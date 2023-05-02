With a new week comes a new round of Presidents' Athletic Conference honors. On Tuesday, five athletes from area college were recognized.
Grove City baseball's Mally Kilbane and David Leslie, Grove City softball's Maci Linhart, Thiel softball's Kylie Heid and Westminster lacrosse's Brady Page were among the honorees.
Kilbane (hitter of the week) hit 14-for-20 with 13 runs scored in a 5-1 week for the Wolverines. He had two triples, two doubles, drove in six runs, walked five times and reached twice via hit batsman. Kilbane went 5-for-5 with a triple, double and three runs scored in Game 2 against Thiel. He bookended the week by going 4-for-4 with four walks and six runs scored in a doubleheader sweep of Franciscan.
Leslie (pitcher of the week) went 2-0 with an 0.64 ERA in conference play. He struck out 13 men and allowed 10 hits in 14 total innings. Leslie allowed one earned run and six hits while striking out seven in seven innings in the win over Thiel. Leslie allowed only four hits and yielded two unearned runs while fanning six against Franciscan.
Linhart (hitter of the week) went 10-for-15 last week as Grove City closed out the regular season with a 4-1 week. In a doubleheader against St. Vincent, she finished the week 5-for-6 with four runs scored and a double. That came after she was 3-for-4 with two runs scored, one RBI and one stolen base in the 5-1 victory over Washington and Jefferson. Linhart scored nine runs for the week and knocked in four.
Heid (rookie of the week) helped the Tomcats end the year 3-0 with a performance that featured four RBIs and two doubles. She went 3-for-3 with three RBIs, a double and one stolen base in a 6-4 win over La Roche on Wednesday. She helped Thiel sweep Chatham on Thursday by going 4-for-8 with a double and an RBI.
It was the third time this season Page was recognized as the PAC Rookie of the Week.
Page recorded seven goals, three assists, three ground balls and caused one turnover for the Titans. In a 17-6 win over Chatham, he had five goals and two assists with a ground ball. In Westminster's 15-8 victory over Penn College, the freshman had three points (two goals and one assist) and caused one turnover with two ground balls.
Westminster lacrosse (10-6, 5-2) will travel to Latrobe in the opening round of the PAC tournament to play Saint Vincent College (14-2, 6-1). The opening faceoff at the UPMC Field is scheduled for 4 p.m on Wednesday.
SLIPPERY ROCK
• Women's Tennis – The Slippery Rock University women's tennis team had its 2023 season come to an end Tuesday following a 4-1 loss to No. 43 Indiana University (Pa.) in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at the Oxford Athletic Club in Wexford, Pennsylvania.
SRU has posted five consecutive winning seasons and has advanced to the NCAA Tournament in 13 of the last 16 years the event has been held.
SRU (16-9) took the doubles point from Indiana to open the match, but IUP overcame the early setback by winning four straight singles bouts to clinch the match and keep its championship hopes alive.
Following a 6-2 win by Natalie Kmoskova and Joanna Stralka over Nuria Martin Lopez and Gabriela del Val del Toro in the second flight, SRU responded by earning wins from the first and third flights to capture the team doubles point.
Slippery Rock earned their lone point of match when its top pairing of Adriana Gonzalez Sanchez and Teddi Isherwood downed Katy Graydon and Karolin Kirchtag – the No. 31 doubles team in the most recent ITA national rankings – with a 6-4 win followed by SRU's rookie tandem of Dari Sakhanova and Tina Slovak also posting a 6-4 victory over a Laura Dunarova and Lydia Vlachou out of the third flight.
In their lone season as partners, Gonzalez Sanchez and Isherwood produced a 14-9 record while the freshmen duo of Sakhanova and Slovak started their young careers with a near perfect 18-3 record as a team.
However, SRU was ultimately unable to carry over its doubles momentum into the singles portion of the tournament match as IUP closed out the comeback with four singles wins.
Kmoskova first evened the match at 1-1 with a 6-0, 6-1 second flight win against del Val del Toro before Vlachou gave Indiana the lead with a 6-4, 6-2 victory from the fifth flight against Slovak.
The match concluded with Crimson Hawk wins in both the sixth and third flights where Dunarova edged Georgie Lancaster 6-0, 7-6 and Stralka defeated Sakhanova in three sets 6-3, 3-6, 6-1.
Following Stralka's win, the contests in the first and fourth flights were halted. Gonzalez Sanchez and Kirchtag split the opening two sets in the first flight as did Martin Lopez and Graydon out of the fourth slot.
del Val del Toro leaves Slippery Rock with 105 career victories, the 12th highest win total in program history while Gonzalez Sanchez, the 2021 Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Western Division Athlete of the Year, earned 95 career wins.
