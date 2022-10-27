GREENVILLE – The Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) announced its All-PAC Women’s Tennis teams and yearly award winners Thursday afternoon.
The all-conference teams, along with this year’s annual award winners and sportsmanship team selections, were decided by a vote of the league’s nine head coaches.
Franciscan University junior Maria Herrera was recognized as the PAC Player of the Year for the second-straight year.
Saint Vincent College freshman Carolina Walters earned the PAC Newcomer of the Year award, while Allegheny College second-year head coach Dave Hayden claimed PAC Coach of the Year honors.
For the Thiel, seniors Natalie Zgurich and Reagan Hayne (Greenville High) were named All-PAC Honorable Mentions. Senior Mei Williams (Wilmington High) was named to the PAC Sportsmanship Team.
Zgurich earned her fourth All-PAC honors, having been named to the second team in 2020 and 2021 and an honorable mention in 2019. Zgurich finished the season at 6-6 in first singles. She also paired up with Payton Blankenbeckley to win five matches at first doubles.
Hayne earned a record of 6-7 at fifth singles. She also teamed up with Emily Peters to win three matches at third doubles this season.
Herrera finished the fall season 16-2 overall and 8-0 in the PAC at the No. 1 singles position. She has won her last five matches and eight of her last 10.
Walters went 12-3 overall and 6-2 in league play at the No. 1 singles position this fall. She has won five-straight matches and is 9-1 in her last 10 matches.
Hayden led Allegheny to the top seed in the PAC Championship Tournament this fall with an 8-0 league record. After its quarterfinal bye, Allegheny posted a 5-0 decision over No. 4 Westminster College in the semifinal round on October 13. Allegheny captured its first-ever PAC women's championship with its 5-4 win over No. 2 Franciscan on Nov. 15.
Allegheny announced its return to the PAC on August 23, 2021 after a 38-year run as a founding member of the North Coast Athletic Conference (NCAC). Allegheny was a PAC member from 1958 through the spring of 1984 and reentered the PAC as its 11th full-time member on July 1, 2022. The PAC did not sponsor women's championship events until the fall of 1984.
Hayden spent six years as the head coach at Westminster before arriving in Meadville in August 2021. He led Westminster to a pair of PAC titles (2015, 2016) and two NCAA Division III Championships appearances. Hayden was named the PAC Coach of the Year in 2016 and 2020-21.
Herrera had a combined four wins in Franciscan's two championship tournament matches. In a 5-2 semifinal win over No. 3 Grove City College on Oct. 13, she partnered sophomore Olivia Colby to pick up an 8-2 decision over junior Lexi Chappel and senior Maggie Troxel at number one doubles. At number one singles, Herrera defeated Chappel 6-0, 6-1 to push Franciscan's lead to 3-1. Against Allegheny, Herrera and Colby defeated senior Ella Swan and junior Jean-Arlette Legrand by an 8-2 score at first doubles. Her 6-1, 3-6, 6-1 win over senior Katherine Marks at first singles tied the match at 3-3.
Herrera and Walters were both named to this year's All-Tournament Team. It was Herrera's third-straight year on the All-Tournament Team.
As the winner of the PAC Championship Tournament, Allegheny will receive the PAC's automatic qualifying bid to the Division III Championships. Team selections will be announced May 1. The first round of the Division III Championships is scheduled for May 5.
PENN ST. BEHREND
• Women's Cross Country – The Lions women's cross country team will travel to Mount Aloysius to compete in the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference Championship on Saturday.
The Lions will look to win their fourth straight title. A win would be the first time PSB has won four consecutive championships.
Bethany Litwiller (Reynolds High) enters with the 10th fastest time in the AMCC.
