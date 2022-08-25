GREENVILLE – The Allegheny College women's cross country program was picked as the favorite in the Presidents' Athletic Conference (PAC) this fall, according to the league's annual preseason coaches' poll. The results of this year's poll, voted on by the PAC's 11 head coaches, were announced with the PAC's Runners to Watch List Thursday afternoon.
Led by sixth-year head coach Ben Mourer, Allegheny claimed eight of 11 first-place votes and 100 total points to top this year's poll.
Allegheny announced its return to the PAC on Aug. 23, 2021, after a 38-year run as a founding member of the North Coast Athletic Conference (NCAC). Allegheny was a PAC member from 1958 through the spring of 1984 and reentered the PAC as its 11th full-time member on July 1.
Allegheny won its 16th NCAC championship last fall. Mourer was voted the NCAC's Coach of the Year for the third time. After a six-place showing at the Division III Great Lakes Regional Championships, Allegheny was one of 22 programs to receive an at-large bid to the national championship. Allegheny posted a 30th-place finish in the 32-team national championship field.
Allegheny was recently slotted in the No. 7 spot in the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) Great Lakes Region preseason regional rankings.
Waynesburg University, led by 13th-year head coach and seven-time PAC Coach of the Year Chris Hardie, collected one first-place vote and 92 points to finish second in this year's poll. Waynesburg won its sixth-straight PAC team title in 2021. Waynesburg posted 54 points at last year's conference championships, edging runner-up Franciscan University (55) by just one point. It was the first time in league history the women's team championship was decided by one point. Waynesburg was 11th at last year's Division III Mid-Atlantic Regional Championships.
Grove City College, winners of a PAC-best 27 conference titles, was third in the preseason poll with 83 points. Washington & Jefferson College and Franciscan finished fourth and fifth, respectively, with each program collecting one first-place vote. W&J totaled 82 points while Franciscan secured 77 points. Geneva College was sixth (72), Saint Vincent College was seventh (66), Chatham University was eighth (48), Westminster College was ninth (38), Bethany College was 10th (31) and Thiel College was 11th (26).
This season’s runners to watch list includes a pair of All-PAC First Team selections, four All-PAC Second Team selections and three All-PAC Honorable Mention selections from last fall.
Allegheny rising senior Megan Aaron, W&J rising junior Cassie Carr and Grove City rising sophomore Lydia Bennett highlight this year's runners to watch list.
Bennett was honored as the PAC Newcomer of the Year at last year's conference championships after finishing in seventh place (25:08.55). Bennett earned All-Region honors at the Mid-Atlantic Championships with a 28th-place finish (24:37.90).
In men's cross country, The Saint Vincent College men's cross country program was selected as the favorite this fall in the PAC.
Saint Vincent, led by first-year head coach Kevin Wanichko, secured six of 11 first-place votes and 103 total points to top this year's coaches' poll. Wanichko has served as the head coach of the women's program since 2016. He replaces Dr. Andrew Herr, who announced his resignation as head coach of the men's program earlier this year. Herr guided the Saint Vincent men to eight PAC championships, including a seven-year run between 2010 and 2016. Herr was named the league's coach of the year seven times.
Last fall Saint Vincent turned in a runner-up finish at the PAC Championships, posting 46 points with its five scoring runners finishing among the top 13 finishers in the nine-team, 99-runner field. Saint Vincent registered a seventh-place team finish at last year's Division III Mid-Atlantic Regional Championships.
Allegheny College and sixth-year head coach Ben Mourer earned three first-place votes and 93 total points in the poll to finish second. Allegheny was the runner-up at last year's North Coast Athletic Conference (NCAC) Championships, scoring 71 points in the nine-team, 103-runner field.
Allegheny won the 1979 PAC title, edging former league member Case Western Reserve University by two points (53-55).
Franciscan University and 21st-year head coach Dr. Dan Kuebler were third in this year's poll, claiming one first-place vote and 91 total points. Franciscan won its second-straight PAC team title last season, finishing with 16 points. It was the lowest total of a PAC team champion since Grove City College (15) on Oct. 30, 2004. Franciscan placed its five scoring runners in the top six finishers last fall. Franciscan posted a sixth-place team finish at last season's Division III Great Lakes Regional Championships.
Washington & Jefferson College and fifth-year head coach Derek Workman were fourth in the poll, securing one first-place vote and 89 total points. W&J was fourth at last year's PAC Championships. W&J claimed its first-ever men's cross country title in 2018.
Grove City College, winners of a PAC-best 21 conference titles, was fifth in the preseason poll with 79 points. Geneva College finished sixth (63) and was followed by Waynesburg University in seventh (58), Chatham University in eighth (40), Westminster College in ninth (39), Thiel College in 10th (34) and Bethany College in 11th (26).
A pair of PAC men's programs were recently featured in the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) Mid-Atlantic preseason regional rankings. W&J was slotted in the No. 6 spot with Saint Vincent at No. 9.
This season’s runners to watch list includes four All-PAC First Team selections, five All-PAC Second Team selections and five All-PAC Honorable Mention selections from last season.
Franciscan rising seniors Miguel Daez and George Kaftan, along with Saint Vincent rising junior Tim Patterson (Butler, Pa. | Butler), highlight this year's runners to watch list.
On Oct. 29 Saint Vincent will host this year's PAC Championships. The women's 6,000-meter race will begin at 11 a.m., followed by the men's 8,000-meter race at 12 p.m.
The 10 Division III regional championships are scheduled for Nov. 12. Bethany, Chatham, Geneva, Grove City, Saint Vincent, Thiel, W&J, Waynesburg and Westminster will compete in the Mid-Atlantic region, while Allegheny and Franciscan will compete in the Great Lakes region. Susquehanna University will host the Division III Mid-Atlantic Championships at Lock Haven University's West Branch Cross Country Course. Hope College will host the Division III Great Lakes Championships at the West Ottawa Golf Club in Holland, Mich.
The Division III Championships are scheduled for Nov. 19 in Lansing, Mich. Olivet College will host the national championships at Forest Akers East Golf Course.
YOUNGSTOWN STATE
• Men's Baskeball – After leading the Youngstown State men's basketball program to three straight winning campaigns for the first time in nearly 40 years and reaching the postseason for the second time in three seasons, head coach Jerrod Calhoun has received a contract extension, YSU Executive Director of Athletics Ron Strollo announced on Thursday afternoon.
The new agreement is a five-year deal that extends Calhoun through the 2026-27 season.
Calhoun is the first coach in YSU's Division I history to take the program to multiple postseason appearances in the 2022 The Basketball Classic and the 2020 CollegeInsider.com Postseason Tournament, which was canceled due to COVID-19.
He has led the Penguins to three straight winning seasons for the first time since 1982-85 after posting a 19-15 mark in 2021-22. Over the last three years, the Penguins have won 52 games, which matches a school mark for most victories in a three-year span (1982-85).
Calhoun has also guided six All-Horizon League selections in five seasons, and became the first coach in 21 years to have multiple players earn all-conference laurels in the same season.
The 19 wins in 2021-22 were also the most since 2000-01 and set a school record for most wins as members of the Horizon League. The Penguins also set a school record for most conference wins with 12.
Last season, Youngstown State also tied the Division I record for most home wins with 13 and secured the program's second postseason berth in three years with an appearance in the inaugural The Basketball Classic. The Penguins also won their second postseason game with a 70-65 victory over Morgan State.
