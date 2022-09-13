Westminster senior golfer Kasey Clifford was named the Presidents' Athletic Conference Player of the Week, and Titans freshman Alyssa Rapp was named the Rookie of the Week. The PAC announced the honors on Tuesday.
Clifford claimed medalist honors at the Grove City Fall Invitational Monday afternoon at the Grove City Country Club. She fired a five-over 77 to lead the 56-player field.
Westminster earned the team title at the eight-team event with a 329.
Through three fall rounds, Clifford is averaging 81.3 strokes per round. She tied for 18th at Olivet’s Kyle Campbell Memorial, which was played Sept. 9-10 at the Medalist Golf Club in Marshall, Michigan. Clifford was tied for fourth after shooting an opening-round 79… Westminster tied for fourth at the 16-team event with a 671.
Rapp made her Westminster debut at the Notre Dame (Ohio) Falcon Fall Invitational on Sept. 2-3 at Windmill Lakes Golf Course in Ravenna, Ohio, finishing 11th in the 25-player field with a 171 (88-83). She was 32nd at Olivet’s Kyle Campbell Memorial, which was played Sept. 9-10 at the Medalist Golf Club in Marshall, Michigan, with a 176 (88-88).
Westminster tied for fourth at the 16-team event with a 671.
Rapp finished in fifth place at Monday’s Grove City Fall Invitational at the Grove City Country Club with an 87. She is averaging 86.8 strokes per round in five fall rounds.
THIEL
• Women's Golf – The Thiel College women's golf team placed sixth Monday at the Grove City Fall Invitational, which took place at the Grove City Country Club.
Taylor Susany led the Tomcats with a score of 95 on the par-72, 5,848-yard course, which tied her for 13th. Alaina Harpst (Greenville High) carded a 102 to tie for 28th. Rebekah Ladaika finished 39th while Julie Peace tied for 40th with scores of 106 and 108, respectively.
Four other Tomcats also competed as individuals Monday. Megan Bull (Hickory High) finished 25th with a score of 100 while McKenzie Morrison tied for 36th after turning in a 105. Giana Arnese placed 49th (113) while Haley Weber (Grove City High) finished 53rd (126).
Westminster won the team title with a score of 329. Westminster's Kasey Clifford was the medalist (77).
The Tomcats will compete in the Westminster Invitational on Saturday.
