Softball – The Westminster College softball team earned a Presidents' Athletic Conference (PAC) sweep Wednesday at rival Grove City College. The Titans opened with a 3-1 win in game one before cruising to a 9-1 (5 inn.) win in game two.
Westminster improved to 20-6 overall and 10-2 in the league with the two wins. Grove City fell to 14-10 overall and 8-4 in league play.
Westminster hosts Saint Vincent College Saturday. The first pitch of the league doubleheader is slated for 1 p.m.
Game 1
Senior center fielder Brooke Atkins reached on a fielder's choice, stole second and advanced to third on a groundout by senior left fielder Ashley Wire before scoring on a single by senior first baseman Mackenzie Latess in the first.
Leading 1-0 after four full innings, Latess smacked an RBI double in the fifth to up Westminster's lead to 2-0. Atkins scored on the Latess double after leading off the inning with a bunt base hit.
Grove City scored a run in the bottom of the fifth, but senior shortstop Alexis Yates answered with an RBI groundout in the sixth that scored sophomore Sarah Eisenhuth, who reached on a walk to open the inning.
Graduate student Madison Brown improved to 8-4 on the season with the compete game win. She allowed one run (1 earned) on five hits with six strikeouts.
Game 2
Westminster scored in each of the first four innings, piling up 18 hits in the five-inning game victory.
Latess put Westminster in front 1-0 with an RBI double in the first. Junior Elizabeth Malczak (Grove City) added a second run with a run-scoring single that scored Latess. Sophomore third baseman Sydney Lokay had a run-scoring single in the second to push the lead to 3-0.
Tthe Titans tacked on three runs in the third and another three in the fourth. In the third, Malczak and Lokay had run-producing base hits while sophomore catcher Mia Meholick added an RBI double. Latess, Meholick and junior pinch hitter Riley Lewis all had RBI base hits in the fourth.
Grove City scored its lone run in the bottom of the fifth.
Malczak improved her season record to 10-1 in the circle. She allowed one run (1 earned) on six hits with two walks and four strikeouts in the complete game.
• Men's Tennis – The Westminster College men's tennis team scored a 7-2 Presidents' Athletic Conference (PAC) victory at Thiel College Wednesday afternoon.
Westminster ran its season record to 2-8 overall and 1-4 in the PAC. Thiel fell to 0-7 overall and 0-4 in the league.
The Titans picked up forfeit victories at No. 3 doubles and No. 6 singles.
Junior Jacob Mack and sophomore Dylan Weiss recorded an 8-2 win at No. 1 doubles. Freshman Ryan Crissman and sophomore Thomas Albert earned an 8-1 win at No. 2 doubles, giving the Titans a 4-1 advantage heading into singles play.
Weiss won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3 and senior George Oliver posted a 6-0, 6-0 victory at No. 4. Junior Noah Sofran won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 5.
Westminster will travel to Saint Vincent College Monday. Doubles play is scheduled to get underway at 4 p.m.
• Men's Lacrosse – The Westminster College men's lacrosse team suffered a 10-5 Presidents' Athletic Conference (PAC) setback against Saint Vincent College Wednesday night at the UPMC Sports Complex.
Saint Vincent upped its record to 9-2 overall and 1-1 in league play. Westminster dropped to 6-6 overall and 2-2 in the PAC.
Senior attack Nick Hubner had two goals. Senior attack Ryan Greer added one goal and on assist. He is sitting on 99 career goals. Greer chipped in with two ground balls and a caused turnover.
Freshman attack Brady Page and senior midfielder Boyd Foster both scored goals. Sophomore midfielder Gavin Jones had an assist to go with three ground balls.
Junior Colin O'Malley won 8-of-17 faceoffs and added four ground balls and a caused turnover. Sophomore defender Brody McGuinness and senior defender Mike Roman had three ground balls and three caused turnovers apiece.
Freshman defensive midfielder Jahiem Hawkins posted two ground balls and two caused turnovers while senior defender Kyle Hoeflich added two ground balls and a caused turnover.
Jacob Visalli led Saint Vincent with three goals and an assist.
Tied 2-2 after one period, Visali scored a pair of goals in the second to give Saint Vincent a 4-2 lead going into halftime.
The Bearcats outscored the Titans 6-1 in the third to lead 10-2 heading into the fourth period. Hubner netted a pair of unassisted fourth quarter scores.
Saint Vincent outshot Westminster 35-32 and held a 19-15 edge in shots on goal. The Titans had 17 turnovers while the Bearcats had 16.
Westminster will host Thiel College Saturday at noon. Senior recognition will take place prior to the game.
