GROVE CITY
• Women's Cross Country – Grove City junior Lydia Bennett was named the Presidents' Athletic Conference Runner of the Week following her performance at the Tommy Evans Invitational on Friday.
At the Akron event, Bennett finished 22nd overall and fourth among Division III competitors in the 189-runner field, as she completed the 5,000-meter course in 18 minutes, 53.61 seconds.
• Football – Grove City College sophomore linebacker Ben Bladel earned placement on D3football.com's "Team of the Week" Tuesday morning in recognition of his performance last Saturday in the Wolverines' 17-7 victory over Presidents' Athletic Conference rival Westminster at Robert E. Thorn Field.
Bladel had two sacks, a forced fumble, 3.5 tackles for loss and a pass deflection in Saturday's victory. Each of his sacks came on third down, forcing punts. The Wolverine defense held Westminster to 11 first downs and blanked the Titans on their final seven possessions of the game.
Monday afternoon, Bladel earned the conference's Defensive Player of the Week award. In 2022, Bladel earned First Team All-PAC and the conference's Newcomer of the Year award.
Grove City (1-0, 1-0) will visit Waynesburg at 1 p.m. Saturday in conference action.
• Men's Golf – The Grove City College men's golf team opened the 2023-24 season Tuesday afternoon by winning the Geneva Invitational, held at Connoquenessing Country Club. The Wolverines posted a team score of 296, good for a six-shot win over runner-up Saint Vincent. Geneva "A" (304), Geneva "B" (351) and Bethany (359) rounded out the team standings.
Five Grove City players finished in the top 11 at Tuesday's evening. Junior Max Vaughn tied for first with an even par 71. Sophomore Brian McDonnell tied for fourth with a 73 while junior Adam Steinmetz took eighth with a 75.
Senior Todd Hangliter earned 10th with a 77 and sophomore Cayden Testa carded a 79, good for 11th place.
Two men also played as individuals for Grove City. Senior Andrew Solman placed 20th with an 87. Senior Clark Fraser placed 23rd with a 90.
Twenty-eight men competed in Tuesday's tournament.
Grove City returns to action Sept. 14 when the Wolverines host their annual Fall Invitational at Grove City Country Club.
• Women's Golf – The Grove City College women's golf team opened the 2023-24 season Tuesday afternoon by taking second out of four teams at the Geneva Invitational, held at Connoquenessing Country Club.
Grove City compiled a team score of 423. Geneva won the event with a 372. Bethany and Point Park also competed in Tuesday's tournament.
Sophomore Hailey Muñoz led Grove City by placing fifth overall. Muñoz shot a 99.
Senior Annie Grace Smith took seventh with a 106 while freshman Lauren Kardos placed ninth with a 107.
Sophomore Rebekah Gaehring took 10th with a 111 and freshman Maddy Galbreath finished 11th with a 119.
Seventeen women competed in the event. Geneva's Sabienea Winston won the event with an 86.
The Wolverines return to action Monday at the Thiel Invitational in Sharon.
• Women's Volleyball – The Grove City College women's volleyball team opened its 2023 home schedule Tuesday night by pulling out a 26-24, 27-25, 24-26, 25-20 victory over Chatham (3-1) in a non-conference match between Presidents' Athletic Conference members at the Grove City College Arena. Grove City is now 9-2 in its last 11 home openers.
A balanced offensive attack helped carry Grove City (4-1) to the victory. Freshman Alexis Standford paced Grove City with a dozen kills while senior Anna DeGraaf pounded out 10 kills. Freshman Julia Fisher added nine kills.
The Wolverines also received six kills from senior Eloise Sutter and five kills apiece from senior Grace Kim and junior Audrey Donnelly.
Sophomore setter Brooklyn Wirebaugh recorded a season-high 23 assists while junior Kennedy Kerr tallied 17 assists. Wirebaugh and senior Gabby Lucas.
Fisher led Grove City with 21 digs. Lucas recorded 19 digs and Kim collected 16 digs. DeGraaf and Donnelly both posted three blocks.
Grove City trailed 21-12 in the second set before rallying for the 27-25 victory. The Wolverines chipped away, but still trailed 24-18. However, Grove City extended the set by scoring six straight points. Two Standford kills, a Fisher kill and a Lucas ace helped the Wolverines tie the set at 24.
After a bad set gave Chatham a brief 25-24 lead, DeGraaf and Fisher connected on consecutive kills to give the Wolverines the lead. A Kerr ace clinched the set.
Grove City will play October 28 at Chatham in the teams' conference match. The league's 11 teams are playing a single round-robin, 10-match schedule in 2023.
Today, Grove City hosts Thiel and Allegheny in a tri-match, starting at 4 p.m.
SLIPPERY ROCK
• Women's Soccer — Slippery Rock women’s soccer forward Morgan Sarver was named Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Western Division Athlete of the Week for the first time in her career, the conference office announced Tuesday.
Sarver led the Rock to a 1-1-0 record last week with a 6-1 victory over Davis & Elkins College and a narrow 1-0 road loss to Fairmont State University. Over the two matches, Sarver tallied six points on one goal and four assists. She totaled 17 shots, seven of which were on target. Sarver led the team in both shots and shots on goal in both matches — 11 against D&E and six against Fairmont State.
Additionally, Sarver tied the school record for most assists in a game with four against D&E on Thursday. That marked the first time in PSAC history that a player has contributed four assists in a single game since Kallie Conte of Indiana University (Pa.) put up four against Glenville State University in 2018.
After one week of action, Sarver leads the nation in total assists and is fifth in Division II in shots per game at 8.5. She leads the PSAC in shots, shots on goal and assists.
In her freshman year, Sarver put up an impressive three goals and three assists. On her career, she has accumulated 15 points on four goals and seven assists. Sarver has taken 62 shots in her 21 games played, 28 going on target.
With the honor, Sarver becomes the 18th different Slippery Rock player to win the award since 2004. She is also the first field player to claim PSAC Athlete of the Week since Rachel Edge in 2021.
Sarver is a sophomore from Altoona, Pennsylvania, majoring in biology at Slippery Rock. As valedictorian of her class in high school, she became the first women’s soccer play at Altoona Area High School to score 100 goals in their career.
The Rock will be back in action 4 p.m. today at James Egli Field as they play Pitt-Johnstown, its first PSAC West opponent of the year.
WESTMINSTER
• Men's Golf – Westminster College freshman Tyler Hager was named the Presidents' Athletic Conference (PAC) Men's Golf Newcomer of the Week Tuesday afternoon.
Hager tied for 36th in the 96-player field with a 13-over 157 at last weekend's Lou Collins Memorial Tournament, hosted by the University of Olivet. He shot a 79 on Friday and a 78 on Saturday.
The 16-team, two-day event was held at the Bedford Valley Country Club in Battle Creek, Mich.
Westminster is scheduled to make a trip to Dauphin Highlands Golf Course in Harrisburg Sunday and Monday to compete in The Gauntlet.
• Women's Golf – Westminster College senior Sierra Richard and freshman Katie Rose Rankin earned Presidents' Athletic Conference (PAC) Women's Golf honors Tuesday afternoon.
Richard was named the PAC Player of the Week while Rankin was the PAC Newcomer of the Week.
At Saturday's Youngstown State University Kickoff Richard tied for seventh with a six-over 78. Rankin fired an 83 to finish 18th.
The six-team, 40-player event was held at the Mill Creek Golf Course.
Westminster finished third with a 335. YSU won the event with a one-under 287. Northern Kentucky University was second (313).
Westminster will travel to Michigan next weekend to participate in the University of Olivet's Kyle Campbell Memorial Tournament. The two-day event begins Friday and is being hosted by The Medalist Golf Club in Marshall, Mich.
