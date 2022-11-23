SLIPPERY ROCK
• Men's Basketball – The Slippery Rock University men's basketball team remained undefeated following an 82-60 non-conference victory over Daemen University Tuesday at Morrow Field House.
With the win, Slippery Rock improves its record to 4-0 and becomes just the sixth team in program history to win its first four games of the season since SRU joined NCAA Division II. The last time The Rock started a year 4-0 was in 2009-10. Daemen falls to 2-2 in 2022-23 following the loss.
Tuesday's victory was a well-rounded effort in which virtually every member of The Rock's rotation contributed to.
Khalid Gates and Jonathan McFall both recorded double-doubles as Gates went for 15 points and 11 rebounds while McFall registered 16 points and 10 rebounds. Six of McFall's rebounds came on the offensive glass. Gates and McFall combined to go a perfect 13-of-13 at the foul line.
Amante Britt provided SRU with a team-high 18 points and four assists while committing just one turnover over 29 minutes. Britt's fourth assist of the contest moved him past Louie Moore (1997-00) and into ninth place in program history for assists in a career with 276.
Jomo Goings was Slippery Rock's fourth player to finish in double figures Tuesday after coming off the bench to tally 11 points. Ahmad Galimore and Lashon Lindsey scored eight points apiece with Galimore also chipping in six rebounds and two steals while Lindsey had four rebounds and a pair of assists.
Bobby Clifford and Alex Griggs rounded out SRU's scorers at four and two points, respectively, in addition to three rebounds each.
Things seemed dire for The Rock early on as Daemen scored the game's first eight points and led by as many as 13 points midway through the opening half.
However, Slippery Rock battled back from the sizeable deficit by scoring 17 of the next 19 points to grab its first lead of the game at 27-25 with 3:43 left in the half following a go-ahead 3-pointer by Gates. McFall and Gates combined for 13 points over the decisive run.
The Rock and Wildcats went on to trade baskets for the remainder of the half as SRU took an eventual 38-35 edge into the break. As has been the case all season, Slippery Rock dominated in the second half to pull away from the Wildcats.
Daemen was able to cut SRU's lead down to one point with 16 minutes to play, but any thoughts of a road victory were quickly dashed by The Rock as they limited Daemen to just two points over the following 6:14 to stretch the lead out to 15 points.
Slippery Rock went on to push its advantage out to as many as 25 points on the way to the 82-60 victory for what was SRU's third double-digit win of the season.
SRU enjoyed a +19 rebounding margin (46-27) that included 17 offensive rebounds which were turned into 20 second chance points. A smothering Rock defense also limited Daemen to a .345 field goal percentage (19-of-55). Additionally, the 60 points surrendered were a season-low for Slippery Rock.
As a team, The Rock was a near perfect 16-of-17 from the free throw line all the while shooting 46.9 percent (30-of-64) from the field overall. SRU also forced Daemen into 11 turnovers while committing just 10 miscues of its own. The Rock scored 15 points off of DU's turnovers.
Nick MacDonald paced the Wildcats with 20 points. Daemen closed the game shooting 19-of-55 from the field overall and 76.2 percent (16-of-21) from the foul line.
Slippery Rock will look push its perfect record to 5-0 when it hosts Charleston 3 p.m. Saturday at Morrow Field House.
THIEL
• Men's Basketball – The Thiel College men's basketball team defeated the Waynesburg Yellow Jackets 75-47, in a Presidents' Athletic Conference (PAC) game on Tuesday.
In the first half, the Tomcats opened a 22-8 lead, and would go into the half up 36-26.
The Tomcats opened the second half on an 11-4 run and would keep the lead for the remainder of the game.
The Tomcats outrebounded the Yellow Jackets 47-35, including 13-5 on the offensive glass, giving the Tomcats 11 second-chance points.
Sophomore Ethan Barnes led the Tomcats with a career-high 25 points, to go along with four rebounds. Ahmad Tejumola recorded his second consecutive double-double with 15 points and a game-high 13 rebounds. It is Tejumola's fourth double-double of the season. Freshman Elijah Harden (Kennedy Catholic High) also tied his career-high with 12 points. Harden also shot 75% from behind the arc, while Marlon Ellerbee had a game-high six assists.
For Waynesburg, Matt Popeck led the team with 16 points to go along with five rebounds. Bryson Wilt had a team-high six rebounds. Jake Scheidt led the team with three assists.
The Tomcats will look to win back-to-back PAC games when they travel to Bethany on Nov. 30. The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.
• Women's Basketball – Destiny Johnson scored 34 points and corralled 23 rebounds to lead the Thiel College women's basketball team to a 55-53 Presidents' Athletic Conference (PAC) win on the road Tuesday over the Waynesburg Yellow Jackets.
Johnson made 14-of-29 shots from the floor. She went 2-for-9 from 3-point range and connected on 4-of-8 shots from the line. She also contributed seven steals, two assists and two blocks.
Thiel led 27-24 at halftime. However, the Yellow Jackets outdistanced the Tomcats 13-6 in the third quarter to hold a 37-34 lead heading into the final 10 minutes.
The Tomcats went up for good, 49-47, with 4:35 remaining in the fourth quarter when Shayla Foster made a layup. Taylor Susany drained a 3-pointer on Thiel's next possession to extend the lead to five points. The Yellow Jackets cut the lead down to a single point twice down the stretch, but the Tomcats held on for their first win of the season.
Susany scored 13 points while Foster scored six points and grabbed three rebounds. Jessica Wagner contributed five rebounds.
Avery Robinson led Waynesburg with 16 points. Emma Seto gathered 13 rebounds and scored 11 points.
The Tomcats will face the Hiram Terriers on the road Monday. Tipoff for the non-conference game is scheduled for 7 p.m.
