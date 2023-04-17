WESTMINSTER
• Women's Golf – The Westminster College women's golf team registered a runner-up team team finish and junior Sierra Richard was the individual runner-up Monday at Washington & Jefferson College's Peter C. Rossin Memorial.
The six-team, 35-player event was hosted by Southpointe Golf Club.
California University of Pennsylvania won the team title with a score of 369. Westminster posted a team score of 379 to finish second. Host W&J was third (396).
Richard finished just a stroke behind individual champion Arianna Kaser of California (Pa.). Kaser fired an 87 while Richard followed with an 88.
Junior Morgan Byers tied for fifth place with a 91. Freshman Olivia Kana tied for 10th (99) and classmate Alyssa Rapp tied for 12th (101). Freshman Alaina Goldstein finished 28th (116).
Senior Kara Hutchinson tied for 32nd (124) as an individual scorer.
Westminster will compete in the third and fourth rounds of the Presidents' Athletic Conference (PAC) Championship Friday-Saturday. This year's final championship rounds are being hosted by the Mill Creek Golf Club in Boardman, Ohio. The women will play a pair of rounds on the North Course.
The Titans pace the eight-team championship field with a team score of 674 (341-333) after the two fall championship rounds and own a 42-stroke lead over W&J.
Westminster has won four-straight PAC titles.
