• Baseball – D3baseball.com recognized Grove City College baseball players Mally Kilbane and Tate Ostrowski as All-Region VII (formerly Mideast Region) honorees, as announced on Memorial Day.
A sophomore, Kilbane earned Second Team All-Region recognition at third base. Ostrowski, a fifth-year senior, captured Third Team All-Region as a starting pitcher.
Kilbane led the Presidents’ Athletic Conference this season with a .444 batting average and a .549 on-base percentage. Kilbane belted a team-high 15 doubles and knocked in 40 runs. His 64 hits rank third on Grove City’s single-season list.
In conference play, Kilbane hit .506 with 10 extra-base hits. He recorded a .623 on-base percentage during the conference schedule. Kilbane also went 2-0 in seven pitching appearances this spring.
Ostrowski earned his third D3baseball.com All-Region honor after going 9-1 this year. He struck out a league-leading 105 batters and had six outings with 10 or more strikeouts. The right-hander posted a 3.20 earned run average while allowing only 64 hits in 81 2/3 innings. Opposing hitters hit only .215 against Ostrowski in 2023. He had 58 strikeouts in 42 innings during his six conference starts.
Ostrowski concluded his career with a 26-4 record, along with a program-record 288 strikeouts. His 26 wins rank second all-time at the College while his .867 winning percentage ranks first in program history. He earned First Team D3baseball.com All-Region in both 2021 and 2022.
Kilbane and Ostrowski also earned First Team All-PAC recognition this spring. Grove City won a school-record 30 games this season, finishing 30-11 overall and 16-4 in conference play.
