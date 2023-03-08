GROVE CITY
• Baseball – The Grove City College baseball team improved to 5-0 on its Florida trip by earning a 7-3 win over New York power St. John Fisher at Lake Myrtle Field.
Senior catcher C.J. Saylor, junior first baseman Markus Williams, sophomore third baseman Mally Kilbane and sophomore designated hitter Josh Minnich all had two hits for Grove City, which finished with 11 total hits.
Minnich opened the scoring when he came home on a wild pitch in the second inning. Saylor tripled home Kilbane in the third inning, pushing the lead to 2-0.
St. John Fisher, a 2021 and 2022 NCAA Tournament qualifier, cut Grove City’s lead to 2-1 in the top of the sixth inning. The Wolverines answered with a pair of runs, however, as Williams singled in sophomore pinch runner Sam DiStefano and Minnich scored on another wild pitch.
Grove City then sealed the win with a three-run seventh inning. Saylor singled home freshman center fielder Nick Sampson to give the Wolverines a 5-3 lead. Minnich then laced a two-run single that drove in sophomore third baseman Shane Cato and sophomore second baseman Luke Vittone.
Senior pitcher Tate Ostrowski earned his third win of the season by allowing one run in six innings. Ostrowski (3-0) struck out eight men and allowed five hits. Sophomore David Leslie closed out the victory with a three-inning save. Leslie struck out four and allowed two runs while notching his second save of the trip.
• Women’s Lacrosse – The Grove City College women’s lacrosse team closed its trip to Florida by dropping a 14-9 decision Wednesday to Simmons in non-conference action at The Joe DiMaggio Complex.
Senior midfielder Madison Nazigian paced Grove City with five goals in Wednesday’s clash. Senior midfielder Meredith Basham, junior attack Madeline Dunda, sophomore midfielder Abby Roetering and freshman attack Jackie Rowell all added goals.
Sophomore attack Sarah Pindel assisted two goals while Rowell added an assist.
Nazigian recorded seven draw controls while Rowell had three draw controls. Sophomore defender Emily Arnold led Grove City (1-4) with seven ground balls. Nazigian, sophomore defender Sarah Jackson and sophomore defender Amber Wartman all had four ground balls.
Sophomore Elyse Kiggins stopped nine shots in goal.
SLIPPERY ROCK
• Women’s Lacrosse – The Slippery Rock University women’s lacrosse team improved to 3-0 on the year with an 11-4 victory over D’Youville University Wednesday afternoon in a non-conference game from Mihalik-Thompson Stadium.
The Rock jumped out to an 8-1 halftime lead and cruised to the win to close out a three-game homestand to open the year with an unblemished record. D’Youville dropped its third straight game against a PSAC Western Division opponent to fall to 1-5 on the year.
Slippery Rock was dominant from the opening draw and finished the game with a 41-15 advantage in total shots, a 32-21 edge in ground balls and a 12-7 advantage in draw controls. The Rock caused a season-high 20 turnovers and limited the Saints to just 18-of-27 on clear attempts.
The headliner on the defensive side of the field was Sara Danowski, who tied the SRU single-game record for caused turnovers with eight. She had four caused turnovers in the first quarter alone to help The Rock jump out to 4-1 lead just 15 minutes into the game. Her eight takeaways tied with ShyAnne Toomer (2019 against Lake Erie) for the SRU single-game record. Danowski also grabbed a team-high four ground balls Wednesday.
Slippery Rock’s margin of victory was held in check by a stellar performance from D’Youille goalkeeper Brinn Stworzydlak, who made 23 saves in the game while allowing just 11 total goals and only one goal on five free position shots.
The Rock attack was paced by freshman Ida Modin with two goals and one assist. Lauren Searles, Brooke Wisniewski and Rachel Mahoney all added two goals and Camryn Whipple chipped in one goal and one assist to cap the multi-point efforts.
Maddie Blazey scored her first career goal and Leora Owings added one goal to round out the goal scorers. Eryn Little, Olivia Fox and Ella Koslowski capped the point scorers with one assist each.
Izzie Sutton scor her first career start in goal and picked up her second straight win after allowing four goals and recording five saves.
THIEL
• Baseball – The Thiel College baseball team was defeated in a non-conference game by the Kenyon Owls, 16-3, Wednesday afternoon.
The Owls took a 5-0 lead in the first inning and never looked back.
The Tomcats were led by Seth Johnson who went 2-for-3 including a homerun to left center field and a single. Nick Jacobs also went 2-for-3 including a double.
Josh Ickes (Greenville High) started the game on the bump for the Tomcats,allowing five runs, one of which was earned. Cole Sherwin, Josh Daum, Ethan Bintrim and Calvin Cackowski all pitched in relief. The Tomcat pitching staff combined for seven strikeouts.
Kenyon was led by Drew Robinson who went 5-for-5 and two RBI’s. Tripper Capps went 2-for-3 with a homerun. Dustin Lee also homered.
Frank Lynch began the game on the mound for the Owls. Lynch struck out six. Sam Richards pitched 3.0 innings and struck out three while earning the win.
• Women’s Lacrosse – The Thiel College women’s lacrosse team defeated the Notre Dame University of Maryland Gators in a non-conference game, 23-15, Wednesday afternoon. The game was ended early due to darkness.
The Tomcats opened up a 4-0 lead before the Gators scored to make it 4-1. Thiel went into the half up 15-12.
Thiel began the second half with four straight goals before the Gators scored to cut the Tomcat lead to 19-13. The Tomcats would outscore the Gators 5-3 the rest of the way to earn the non-conference win.
Ashlyn Wightman led the Tomcats with 10 points (10 goals, no assists). Her 10 points are tied for the second most in a game in program history, and her 10 goals are the second most in program single game history. Wightman also recorded seven ground balls and caused four turnovers.
Destiny Johnson recorded seven points (six goals, one assist). Johnson also recorded five ground balls and three caused turnovers. Nielah Jones also recorded her first career goal, finishing the game with two points (two goals, no assists). Skylar Garlick tallied three goals and one assist, while Hayden Wightman recorded two goals.
In goal for the Tomcats, Annie Boyd recorded seven saves in the win.
In goal for the Gators, Alissandra Mason recorded eight saves in the loss.
WESTMINSTER
• Women’s Lacrosse – The Westminster College women’s lacrosse team was dealt an 18-6 loss by Medaille College Wednesday evening at the UPMC Sports Complex.
Cameron Briggs led Medaille (3-1) with eight goals and two assists and added eight ground balls and five caused turnovers.Six different players scored for Westminster (0-4). Freshman attack Emma Brazier paced the Titans with a goal and two assists. Senior midfielder Stephanie Cimini had a goal and an assist. Junior midfielder Nina Rascona and freshman attackers Haley Wenzel and Morgan Reidy each had a goal.
Rascona led Westminster with five ground balls. Junior midfielder Samantha Reed had four draw controls and two ground balls.
Sophomore goalkeeper Jade Hromanik made with 10 saves with a pair of ground balls in 48 reserve minutes.
