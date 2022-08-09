NEW WILMINGTON – The Westminster Department of Athletics are adding two local media members to assist their broadcast and media coverage.
Mark Slezak will be the new voice of Titan football as the play-by-play announcer for the home Westminster football games, while former Herald Sports Editor Ed Farrell will assist with writing coverage for all Titan sports.
"I would like to first acknowledge PAC Media Award-winning Dr. Dave Barner's many years of service to Westminster College as he enters retirement,” Westminster Director of Athletics Jason Lener said. “Dr. Barner was calling football games when I was a student-athlete and has had been a large part of Titan Athletics during his career. I wish him well in retirement. He will be missed.”
Dr. Barner retired from the broadcast booth and will continue in his role of Director of Broadcasting for both WWNW and Westminster Cable Network.
"Adding the talent of Mark Slezak to our broadcasting team is tremendous,” Lener said. “As a Westminster alum, Mark has established himself as one of the finest broadcasting personalities in Western, PA. His success and reputation as a sports broadcaster is a credit to his dedication to his craft. I have known Mark for many years, and I am excited he has agreed to be the new “Voice of the Titans”, our fans will enjoy listening to him broadcast Titan Athletics for years to come."
WCN producer Gary Swanson added, “Mark Slezak started his broadcast career in the 80's on WWNW covering both Wilmington and Westminster sports, and sports fans across this region know him to be a consummate professional and one of the finest play-by-play talents this area has ever had. We are thrilled to have him returning to the Titan broadcast booth where his journey began and know his teaching and coaching skills will provide an incredible mentoring opportunity for our students as an added bonus."
Farrell, who was honored with the 2022 Dow Carnahan Media Award at the PAC Football Media Day, arrived in Mercer County by way of working in the then-Public Relations office at Thiel and was at the College for almost four years – the first three of which he served as sports information director both for Thiel and the Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC). He subsequently worked for newspapers for approximately 40 years, including the Jefferson (Ohio) Gazette, Greenville Record-Argus, Franklin (Pa.) News-Herald and The Herald – the latter for 27 years.
"Ed Farrell has had an illustrious career as a sportswriter and journalist,” Lener said. “His coverage of Mercer County sports has spanned for more than four decades. It is a great pleasure to welcome Ed to our athletic communications team. I am excited about the work he will do in writing about our teams and our amazing student-athletes."
Fans will also be treated to enhanced television and radio coverage this fall, including new HD digital cameras, replay, audio, and graphics systems thanks to a $90K technology upgrade to the campus broadcasting facilities.
