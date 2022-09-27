Westminster junior Sierra Richard was named the Presidents' Athletic Conference Player of the Week, the conference announced Tuesday.
Richard played eighth individually at Allegheny’s Guy and Jeanne Kuhn Memorial Sunday and Monday with a two-round score of 160. She shot a 79 on Sunday and followed with an 81.
The Titans finished fourth among teams with a 663 in the 10-team event at the Country Club in Meadville.
THIEL
• Men's Golf – The Thiel College men's golf team finished 15th Monday at the two-day Guy & Jeanne Kuhn Memorial Invitational, which was hosted by Allegheny College at the Country Club of Meadville.
Luke Sadowski (Sharon High) was Thiel's top finisher. With a two-day score of 156 (78-78), he tied for 27th overall. Mark Knox tied for 61st with a 169 (81-88) while Tyler Zere tied for 65th with a 170 (85-85).
Thiel's Jamin Wentling (Greenville High) tied for 75th (87-94-181) while Will Zimmerman finished 81st (91-102-193).
Gannon won the team title (573) while Carnegie Mellon was second (601) and Allegheny was third (603). Gannon's Abe Holmes was the medalist (141).
The Tomcats will compete in the Hal Hansen Invitational, hosted by Clarion University, on Sunday and Monday.
• Women's Golf – The Thiel College women's golf team placed 10th Monday at the two-day Guy & Jeanne Kuhn Memorial Invitational, which was hosted by Allegheny College at the Country Club of Meadville.
Alaina Harpst (Greenville High) was Thiel's top finisher. She had a two-day score of 178 (88-90) to tie for 33rd. Rebekah Ladaika finished 47th (98-92-190) while Hayley Phillips carded a 193 (101-92) to place 49th.
Thiel's Taylor Susany finished 50th (99-105-204) while Kylie Gardner was 54th (111-107-218).
Carnegie Mellon won the team title (618). CMU's Steffi Chern was the medalist (147).
The Tomcats will compete in the Thiel Fall Invitational, which will take place at Avalon at Buhl Park, on October 8.
BC3
• Men's Golf – Tro Loughry shot a 1-under 69 to lead Butler County Community College in a win over Westmoreland on Monday at Glengarry Golf Links. BC3 shot 310 while Westmoreland had a 340.
BC3 improved to 11-0 on the season. Liam Kosier shot a 76, Cory Voltz had an 82 and Jack Mason rounded out the BC3 scores with an 83.
