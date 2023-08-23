GROVE CITY
• Men’s Soccer – The Grove City College men’s soccer program was voted as the Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) favorite this fall, according to the league’s annual preseason coaches’ poll. Voted on by the conference’s 11 head coaches, the results of this year’s poll were revealed with the PAC’s Players to Watch List Wednesday.
Led by 18th-year head coach Mike Dreves, the 2022 PAC Coach of the Year, Grove City secured nine first-place votes and 99 total points to earn the top spot in the coaches’ poll. The Wolverines earned the No. 1 seed in last year’s six-team championship tournament after posting a perfect 10-0 conference mark in the regular season, but were upended in the tournament semifinals by Bethany College in PKs. Grove City owns a pair of PAC men’s soccer titles (1996, 2005) and has made 15 straight trips to the league’s championship tournament.
This marks the fifth straight year Grove City has been selected as the preseason favorite.
Defending champion Franciscan University ranked second in this year’s preseason poll after gathering two first-place votes and totaling 85 points. The Barons, led by third-year head coach Brett Ridenour, hosted the PAC Tournament title match for the second consecutive year last season and came away with their first PAC title with a 2-1 win over Bethany. The win sent Franciscan to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in program history.
Geneva College totaled 75 points to finish third and was followed by Bethany in fourth with 72 points. Ranking fifth in the balloting was Allegheny College with 62 points, with Westminster College coming in sixth with 55 points, followed by Washington & Jefferson College (54), Chatham University (42), Saint Vincent College (27), Waynesburg University (22) and Thiel College (12).
A total of 23 All-PAC players from 2022 return to their respective programs this fall, including four First Team selections, four Second Team selections and 15 Honorable Mention choices.
Geneva rising sophomore Wil Dunda and Franciscan rising junior Jonathan Schriner, the last two PAC Newcomers of the Year, highlight the list of Players to Watch
in 2023.
Dunda had a terrific first season for Geneva, earning starts in all 21 of the Golden Tornadoes’ matches last fall on his way to the league’s top newcomer award. His 10 assists were the most in the PAC and tied for the 17th-most in NCAA Division III. Geneva’s first PAC Newcomer of the Year, Dunda finished the year with 16 points on three goals and 10 assists, with eight of those coming during the league’s regular season.
Schriner, who totaled eight goals and 18 points to earn the PAC Newcomer of the Year in 2021, followed that with a strong sophomore campaign. His seven assists were third in the conference, while Schriner’s seven goals and 21 points were both fourth in the PAC, as he earned First Team All-PAC after helping the Barons capture the PAC championship.
The Players to Watch list also includes 19 student-athletes who earned a spot on the Fall 2022 PAC Academic Honor Roll, which recognizes student-athletes on varsity sports teams who have earned a grade-point average (GPA) of 3.6 or higher on a 4.0 scale during their semester of competition.
The conference’s regular season concludes Oct. 25 with the six-team PAC Championship Tournament scheduled to get underway Oct. 28. The title match is slated for Nov. 4.
This year’s tournament champion will secure the PAC’s automatic-qualifying bid to the Division III Championship. Team selections for the Division III Championship will be announced Nov. 5, with the first and second rounds slated for Nov. 12-13.
THIEL
• Men’s and Women’s Soccer – The Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) announced the players to watch list for men’s and women’s soccer ahead of the 2023 season on Wednesday.
For the men’s team, seniors AJ Trobek and Evan Young, junior Jonah Lentz (Greenville High) and sophomore Nick Kristian were named to the 2023 PAC Men’s Soccer Players to Watch List.
Trobek earned All-PAC Honorable Mention honors last season after leading the Tomcats in goals (six), assists (two) and points (14) in his first season as a Tomcat.
Young was second on the team in goals (two) and points (four). He also played 848 minutes, making 11 starts in 14 appearances.
Lentz was named an All-PAC Honorable Mention in 2021 after he started in 15 of the 17 games he played. He was also named an All-PAC Honorable Mention in 2022 after he started in all 18 games for the Tomcats.
Kristian started in 10 of the 13 games he appeared in. He made 79 saves, boasting a .760 save percentage.
For the women’s team, senior Bailey Fritz was named to the 2023 PAC Women’s Soccer Players to Watch list.
Fritz earned All-PAC Honorable Mention in 2022 after starting in all 14 games for Tomcats, scoring three goals, tied for the team lead. She also led the team in minutes played (1,243).
The PAC releases also included the preseason coaches’ polls.
Men’s soccer finished 11th in the preseason poll, tallying 11 points. Last season, the Tomcats finished 1-15-2, including 1-9 in the conference play.
Women’s soccer finished 11th in the preseason poll, tallying 10 points. Last season, the Tomcats finished 2-12, including 0-10 in PAC play.
Men’s soccer opens its season Sept. 2 on the road at Pitt-Greensburg. Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m.
Women’s soccer opens its season Sept. 1 on the road against La Roche. Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m.
• Men’s and Women’s Tennis – Director of Athletics Jason Fautas announced the hiring Wednesday of Anthony Kobak as Thiel College’s men’s and women’s tennis interim head coach.
Kobak arrives at Thiel with an extensive club tennis background and is a Certified Tennis Professional with the United States Professional Tennis Association (USPTA).
“We are happy to have Anthony lead our tennis programs,” Fautas said. “In addition to years of club experience, he will bring energy and passion to our tennis teams while strengthening the student-athlete experience.”
Kobak is also a pickleball coach at the Jewish Community Center of Youngstown. He is currently pursuing a pickleball coaching certification through the Professional Pickleball Registry (PPR).
In the offseason, Kobak will be the incoming Director of Racquet Sports at Trumbull Country Club in Warren, Ohio.
Thiel’s women’s tennis team opens the season Sept. 2 at home against Mount Aloysius. The non-conference match will begin at 1 p.m.
WESTMINSTER
• Women’s Soccer – The Westminster College women’s soccer team has been voted the favorite in the Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) for the 2023 season. The results of this year’s preseason coaches’ poll, voted on by the conference’s 11 head coaches, were revealed with the PAC’s Players to Watch List Wednesday morning.
Westminster topped the coaches’ poll with 97 points and eight first-place votes. Grove City College was second with 87 points while Franciscan University was third with 78 points. The Wolverines and the Barons both received one first-place vote while Saint Vincent College, number six in this year’s poll, had 50 points and snagged the final first-place vote.
Westminster finished with a 14-4-2 overall record and a 9-1 conference record in 2022.
Last year’s PAC regular season champion, Westminster earned the league’s automatic qualifying bid (Pool A) to the Division III Championship with its 2-0 shutout victory over No. 2 Franciscan University in the PAC Championship Tournament title match last November at the UPMC Sports Complex in New Wilmington.
It was the program’s sixth PAC title. The Titans won three straight from 2002-04 before winning back-to-back titles in 2006 and 2007. Last year was Westminster’s second-straight season hosting the PAC title match.
Westminster suffered a 3-0 loss to eighth-ranked Amherst College in the opening round of the Division III Championship. The Mammoths advanced to the round of 16.
Six returning all-conference selections highlight Westminster’s returners, led by a pair of First Team All-PAC honorees in goalkeeper Morgan Murphy and defender Sophia Galietta.
Galietta spearheaded a stingy Westminster defense throughout the 2022 season, helping the unit limit opposition to just 13 goals and a league-low 0.65 goals-against average. The Titans surrendered four goals in 10 league matches last season. She has earned starts in all 42 career matches played. Galietta has been named All-PAC twice.
Murphy, last season’s PAC Newcomer of the Year, started all 20 matches for Westminster a season ago, going 14-4-2 while posting a league-low .697 goals-against average. She totaled 90 saves and owned a .874 save percentage, which ranked 24th in Division III. In 10 regular season conference starts she went 9-1 with a 0.44 goals-against average. Murphy led the PAC with seven shutouts this fall, including four in league play. She was named the championship tournament’s Most Outstanding Player following Westminster’s 2-0 shutout of Franciscan in last year’s title match. She made 12 saves against Franciscan after recording seven saves and stopping three shootout attempts during the 1-1 semifinal draw with No. 4 Chatham University, the 2021 PAC champion.
Murphy went on to claim First Team All-Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC), while Galietta earned First Team All-ECAC as well as United Soccer Coaches All-Region.
Joining Galietta and Murphy on the PAC’s Players to Watch list were forwards Allie Augustine and Brooke Horvath along with midfielder Emma Maloberti.
Westminster opens its season Friday, Sept. 1 at Juniata College. The match is scheduled to get underway at 5 p.m. The Titans begin conference play on Sept. 19 at Saint Vincent College. The league’s regular season concludes Oct. 25 with the six-team PAC Championship Tournament scheduled to get underway Oct. 28. The title match is slated for Nov. 4.
