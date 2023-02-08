GROVE CITY
• Women's Basketball – The Grove City College women's basketball team earned its sixth straight overall victory Wednesday night by securing an 88-44 triumph at Waynesburg in Presidents' Athletic Conference action at Rudy Marisa Field House. Grove City (14-8, 14-3 PAC) shot 21 of 42 (50 percent) from the field in the first half and led 55-28 at halftime.
Senior guard Megan Kallock paced Grove City's balanced attack by firing in 14 points. Junior forward Kat Goetz tossed in 13 points while sophomore guard Nevaeh Ewing (bombed in four 3-pointers as part of a 12-point effort.
Overall, 15 Grove City players scored in the win.
Grove City led 27-17 after one quarter and then broke open the game with a 23-6 outburst over the final eight minutes of the half. Junior center Katie Baller ignited the run with two free throws while sophomore guards Jaden Davinsizer and Mara Polczynski scored fast break baskets on successive possessions.
Two Kallock layups and a Ewing three gave Grove City a 45-24 lead with 5:49 left in the half. Davinsizer and sophomore forward Clara Hannon (Grove City High) both hit 3-pointers later in the period while sophomore guard Ashley Durig capped the quarter with a pair of free throws and a jumper in the lane.
Waynesburg trimmed the lead to 57-40 with four minutes left in the third quarter but Grove City scored the period's final eight points. Freshman forward Meredith Sherrerd scored twice in the paint while Goetz and sophomore center Kiley Ingram also scored during the 8-0 run.
Davinsizer finished with nine points. Durig scored a season-best seven points and Hannon added seven points. Durig also had a career-high eight rebounds to help Grove City accumulate a 56-36 rebound margin.
Grove City shot 36 of 82 (44 percent) for the game from the field. Waynesburg converted 19 of 62 (31 percent) field goal attempts.
Grove City recorded a season-high 26 assists as a team as eight Wolverines had multiple assists. Polczynski assisted seven field goals while freshman guard Emily Garvin had three assists.
Kallock led the defense with six steals. Polczynski added three thefts. Grove City forced 23 turnovers. The Wolverines turned over the ball 13 times.
Anika Dansby led Waynesburg University (2-20, 2-15 PAC) with 11 points.
Grove City will host Allegheny at 1 p.m. Saturday in conference action.
• Track and Field – The Presidents' Athletic Conference honored Grove City College junior Nick Gustafson as its indoor track and field Field Athlete of the Week selection Tuesday afternoon.
Gustafson broke his own school record in the shot put last Saturday at Mount Union's Jim Wuske Invitational by recording a best heave of 51 feet, 8.25 inches. Gustafson finished third overall and first among Division III throwers. It marked the third straight meet in which Gustafson set the school record in the indoor shot put.
Gustafson also ranks 20th in Division III so far this season.
This is Gustafson's second Field Athlete of the Week selection this season. He also earned the award two weeks ago.
The Grove City thinclads return to action Friday afternoon at Baldwin Wallace University's Mid-February Open in Berea, Ohio.
SLIPPERY ROCK
• Men's Basketball – The Slippery Rock University men’s basketball led No. 21 Mercyhurst University by 11 points in the first half, but a strong finish by the Lakers resulted in a 72-57 MU victory Wednesday at Morrow Field House.
The home defeat moves The Rock’s record to 14-10 overall and 8-10 inside the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference while the nationally ranked Lakers improve to 18-3 overall and 14-3 in conference competition.
The highlight of the night for Slippery Rock came courtesy of senior point guard Amante Britt, who scored his 1,000th career point early in the first half. Britt is now just the second player in program history to record at least 1,000 points, 300 assists and 100 steals.
Britt was the architect of SRU’s strong start as he connected on five straight shots to open the game on the way to 13 first-half points. He finished the game with a team-high 19 points in addition to a pair of assists.
With four games left in the regular season, Britt now ranks second in program history in games started (110), third in minutes played (3,049), fourth in assists (326), fifth in games played (110), sixth in steals (138) and 24th in scoring (1,017).
Jomo Goings was SRU’s second-leading scorer for the night with 13 points and Khalid Gates just missed out on a double-double with 10 points, nine rebounds, one block and one steal.
Lashon Lindsey produced a six-point, seven-rebound, three-steal, two-block performance while the duo of Jonathan McFall and Ahmad Galimore came off the bench to combine for nine points with Galimore also grabbing three rebounds, dishing out two assists and making one steal.
Spurred on by Britt, Slippery Rock was great for the vast majority of the first half as SRU connected on six 3-pointers in the game’s first 17 minutes to build a sizable 11-point lead at 33-22. The trio of Britt (3-for-3), Goings (1-for-1) and Lindsey (1-for-2) combined to go 4-for-6 from deep in the opening 20 minutes.
However, in what was a preview of things to come, Mercyhurst answered The Rock’s hot start with a dominant final three minutes in which the Lakers scored 11 of the next 13 points to cut SRU’s lead to 35-33 heading into halftime.
Coming out of the break, Slippery Rock traded baskets with Mercyhurst through the early stages of the second half, but with SRU leading by three points (39-36) three minutes into the period the Lakers proceeded to go on a 27-6 run over the following eight minutes to open up an 18-point lead The Rock could never battle back from in an eventual 15-point Rock loss.
Slippery Rock ended the evening shooting 40.7 percent (22-of-54) overall, a very solid 43.8 percent (7-of-16) from 3-point territory and an uncharacteristically low 54.5 percent (6-of-11) at the foul line.
The Lakers shot 48.2 percent (27-of-56) from the field overall, 50 percent (10-of-20) from 3-point range and 72.7 percent (8-of-11) at the foul line while holding a +6 (36-30) edge in rebounding and committing just eight turnovers to The Rock’s 11.
Michael Bradley had 22 points, seven assists, five rebounds and one steal for Mercyhurst.
Slippery Rock returns to the road for a 3 p.m. game Saturday at Edinboro. SRU defeated the Fighting Scots, 76-63, at Morrow Field House earlier in the season and have not lost to the Edinboro since the 2017-18 season: a streak of seven straight games.
A win on Saturday officially clinches The Rock’s sixth consecutive PSAC Tournament berth.
• Women's Basketball – Kennedy Middleton and Isabellah Middleton combined to score 50 points to lead the Slippery Rock University women’s basketball team to a 67-52 win over Mercyhurst University Wednesday at Morrow Field House.
With the win, SRU completed a season sweep of the Lakers while improving its record to 13-11 overall and 8-10 in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Western Division. MU moves to 13-11 overall and 8-9 in the league following the loss.
Kennedy Middleton earned her 10th double-double of the season by tallying a career-high 25 points to go along with 10 rebounds, five steals and four assists in addition to being an efficient 11-of-12 from the foul line.
Isabellah Middleton registered her second consecutive, and ninth overall, 20-point performance of the year with a total of 25 points while also tacking on seven rebounds, three steals, one assist and one block.
Deleah Gibson played the role of facilitator over Wednesday’s contest, dishing out a game-high six assists in addition to tallying eight points, five rebounds and two steals.
Kelley McKnight came off the bench to provide SRU with four points and two rebounds.
Starters Jordan Kauffman and Kaylin Venick rounded out Slippery Rocks leaders as Kauffman ended the night with three points and three rebounds and Venick went for two points, three rebounds, three steals and two assists.
The Rock scored 15 points over the closing 5:54 of the first quarter to take a 28-22 advantage over the Lakers into the second. Wednesday’s opening 10 minutes marked the third time this season that SRU scored 28 points in a quarter.
Slippery Rock never trailed over the duration of the second quarter while leading by as many as 13 points (35-22) with 7:59 left in the half before claiming a 39-32 lead at the break.
Coming out of halftime, the Lakers traded baskets with The Rock throughout the third quarter while slightly outscoring SRU to enter the final 10 minutes of competition trailing by just six points.
However, any hopes of a Mercyhurst comeback were dashed as Slippery Rock went on to hold the Lakers to only six fourth-quarter points while en route to a 67-52 Rock victory.
Wednesday’s fourth quarter performance marked the seventh time this season SRU has held a competitor to under 10 points in a quarter.
As a team, Slippery Rock shot 35.5 percent (22-of-62) from the field overall and 81.8 percent (18-of-22) from the free throw line while holding a 42-33 advantage over the Lakers in rebounding. SRU also did a great job maintaining possession Wednesday as it committed a season-low nine turnovers while forcing MU into 18 miscues.
Mercyhurst was led in the loss by Grace Centrulla, who finished the game with 17 points and seven rebounds. The Lakers ended the contest shooting 37.9 percent (22-of-58) from the floor, 23.1 (6-of-26) from 3-point range and 66.7 percent (2-of-3) from the foul line.
Slippery Rock continues the stretch run of the 2022-23 season with a road game, 1 p.m. Saturday at Edinboro. The Rock lost a close game to Edinboro, 67-63, at Morrow Field House earlier in the year.
WESTMINSTER
• Women's Basketball – The Westminster College women's basketball team earned a 72-67 Presidents' Athletic Conference (PAC) victory Wednesday night at Geneva College.
Westminster improved to 13-9 overall and 9-8 in league play with its win at Metheny Fieldhouse. Geneva fell to 6-16 overall and 6-11 in the PAC.
Senior Natalie Murrio scored a game-high 21 points to go along with seven rebounds, four assists and three steals while junior Mariah Vincent (Kennedy Catholic High) added 11 points. Senior Lindsay Bell totaled eight points and 11 rebounds, sophomore Mackenzie Powell had eight points and four rebounds and junior Caitlyn Condoleon added eight points and five rebounds. Junior Katie Fitzpatrick finished with five points and 10 boards.
Westminster finished shooting 44.3 percent (27-61) from the field. Wednesday was the Titans' third time scoring 70 or more points this season.
Up 17-15 after the first period, Westminster outscored Geneva 8-2 over the final 4:22 of the second period to head into halftime with a 34-27 advantage. Murrio had nine points and four rebounds at the break.
Taylor Haring's bucket with just over a minute left in the third period gave Geneva a 50-49 lead, but Bell's putback with 10 seconds remaining in the quarter staked Westminster to a 51-50 lead going into the fourth. Geneva outscored Westminster 23-17 in the third.
The Titans opened the fourth on a 9-1 scoring run to push their lead to seven, 59-52, with 7:30 left to play. Fitzpatrick had a pair of buckets during the run.
Mackenzie Barricklow's layup with just under two minutes in regulation gave Geneva a 65-63 lead. Murrio's made three-pointer with just over a minute to play put Westminster up by three, 68-65. The Titans outscored the Golden Tornadoes 9-2 down the stretch to claim the five-point conference win.
Geneva held a 45-44 edge on the glass. Mia San Nicolas paced the Golden Tornadoes with 19 points and six rebounds.
Westminster will visit Franciscan University Saturday. Tipoff at Finnegan Fieldhouse is scheduled for 4 p.m.
