THIEL
• Baseball – The Thiel College baseball team won a pair of non-conference games against the Pitt-Bradford Panthers at Tomcat Park Wednesday afternoon.
The Tomcats won game one 7-5 before walking off game two with a score of 9-8 to complete the sweep.
In Game 1, the Panthers took an early 2-0 lead before the Tomcats answered in the second inning to tie the game 2-2. The Panthers always had an answer, taking a 5-4 lead into the bottom of the sixth inning. However, a Seth Johnson double and a Nick Guarnieri single gave the Tomcats the lead for good.
For the Tomcats, Johnson and Guarnieri both went 2-for-4 with Johnson recording two RBIs. Colton Brightwell went 1-for-3 with two RBIs. Calvin Cackowski and Chase Morrison both recorded one RBI a piece.
Ian Mills got the start on the mound, going 4 1/3 innings, striking out two and walking one. He also allowed three runs. Nate Lucas pitched 1 2/3 innings, allowing two unearned runs and getting the win, before Ethan Bintrim shut the door on the Panthers with a pair of strikeouts to earn his fourth save of the season.
For the Panthers, Kyle Kimoto went 2-for-4 with two RBIs, while Andrew Bokulich went 3-for-4 with one RBI.
Patrick Synan started for the Panthers, going 4 2/3 innings with one strikeout and one walk. Brandon Amidon-Crawford went two-thirds of an inning, giving up three runs and earning the loss.
In Game 2, the Panthers struck early, going up 1-0 in the top of the first. However, the Tomcats responded with two runs of their own, before adding one more in the third to take a 3-1 lead going into the fourth inning.
Heading into the bottom of the seventh inning, the Panthers led 8-7. A pair of walks and a sacrifice bunt put runners in scoring position for the Tomcats. A Calvin Cackowski single loaded the bases before Chase Morrison hit a one-out, two-RBI single through the left side to walk it off.
Thiel was led by Guarnieri who went 3-for-3 with three RBIs and a homerun. Colton Brightwell went 2-for-4 with three RBIs, while Morrison hit 2 RBIs to clinch the game. Ethan Bintrim also reached base four times after four walks.
Nathan Doutt got his first collegiate start, going 4 2/3 innings with one strikeout and one walk. Josh Daum and Ethan Bintrim pitched in relief, combining for two strikeouts and one walk. Bintrim earned his first win of the season.
Pitt-Bradford was led by Andrew Bokulich who went 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Matt Ranallo went 2-for-3 with three RBIs, while Maxwell Rogers went 1-for-3 with a home run.
Trent Bielak started the game on the mound, going 3 1/3 innings with one strikeout and five walks. Maddox Stadler and Brayden Hageter pitched in relief.
The Tomcats return to Presidents' Athletic Conference (PAC) play on Saturday when they host the Franciscan Barons for a doubleheader. The first game is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.
